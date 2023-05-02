Why Hollywood writers are striking – and what it means for your favourite TV show

Striking film and television writers picket outside Paramount Studios in 2008 - AP

In the current wave of achingly out of practice union muscle flexing, it’s strange to see Hollywood facing turbulent bouts of industrial action. This is the land of dreams and fairy tales. It’s like finding out that the seven dwarfs are in the National Union of Mineworkers.

But Hollywood’s writers’ union the Writers Guild of America is one of the most nimble and effective industrial organisations in the world and has been operating at a low level of semi-permanent militancy since it triumphed in a 100-day downing of pens back in 2007.

The current round of talks over the WGA’s latest three year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) – which bargains on behalf of the nine largest film studios, the TV networks and the streaming services – have now stalled, with its membership voting overwhelmingly in favour of a strike.

The current deal ended on May 1, meaning Hollywood's writers will be on strike from May 2.

What’s causing the strike?

The WGA agreement with the major studios is a byzantine set of formulas which calculate minimum pay rates, royalty rates (known as residuals) and the more straightforward health care arrangements. Royalties are lower for streaming shows than for broadcast TV and offer no reward bonus if a show is successful. Streamers now account for over 45 per cent of the royalties writers earn and the WGA thinks they should be commensurate with TV. Streamers are also more likely to pay writers the LA equivalent of minimum wage.

You don’t have to work a 9-5 when you have those TV residuals coming in pic.twitter.com/gd9hVW30IM — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) May 23, 2021

Established, Emmy-winning writers have complained of being unable to earn a stable living, of having to steal food from the Netflix cafeteria in order to eat, in the case of a writer on Hulu's hit series The Bear, being so broke they couldn't afford a suit to wear for a awards ceremony at which their work is nominated. All while executives remain lavishly compensated. As one writer said: “My sister makes a salary of over $300k with benefits at a streamer for SCHEDULING the shows my colleagues CREATE.”

Story continues

Can’t they write movies instead?

Writers do have a number of places to write, the studios have argued – far more than ever before. But the WGA sees a trend. There are fewer movies being made these days – down 31 per cent on a decade ago, according to the Motion Pictures Association – and whilst there is an awful lot of TV around, it’s a different type of TV.

In the Age of the Networks, TV seasons of up to 26 episodes were normal. HBO broke that model with 10 to 12 week seasons on its dramas in the early 2000s, and streamers followed suit when they launched.

Imagine I create something from nothing. It started as an idea and I turned it into an entire world. And with that, you earn all these squares. Yay for us, right? But when I ask for 2% of what wouldn’t exist without me, you think it’s unreasonable. Anyway, I voted yes! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/oIJhHpPNSR — Danielle Nicki (@DanielleNicki) April 12, 2023

Add to that the extra time it takes to make a single episode – shows are competing for time in studios, post-production time is increasing as quality expectations rise and for global streamers like Netflix, writing, shooting, editing and adding VFX to a season just gets it ready for the overdubs, sub-titles and checks for local sensitivities. This typically takes three months. As many writers are paid per episode, writers say they’re working more and getting paid less – claiming weekly pay has fallen by four per cent over the past 10 years, or 23 per cent if adjusted for inflation.

But do the writers actually have clout? Surely anyone can knock out a screenplay…

Writers may be the least known on Oscar night, but they know their power. The last time the WGA called a strike in 2007, the factory town shut down and tens of thousands of entertainment workers and small businesses that service Hollywood (engineers, electricians, florists, caterers, chauffeurs, stylists, lumber yard workers) were idled. The Los Angeles economy lost more than $2 billion according to the Milken Institute.

Actors also know the writers have a greater power than just the picket line – they have the best lines and the worst lines, easily handed out to pro-strike actors and anti-strike actors respectively. In 2007, the actors turning up on picket lines to show support almost outnumbered the writers. One reporter counted Ray Romano, Jack Black, Matthew Perry, Felicity Huffman, Minnie Driver, Oliver Hudson, Rob Lowe, Sally Field, the cast of Mad Men, Matthew Modine, Calista Flockhart, Sarah Silverman and Ben Stiller all waving banners on a single day.

Sarah Silverman on the picket line in 2007 - Reuters

And whilst 2007 is a long time ago, the renegotiations since have always been hard fought, a strike ballot was last called in 2017 – with similar support – and the last time writers flexed their muscle in 2019, over 7,000 of them sacked their own agents in a mass firing. The WGA sued the big four agencies - CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners - over the ‘packaging’ of talent, where an agent will present a studio with writer, director, and stars in a single easy to sign deal. The writers saw this as the agents acting in their own rather than their client’s interests. Eventually the agents saw their point.

What will happen to my favourite TV show?

Initially, nothing – unless your favourite TV is a late night talk show. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Myers are shutting down from May 2. (In 2007, the hosts ended up paying their non-striking writers from their own pockets in order to avoid a total shutdown.) Saturday Night Live will go next, then the daytime soaps.

Most dramas have been cramming hard to finish their current season and a handful have already shot a few episodes of their forthcoming season. But autumn will look sparse on network TV whilst the streamers won’t show that anything is wrong for months. Anything that's already been written and is in production can continue shooting until June, when the Directors' Guild of America (DGA) will take a vote. For movies, everything is in place until 2024. It’ll be like a very, very slow pile of dominoes falling.

Not even Daniel Craig could save Quantum of Solace from the 2007 writers strike - Moviestore Collection

In 2007, audiences did – eventually – see a dip in quality, with many TV shows rushing to finish their seasons early and botching storylines thanks to a vastly reduced number of episodes. (On the plus side, Breaking Bad's curtailed first season meant Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman got to live.) Even James Bond suffered, thanks to Quantum of Solace having to begin shooting without a finished script. Daniel Craig admitted that the strike “f_____” the film: “We couldn't employ a writer to finish it… There was me trying to rewrite scenes – and a writer I am not.”

Will anyone do well?

International producers and writers will have their shows on prime time US TV and global streamers will be signing more deals with non-US talent. So expect to see more foreign-language shows popping up on your Netflix home page. The reality TV industry, which often uses writers even if they're not credited, is already dusting off formats – ironically, Donald Trump’s version of The Apprentice was on the verge of being cancelled in 2007 but the WGA strike gave it a new lease of life and America a new president. The universe loves unintended consequences.