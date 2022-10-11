NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / GreenMoney Journal

by Debra Schwartz, managing director for impact Investing, MacArthur Foundation

Over the past several years, the global impact investing field has expanded like never before. Looking ahead, it is worth considering what impact investing's further growth and mainstreaming could mean for philanthropy and foundations and the dynamic role they have long played.

Informed by almost 40 years and more than $700 million of impact investing, the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation sees three main ways that philanthropy should continue to engage.

First, grant funding is needed to support further development of sound, widely accepted standards and policies for impact measurement and verification. Second, foundations provide critical support to the networks, experts, and thought leaders who help investors, investment advisors and asset managers connect, learn, and innovate. Third, philanthropy can practice impact investing directly. (Read more about each of these in her full article)

By example and through partnership, foundations help advance growing engagement in values-aligned and sustainable investing. And, by leveraging our rich legacy of catalytic capital leadership, foundations help the impact investing field expand and accelerate its progress toward a more just, resilient, and inclusive world.

Read Debra's insightful article here - https://greenmoney.com/why-impact-investing-needs-philanthropy-and-catalytic-capital

