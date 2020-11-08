Why Ideas of Feminism, Empowerment in Delhi’s Elite Colleges are Replete with ‘Biases’ Rowards Marginalised Students

In a co-educational college, multiple factors can make women feel uncomfortable. One would assume that an all-women college would then be a haven, but even there the power structure comes into play, making it brutally clear that the ideas of feminism and empowerment in elite universities are exclusionary.

As universities plan to re-open with social distancing norms and having fewer students at a given time, we are reminded of the emotional and the mental distances that spawn on our campuses with regards to the SC/ST/OBC students and their interaction with the privileged. We went through a journey of alienation but also found people like us, who were not necessarily from the same community but had similar experiences. This led to forging solidarities, forming support groups, there was resistance, activation of dead committees for the oppressed and the debut of Bahujan literature in elite college magazine (2017).

Before we discuss this issue of resistance and fight caste biases, it is important to learn that many students and teachers are increasingly building better support systems in university spaces for marginalised students. There is a group of Malayali students support system, active equal opportunity cell in Delhi University colleges like Miranda House, Bahujan student’s group in Lady Shriram College for Women, Ambedkarite organisaion, Muslim students’ group, etc.

Let’s also factor in the non-invincibility of the Left organisations on campus in attaining equality on campuses and fighting for the oppressed categories. The Left organisations on campus are there but barely understand the meaning of experiences and representation. We are making it clear that we are not talking about them.

It’s been more than three years since the two of us graduated from an all-women undergraduate college. However, we are writing about our experiences formally now because of the humiliating discussions on the cut-off yet again. With the first cut-off pegged on 100 percent, it will be helpful to see the difference between the cut-off required from a general category and from an SC/ST/OBC category. Not to forget the socio-economic conditions in which the new normal is setting in – online education among other things.

In general, the problems in the Delhi University colleges for marginalised students can be understood in three forms: First, after we make the cut-off, the unending incidents of discrimination, institutional murders of Dalit-Adivasi students, and the fear of not fitting in scares us so much that we would prefer to drop out from the course all together than go through it, justifying our presence in the elite space. Second, if the oppressed finally get admission to the desired college the possibility of dropping out starts to threaten. They face slurs, reservation debates, language barriers, etc, which push them to decide to let go of the opportunity itself. Third, even if you survive these conditions, the hostility spanning three years lead to alienation, and the feeling of not belonging.

Here, we share our experiences in elite colleges but would like to make it clear the resistance is being led by many first and second generation learners and not just few or the two of us, and we are not claiming to represent a larger group.

Our Experience: The Prejudiced 'Magic'

The Lady Shriram College is one of the ‘prestigious’ colleges in India, which has been carrying persistent prejudices against the Bahujans and other marginalised students in each of its red bricks. It starts right away from the admission procedure. The initial days of college are embossed on our minds. On the first day of college, the orientation day, we heard our former principal say the perennial phrase i.e. “Magic of LSR.” It took us just half a day on the campus to realise how exclusionary this magic was going to be for some of us.

We stayed in the campus hostel, so we had the maximum exposure to college experience that left distinct memories of our initial days in the hostel. Mornings spent in trying to fit in the classroom of ‘best-ranked’ colleges, and nights spent in justifying our existence in the hostel and the campus during the unwanted reservation debates (angry and tearful sometimes). The discrimination on these campuses is of both forms -- statistical and taste-based. Statistical discrimination is perfectly evident in the selection process in all the college societies, students like us just wouldn’t fit anywhere in any one of them (yes, not even the ‘radical’ Dramatic Society!). In the prominent classroom setting our participation was limited to finding a corner or the last bench to overcome the inferiority complex caused by ‘toppers’ who won’t stop talking about how pure Brahmin their family is. This inferiority complex wasn't our own but it was imposed on us by those who laughed at our Inglis (English), paid too much attention to our choice of clothes than our existence, and were worried so much about ‘their’ seats been taken away by us who didn’t look poor enough as per their standards.

