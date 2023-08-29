Why I'm crumbling in the face of my glut of urban plums

Judith Woods picking plums

Has anyone else’s garden gone – no other word for it – bananas? Metaphorically, although maybe literally, too. A chap in my London borough recently made the BBC news when his banana plant started to fruit for the first time.

Possibly the last time, once this tropical novelty realises it’s been plonked in a herbaceous border in Hackney, not Honduras. But global warming has seen Norway producing its own wine so calculating air miles just got a whole lot more complicated.

My own plot is in such disarray that I really don’t know where to start, although “all over again” sounds uncomfortably close to the truth.

Earlier this summer my Victoria Early Rivers tree went berserk and produced so many plums the dogs were staggering around, tipsy on fermenting windfalls and I had to give away bulging plastic bags full of fruit once the freezer was full.

Normal rhythms no longer apply; I was gutted earlier this week to find that my apple tree had shed its entire crop into the pond, a full month early, while I was on holiday in Scotland, unable to mount any sort of patrol.

All five of my much-loved fish were dead: Shakira Shakira and Shaun Mendez the magnificent koi carp who came when called, along with Fan Boy Three, Zebrugge and Bandit the goldfish. I felt guilt and shame on finding them, floating grotesquely in the turbid pool created by the rotting apples.

Meanwhile my spring bulbs have started to push up; hyacinths and crocuses in August, anyone? And a friend reveals her wisteria has gone so loco that it is strangling her (notoriously indestructible) fig tree, while her cherry tree is naked as the day it was planted.

Gardeners of course love to moan and humblebrag about triumphs they have plucked from the jaws of disaster a la: I just popped the stems in some water and hey presto, I bagged my first gold medal at Chelsea.

But now the elements are no longer predictable and neither are the timings, I fear I’ve forgotten what to do or when to do it. Before anyone asks, yes I have researched Mediterranean-style planting and been bowled over by Beth Chatto’s magnificent dry garden.

Story continues

Unfortunately my garden is dry but not very sunny, “thanks” to the huge trees that border it, which have had preservation orders plastered on them, despite the fact at least one is dangerous.

I’d happily chop them down and replace them with a banana plantation and a cashew orchard but the council are implacable. So instead, as ever, we gardeners must adapt. Did I mention I also have dogs careening joyfully around the place?

Try nurturing hostas with two rambunctious terriers on the go. Short of rolling barbed wire over the herbaceous border, nothing will stop them.

I need help. Dear green-fingered Telegraph readers I defer to your horticultural wisdom; please tell me how I can make my globally-warmed garden grow…

What are your top tips for gardening in unpredictable weather? Tell us in the comments below.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.