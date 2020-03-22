Why Hotel Properties Limited’s (SGX:H15) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we'll evaluate Hotel Properties Limited (SGX:H15) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hotel Properties:

0.029 = S$94m ÷ (S$3.5b - S$317m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Hotel Properties has an ROCE of 2.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Hotel Properties

Is Hotel Properties's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Hotel Properties's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 4.2% average in the Hospitality industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Hotel Properties's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Story continues

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Hotel Properties's past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:H15 Past Revenue and Net Income, March 22nd 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Hotel Properties has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Hotel Properties's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hotel Properties has total assets of S$3.5b and current liabilities of S$317m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 9.0% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Hotel Properties's admittedly low ROCE.

Our Take On Hotel Properties's ROCE

Nonetheless, there may be better places to invest your capital. You might be able to find a better investment than Hotel Properties. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.