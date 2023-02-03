Why was a human jawbone left in a California police station? Officers try to find out

Daniella Segura
·1 min read
Street View Image from May 2022 © 2023 Google

A man is accused of walking into a California police department and leaving a human jawbone, police said.

The man entered the San Bernardino Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 2, and walked toward “the public counter,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

He then left behind what looked like animal remains and a lower jaw that appeared to be human, police said.

After the man left the building, officers tried to find him “but were unsuccessful,” according to the police department.

It wasn’t initially clear if the “remains were real,” police said. However, the coroner’s office confirmed that one of the bones was a human jawbone.

Police said anyone who sees the man should contact them at 909-383-5311.

San Bernardino is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

