Why Hotel Spas (Mostly) Suck

Paul Richardson
·9 min read
Getty Images
Getty Images

Aah, the spa. Don’t we all love that fragrant corner of the luxury hotel, that tranquil haven at one remove from the harsh realities of the outside world, where the tensions of your working life seem to melt away in an enchanting world of exotic unguents and seraphic smiles?

Not me—I don’t love spas. They make me nervous. Believe it or not—and I realize how perverse, how ornery, how cantankerous this makes me sound—I tend to come out of a spa with a greater level of stress than when I went in.

I’ve done it all in my time—the oil drip in Dharamsala, marma in Mauritius, Tibetan singing bowls in Tulum. So I know what spas are meant to do. They are meant to make you go all gooey. They are meant to sink you gently into a deep well of blissed-out serenity. The trouble is that in my case they usually have the opposite effect.

Before we go any further, and before masseurs and masseuses all over the world throw up their sinewy hands in horror, I’d like to make clear that this diatribe doesn’t apply to the kind of small Central European town where you might go to “take the waters” and are forced to chew every mouthful fifty times. See, I have always fancied myself as the world-weary Dirk Bogarde figure in a white robe at some down-at-heel fin de siècle bathhouse reeking of sulphur, with muscly Teutons to pummel me into submission. I also have no quibble with traditional Thai massage, Finnish saunas, and other culturally sanctioned practices which at least have their feet on the ground of common sense.

No, I’m talking about hotel spas—the ones with the wind chimes and the overpriced organic wellness products by Earthwise, Geneviève de Courcy, and Ritual Origins. (I made those up.) The ones that are shoved away in a basement where you can practically hear the conversation at the planning meeting when some executive from the Big Hotel Chain says “shit, what about the spa?”

I am of course aware that, as in any other service industry, hotel spas run the gamut of quality and that many of their clients have only positive things to say about them. It’s my considered opinion, however, that, for the most part, they suck.

I happen to know whereof I speak. As a travel writer specializing in the upper end of the market, assignments involving a stay in a five-star hotel are the (Poilâne) bread and (Isigny) butter of my trade. It follows that mooching around in spas is something I do quite regularly. When the PR person suggests I “experience” one of the hotel’s signature spa treatments—say, an anti-aging yogic cleanse with “gua sha” tools and tangy citrus scrub, or maybe a pearl-infused remineralizing body mask—I’m professionally obliged to take up the invitation. Though I’ll usually aim for the late-afternoon slot—that way at least I can cheer myself up over dinner afterwards.

Glumly I change into my white fluffy robe and pad down the corridor in the pair of strange white slippers I found in the wardrobe, hoping I won’t have to share the lift.

Down in the basement, the lady behind the spa reception desk interrupts her Facebook update to give me the big smile. Serving me some sort of “welcome” beverage—it might be a livid green seaweed and wheatgrass pressé—she ushers me into a windowless cubicle described on the website as a “treatment room.”

Then comes the moment that cannot be put off any longer: the full disclosure. My (clean) boxer shorts are not thought appropriate attire for the detoxifying, deep-cleansing, deep-probing treatment I have signed up for. Instead I’m required to wear a disposable paper garment consisting of two skimpy panels, front and back. (Which way round? The decision is yours.) Like the back-less hospital gown, this “thong thing” offers no refuge for one’s natural modesty and seems designed purely to humiliate the wearer. Better to go butt naked and cross some weird ethical line, surely, than to suffer the panties from hell.

So now here I am, lying face down on the massage table, my head resting in the towel-lined porthole with its view of the floor. Divested of my fluffy bathrobe I feel oddly vulnerable, like a patient on an operating table.

The masseuse arrives and there is some desultory chat. She turns out to be a young woman from a nearby village that was once a hardscrabble farming community before the building of this international resort where the rooms cost a thousand bucks a night. What a difference between the working life of her forebears—bent over in the paddy field—and her own—bent over rich white folks’ supine bodies. Through my porthole I watch her perfectly pedicured feet moving around the table in rubber sandals as she preps the massage. Small sounds reach my ears. Soft cellphone clicks as she looks out her favorite “relaxing Zen music with water sounds” playlist on Spotify. The squelch of an oily liquid squeezed from a bottle.

She gets to work on my scalp and neck, moving down to my back, my lower back … hey, that’s a bit too low for comfort. A line from a John Donne poem bubbles up in my fevered brain: “Licence my roving hands, and let them go/Before, behind, between, above, below.” Hope she doesn’t notice the appalling state of my toenails, in contrast to the immaculately shellacked ones I can see poking out of her crocs. I wonder: would this experience be less awkward if the masseur were a man? Or would it be more so—especially if the skimpy disposable panties made my growing embarrassment impossible to hide?

I feel restless, sticky, and cross. Time to turn over: OK, at least this means I’m half-way through.

Etymology, as so often, has something to say about how we got to this point. Spa, the word, comes from the name of a town in eastern Belgium where, in the 17th century, illnesses caused by iron deficiency were treated with chalybeate (ferruginous or iron-bearing) water. By 1960 the word’s original sense of “medicinal or mineral spring” had evolved into “a commercial establishment offering health and beauty treatments.” Current use has hollowed out the term even further, so that (according to Webster’s) “spa” can now mean something as prosaic as “fashionable resort” or “hot tub with a whirlpool device.”

Wellness, the neologism bandied about by all hotel spas nowadays, also needs a little unpacking. Born out of the hippy/New Age movement, the word went overground in the mid-1970s when John W. Travis opened his Wellness Resource Center in Mill Valley, Calif. Since then it has gradually migrated towards the high-net-worth end of things, becoming an accessory that can be acquired easily enough if you have the money, just like the latest Prada bag. When (in her Netflix TV series Pretend it’s a City) Fran Lebowitz swiveled her gimlet stare onto wellness, she skewered it in masterful style. ‘It is like extra health. Wellness is a greediness. It’s not enough to not be sick, I have to be well. Wellness is something you have to buy. There is special food: teas, seeds, juices, smoothies … All things people are looking for in wellness, I wouldn’t want them. No, thank you,” she pronounced.

But my problem with the hotel spa is less about woolly words and more about the generally flimsy and unconvincing nature of the product itself. My Protestant upbringing may be at fault here, but I cringe at the strained, artificial intimacy of the treatment room. It seems to me ironic that in a world where personal space is rigorously policed (and rightly so) we are asked to take this sudden invasion, as it were, lying down. Isn’t there something odd, too, about two total strangers engaged in wordless bodily contact for an hour and there not being a shred of eroticism about the encounter? Hell, even most bouts of actual sex don’t last that long.

A lifelong claustrophobe, I find the body wraps—these involve you being slathered with mud, crushed grapes, seaweed or chocolate, covered with Saran wrap and left to stew in your own juice—among the trickiest spa moments of all. The minutes that pass between the masseuse telling you “I’ll be back shortly” and her return seem to stretch out into an existential void as you lie there trapped like a sausage in its skin, wishing there was some way to shut up the plinky-plonky music.

Ah yes, the music. Years of close observation have led me to identify various types of spa-based background music including what I call the “Rivendell” type (floaty flutes and tinkling harps) and “Asian Chill” (often featuring a twangy sitar or wordless Chinese melody). Another common variant is “Ambient Piano Noodling.” All of it is larded with thick layers of echo, because that says “relaxation,” “mind-expansion,” and elevated spiritual states. Birds twitter in the upper regions of the mix. Who actually makes this stuff? Have human beings had a hand in its creation, or is there an AI program that churns out endless ‘relaxing’ soundtracks for hotel spas? Would silence not in fact be more genuinely relaxing, or is the muzak there to distract from the grunts and groans, the slap and slither of hands on flesh? To my mind a bit of Gregorian chant, some Hildegard von Bingen, even a Chopin nocturne, would be preferable. But I’m not sure the masseuse would have these on her playlist.

So here’s my message for all you Big Hotel Chains: time to wake up and smell the hibiscus tea. Some of us don’t find your spa experiences a “holistic spiritual rejuvenation that de-stresses, detoxifies and relaxes”—we were just too shy to say so.

Personally, if I’m ever going to find the hotel spa a place of enjoyment, there are a few changes I’m going to need. First, I could do with a bit less of the New Age dogma, the nebulous buzzwords, and the outlandish claims. Also, I’m done with basements: I want natural light flooding in and gorgeous views through the treatment room windows—a forest glade, desert dunes, a Mediterranean seascape. Cut the aural wallpaper, and let’s have a little Mozart, a little light Vivaldi, a Bach sonata for solo violin. A glass of champagne would be nice. And please God, no more of the paper panties.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Carter scores on OT power play, Penguins beat Sabres 4-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Carter got payback for the Pittsburgh Penguins and teammate Jake Guentzel after Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner lost his cool. Carter scored a power-play goal 1:36 into overtime and the Penguins took advantage of a match penalty issued to Skinner to beat Buffalo 4-3 on Friday night. Skinner was ejected for cross-checking Jake Guentzel across the face with 22 seconds remaining in the opener of the teams' two-game set. Skinner went after Guentzel at the boards in comi

  • Stars win in OT again, 3-2 over Detroit on Lundkvist winner

    DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Hawks' Murray to miss about 2 weeks with sprained left ankle

    ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is expected to miss about two weeks with a sprained left ankle, the third Atlanta starter to go down with an injury in the past week. Murray was hurt Wednesday night early in the first quarter of a 113-89 loss to the New York Knicks. The Hawks announced his prognosis after he underwent an MRI in New York on Thursday. Atlanta was already missing forwards John Collins (spained left ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (right hip flexor strain). The Hawks have lost

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose's 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games. After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goal

  • Montreal-area family speaks out after son was called racist slur in hockey rink, causing brawl

    A L'Île-Perrot, Que., family is denouncing intolerance in hockey after their son was called a racist slur by a Valleyfield player at a game last Saturday. "Obviously when it first happened, the first emotion is sheer rage because you try to protect your kids from going through this kind of thing," said Dwight Chase, the boy's father. Aiden Chase, who plays with the L'Île-Perrot Midget A U18 team, was on a high when his team beat Valleyfield 3-1 — until a player called him the N-word. The infract

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Brandon Nimmo, Mets finalize $162 million, 8-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract on Saturday. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30. A quality leadoff hitter with a .385 career on-base percentage, Nimmo became a free agent last month for the first time. He was a key performer as the Mets returned to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. “Brandon has been part of t

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp