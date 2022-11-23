Why hungry bats could start the next pandemic

A flying fox fruit bat in flight - Getty

Hungry bats are more likely to pass viruses onto humans and other animals, researchers have discovered – a finding that could help predict when new outbreaks will occur.

In a detailed study of flying foxes in Australia, experts found the ‘megabats’ – which have a wingspan as large as three feet – shed much more virus when they were starving. At the same time, their search for food pushed them closer to humans and livestock.

This combination set the stage for a surge in spillover events, where pathogens jump to other animals or humans. Understanding the drivers of these outbreaks could help predict when they’re likely to happen – and prevent them before they trigger epidemics.

The study focused on Hendra virus, a rare respiratory and neurological disease carried by bats. The flying mammals have a “supercharged” immune system that allows them to coexist with many dangerous pathogens, including Nipah virus, Marburg and Sars.

But Hendra kills some 75 per cent of the horses who catch it. Symptoms include a foamy nasal discharge, fever, breathing difficulties and frantic behaviours, such as constantly drinking water or bashing themselves against their stables.

Flying fox bats hanging from a tree - MI-1133

The disease, which was first identified in 1994 in Australia, can also infect humans. In the initial outbreak two people caught the virus from the horses – a stable hand who recovered, and a 49-year-old horse trained who didn’t. Since then, Hendra has crossed from bats to horses in roughly 60 separate spillover events and has infected seven people, killing four.

Scientists in Australia and America have spent the last 25 years collecting data to better understand exactly why these spillovers happened. In two landmark papers published in Nature and Ecology Letters, the team found that clusters of Hendra outbreaks came after the flying foxes had major food shortages.

The typically nomadic bats heavily rely on the nectar of eucalyptus flowers, and they descend on trees in huge, “lively roosts” when they’re in bloom. In the years when these flowers were abundant, no spillover events were reported.

Nutritionally stressed

But deforestation and climate change mean that the trees are producing fewer and fewer flowers. This has forced flying foxes to travel further into human-populated regions to find food, where they come into closer contact with horses.

After sampling the bats, the researchers also found that they had higher rates of Hendra virus, especially in winters after a climate-driven nectar shortage, further increasing the risk of an outbreak. This is likely because the starved, emancipated bats don’t have the energy to maintain an immune response that keeps the viruses in check.

“We can assume that across mammals that animals that are nutritionally stressed are less able to control viruses and are therefore more likely to shed viruses,” Prof Raina Plowright, an infectious disease ecologist at Cornell University, told the Telegraph.

She added that this likely applies to other bat viruses, too – including Nipah, a disease with a fatality rate up to 70 per cent.

“Strategies that make sure that animals have enough to eat, have enough habit so they are not stressed and so they can move through their environment without having to overlap with humans, all contribute to reducing spillover risk,” Prof Plowright said.

The scientists were also able to use their findings to accurately predict when Hendra virus would jump from bats to horse up to two years in advance – allowing health authorities to warn horse owners of the risks and ensure their animals are vaccinated.

“In general, strategies that make sure that animals have enough to eat, have enough habit so they are not stressed and so they can move through their environment without having to overlap with humans, all contribute to reducing spillover risk,” said Prof Plowright.

But she warned that data on the ecology of the reservoir host of a disease, for instance bats, is rarely studied.

“We usually just focus on the virus, and usually only after it is spreading in the human population,” she said. “We rarely work backwards to figure out where the virus came from and why it emerged from a wild species into humans.

“If we understand the ecology of the reservoir hosts – the food they need at different times of years and when that food is available or removed then we can study those times and places where all of the stressors align,” Prof Plowright added.

The findings come as new details emerge that could help scientists track the evolution of Sars-Cov-2 before it crossed into humans.

At the One Health Congress in Singapore earlier this month, scientists outlined a new analysis that found some bat coronaviruses shared a common ancestor with Sars-Cov-2 as recently as 2016, by comparing chunks of coronavirus genomes.

“We need to sequence the entire viral genome of these circulating bat viruses, not just tiny pieces of it [because they mutate and recombine constantly,” Prof Joel Wertheim, an evolutionary biologist at the University of California San Diego and co-author of the analysis, told The Telegraph.

“If we don’t sequence small pieces of these bat virus genomes, we may miss the important bits that reveal the pre-history of Sars-CoV-2.”

