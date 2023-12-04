Why the ‘hometel’ is the final straw in the plague of Frankenwords

The Hometel group launched its fourth ‘room2’ outpost in Belfast last month - Hometel

First came “bleisure”: the 2000s compound of “business” and “leisure” that ruined our holidays with its shiny grey suit and hotel lobby fax machine. In the 2010s we were in the throes of “honeymoon”-related madness: enjoined to drag all and sundry on our celebratory jollies, from mewling newborns (“babymoons”) to Dave from the rugby club (“buddymoons”). Presumably, you and Dave were heading off “glamping”’ (glamorous + camping) in a pricey Wiltshire yurt with a “wild” (outdoor) shower.

During the pandemic years, Britons went bonkers for “staycations”, though few of us could agree on the term’s meaning (staying at home for one’s time off work? Staying at home but holidaying in your own town? Holidaying somewhere else in the UK? Reading a travel brochure in your jammies on the sofa?).

Today the travelspeak portmanteaus arrive thick and fast. Since 2022 we have had the “spatisserie” (a messy sounding combo of spa-going and afternoon tea), “crucations” (cruise vacations), “daycations” (a one-day holiday), “spafaris” (shampoo for tigers?) and “workations” (the new, and equally joy-killing, version of “bleisure”). And now, dear travellers, it’s time to bid hello to the “hometel”.

Last month, UK Hometel group room2 launched its fourth outpost in Belfast (doubles from £130 per night, room2.com), following the success of branches in Hammersmith, Southampton and Chiswick.

“Hometels,” the company blurb runs, “are a place to live, not just to stay” and “combine the best elements from Airbnb, serviced apartments and boutique hotel.” Hometel’s staff, meanwhile, wear T-shirts emblazoned with the chipper legend: “Making a home out of a hotel.”

In fact the term is less a neologism than a linguistic excavation from the US, first coined in the 1970s by plumber-turned-real-estate mogul Robert E Woolley. With travelling businessmen in his sights, the enterprising Woolley set up a chain of all-suite hotels across the West and Midwest, which offered then-novel free buffet breakfasts, complimentary afternoon cocktails and rooms with full “wet service” bars. Hotels, in short, for dipsomaniacal Mad Men.

Room2’s four properties are, happily, a more sober proposition, their nods to homeliness including guest-operated laundries (£4 a load) and in-room kitchens featuring two-ring hobs, toasters, kettles microwaves and dishwashers. They also offer 24-hour stays as standard (goodbye 10am checkout scramble) and full hotel-style room service and cleaning with room rates from £90 per night and steep discounts for several month or year-long stays.

Hotels with generous terms, certainly: but is this “home”? Well, Hometel’s decor certainly has more character than your typical serviced apartment. There are accent soft furnishings and rustic tables and chairs alongside hotel-issue floor-to-ceiling windows and obtrusive bed-facing flat-screen TVs. Wardrobes are spacious, though shower-only bathrooms would grate for families travelling for lengthy periods with small kids. Fashionably, the Belfast outpost is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, with carpets made from recycled fishing nets and a reception desk formed from waste soap bottles from the branch in Chiswick.

Here, therefore, is a launch that has in its sights the post-Airbnb set: those millennial business travellers and parents who decamped to apartments for practical reasons but are turning their backs on Airbnbs as the sharing economy behemoth falters. Hometels clearly have their benefits when you want to reheat a supermarket pasty, but as far as homes-away-from-home go, this is more about utilitarian pot and pant-washing than roaring open fires.

Travel follows the worlds of fashion (anklet, dayjamas, pleather) and food and beverage (brunch, banoffee, manwich) in being in thrall to the portmanteau as a means of signalling novelty. Aptly, the term derives from a French word for a large travelling case that opens into two equal compartments: “porter” (to carry) and “manteau” (cloak), and was first used by Lewis Caroll to encapsulate the author’s blended words in Through the Looking-Glass, including galumph (gallop and triumph) and chortle (a blend of “chuckle” and “snort”). As in all things literary, the Bard got there first, with Shakespearean compounds including the now everyday “eyesore” and “eyeball” and the long-lost “trauaild” (travelled plus travailed): a sentiment those of us who have laboured through a major London airport at the height of summer will appreciate.

Vicky Saynor, 47, runs Hertfordshire luxury self-catering property Bethnal & Bec. She says portmanteaus are a blessing for holiday properties. “We get loads of bookings through searches for ‘staycations’ on Google or Instagram,” Saynor explains. “We also use ‘minimoons’ a lot in our marketing as it’s a perfect description of the short break away that many couples have with us before the big honeymoon. And the word ‘babymoon’ is driving more bookings too this year.”

Like many holiday property owners, Saynor reviles the verbing of Airbnb to apply to any holiday booking that isn’t a hotel. “Airbnb” is itself a portmanteau, of “airbed” and “bed and breakfast” (b&b), reflecting the company’s humble offering when founders Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia launched from their San Francisco apartment in 2007.

“Airbnb has a bad name now that dodgier holiday rentals use the platform to avoid proper regulations and tax,” Saynor argues. “It [the term Airbnb] should be kept to its original usage of rooms within an owner’s homes, rather than whole apartment rents.”

For her part, traveller Joy Davies, 56 and from Hereford, says that she avoids booking any properties that “slap silly words” on their advertising materials.

“This nonsense has come from the US where it’s all brunches and motels,” she says. “I don’t particularly like being told my holiday is anything ‘moon’, to be honest! What’s wrong with a holiday?”

So is it time to take a vacation from portmanteaus? A “portmacation”, that is, or a “portmantliday?”