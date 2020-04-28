Why Indel B S.p.A.’s (BIT:INDB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll evaluate Indel B S.p.A. (BIT:INDB) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Indel B:

0.13 = €15m ÷ (€162m - €43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Indel B has an ROCE of 13%.

Does Indel B Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Indel B's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 8.5% average in the Consumer Durables industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Indel B sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

We can see that, Indel B currently has an ROCE of 13%, less than the 21% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Indel B's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

BIT:INDB Past Revenue and Net Income April 28th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Indel B.

How Indel B's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Indel B has total assets of €162m and current liabilities of €43m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On Indel B's ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Indel B could be worth a closer look. Indel B shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.

