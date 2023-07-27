Why Hollywood’s first Oppenheimer movie bombed – thanks to the White House

The Beginning or the End (1947) starred Brian Donlevy (centre) as Major General Leslie Groves - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer tells the story of how J Robert Oppenheimer led a team of scientists lured from across the world to a freshly constructed, self-contained town in the New Mexico desert where they worked frantically to build the first atomic bomb. But the Manhattan Project has made it to the big screen before.

The first time Hollywood made an Oppenheimer movie, it began with a single scientist trying to sound alarms about what danger a world with nuclear weapons would be in, and turned into a piece of early Cold War propaganda in which nearly everyone with a claim on the Manhattan Project story – the scientists, the armed forces, the American government, even President Harry Truman himself – meddled. The Beginning or the End was supposed to be a warning; it turned into an attempt to get America to stop worrying and love the bomb.

On October 28 1945 a letter from Dr Ed Tompkins arrived at Donna Reed’s home in Santa Monica. Reed had been hoping he would write. She remembered Tompkins well – he had been her high school chemistry teacher in Denison, Iowa, and had loved his classes. He was fun and interesting, and he’d given Reed a copy of How to Win Friends and Influence People which did wonders for her confidence. Now she was a movie star at MGM, and had just landed the role of Mary Bailey opposite Jimmy Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life.

But out of the blue some years previously, Tompkins had stopped replying to her letters. She had wondered why, until she spotted a newspaper story which said he’d been involved in the Manhattan Project at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Now, at last, he could explain. And when Tompkins finally wrote back, he had an idea.

Donna Reed and Dr. Edward Tompkins, her high school teacher who was also involved in the Manhattan Project - Bettmann

The letter, as shown in Greg Mitchell’s history of the making of the movie The Beginning or the End, was full of doom. There was, Tompkins said, “NO possibility” of America keeping atomic secrets to itself. “A hundred long-range rockets carrying atomic explosives could wipe out our civilisation in a matter of minutes,” he wrote.

But he had an idea: “Do you think a movie could be planned and produced to successfully impress upon the public the horrors of atomic warfare?” The scientific community would help make sure it was an accurate picture of how America built the bomb, he said, and wanted to warn the world. “Would you be willing to help sell this idea to MGM?”

Reed’s husband and agent Tony Owen and MGM producer Sam Marx were keen, but there were a lot of obstacles. Rules in place at the time demanded that real people had to give their permission if they were to be portrayed in a film. That meant getting the approval not just of Tompkins’ old colleagues from Los Alamos but from the military and government, including President Truman.

Leslie Groves and Oppenheimer in 1942 - CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Owen and Marx eventually convinced nearly all the interested parties, including Enrico Fermi, Oppenheimer and Manhattan Project director General Leslie Groves (played by Matt Damon in Nolan’s film). They managed to get a 15-minute meeting with Truman in the Oval Office where he granted them permission to go ahead. As they went to leave, Truman stopped them at the door.

“Make your film, gentlemen,” he told them. “And tell the world that in handling the atomic bomb we are either at the beginning or the end.” Marx told Truman he’d just given them the name of their film.

Confidence was high, and MGM top brass routinely described The Beginning or the End as one of the most important films the studio would ever make. As the writing started Tompkins added note after note to early drafts, objecting to scenes, dialogue and characters he thought were too far from the facts. In particular, he warned that Oppenheimer would never give the script his blessing if it tried to make out he and Groves agreed with each other. “Oppenheimer will not allow himself to be portrayed as a ‘friend of the Army’ which he certainly was not,” Tompkins noted.

J. Robert Oppenheimer on set with Hume Cronyn, the actor who portrayed him in The Beginning or the End - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

Meanwhile another race for the bomb was developing over at Paramount Studios. It too wanted to dramatise the Manhattan Project and Casablanca producer Hal Wallis picked Ayn Rand to write it. The Fountainhead had just returned to the bestseller lists, and her previous film Love Letters had been nominated for four Oscars. In the bomb she saw an opportunity to make, as she put it in her treatment, “a tribute to free enterprise,” making a cultural case against socialism which would make “a historic and immortal contribution” to the history of humanity.

She interviewed Oppenheimer and his wife Kitty before writing her 16-page treatment for the film, initially titled Top Secret. It closed with a very Randian scene: a teenage boy who has watched the Manhattan Project unfold looks to the night sky. “Now man does not look like a worm in the face of the immensity of the universe,” the treatment ran. “His figure looks heroic, that of a conqueror.”

Unfortunately for Rand, Wallis was, in Mitchell’s view, “disappointed if not appalled by her submissions,” and in mid-March 1946 Top Secret was canned. MGM bought out Wallis’s film, and were handed all the material Rand had put together for it. Though she was angry, Rand took her interviews with Oppenheimer and poured them into the character of Robert Stadler – a government scientist engaged in the mysterious Project X – in Atlas Shrugged.

Leslie Groves (Brian Donlevy), J Robert Oppenheimer (Hume Cronyn), Jeff Nixon (Robert Walker) Matt Cochran (Tom Drake) Enrico Fermi (Joseph Calleia) and John Wyatt (Hurd Hatfield) in the 1947 film - Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo

Tompkins’ perspective chimed with a changing public mood. “Right after the bomb is used, and especially right after the war ends, there’s this sort of enthusiasm,” says Dr Alex Wellerstein, Director of Science and Technology Studies at the Stevens Institute of Technology and an expert on the history of nuclear weapons. “Like, ‘Hooray, we’re entering in this new age and we won the war, and it’s amazing what we can do’. And this was tinged with a foreboding: what is this going to mean for the future?”

At the end of August 1946, John Hersey’s report from Hiroshima took up nearly the entirety of an issue of the New Yorker. Through the stories of six survivors it painted a stark, horrifying picture of what one bomb could do. From the West, the bomb had looked like a triumph. Japan saw undreamed of horrors: a smashed city, melted eyeballs, human beings turned to atoms of carbon.

“That’s the first look that basically anybody has in the West, especially the United States, of the victims of the bombings and seeing it from their point of view,” says Wellerstein.

As wartime restrictions on information faded, the story of the bomb was suddenly up for grabs. It was, Wellerstein says, “a really potent time” for a movie which could persuade the American public that its government held the moral high ground.

When Tompkins wrote to Reed, he had hoped a movie would alert America and the world to the true terror and responsibility which were in the country’s hands. But by the time it had been through the hands of General Groves, the message had changed.

In return for acting as the film’s chief advisor, Groves persuaded producers to give him $10,000 and script approval. Groves took the opportunity to lionise his project and himself; the film’s Groves is certainly suspiciously suave and twinkly-eyed. An early script treatment called for him to be “strong-faced, good-looking”.

Brian Donlevy as the Manhattan Project director General Leslie Groves in The Beginning or the End - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

He sent notes at every stage of the scripting process, and touched on everything from the command structure at Los Alamos and the particulars of the bomb itself, down to apparently insignificant details. By the last round of notes, he was taking issue with an actor wearing a non-regulation length buzzcut, and another male character wearing an apron.

This chance to mould opinion really mattered to the military. In 1946 and 1947, bomb dissenters within American politics came mostly from the right. Why, they asked, use this bomb to destroy cities when cities had been being destroyed perfectly well with conventional weapons? The armed forces were resentful. “They’re also arguing against the idea that these scientists and engineers won the war when really they won the war,” says Wellerstein.

Objections came from every angle. Lionel Barrymore, who would star alongside Reed as Mr Potter in It’s a Wonderful Life, had shot scenes as Franklin D Roosevelt. But Roosevelt’s widow Eleanor protested vehemently: Barrymore had been a critic of her husband for years, and even organised fundraisers against him. MGM backed down, and Barrymore’s scenes were reshot with pro-Democrat actor Godfrey Tearle.

Brian Donlevy, Audrey Totter, Robert Walker, Beverly Tyler, Tom Drake in The Beginning or the End - Glasshouse Images / Alamy Stock Photo

“It’s a really interesting film because it stands out a bit,” agrees Dr Christoph Laucht, associate professor of history at Swansea University, who has studied atomic age filmmaking. “It talks about the creation of the atomic bomb and creates this whole story also about the decision-making, which actually never happened that way.”

There are all sorts of fictitious events in The Beginning or the End, but perhaps most egregious are the suggestions that America dropped leaflets in Hiroshima warning of a coming attack, and that the Enola Gay dropped the bomb while being hit with flak rather than flying through a calm blue sky. To anyone who knew what had actually happened, it looked like an attempt to justify America’s actions with falsehoods.

Then after a Washington screening for scientists, Truman aides and journalist Walter Lippmann on October 26 1946 more notes came – this time from the White House. Charles Ross, Truman’s press secretary, wrote to MGM to say how much he’d enjoyed the film, but that “something needs to be done about the sequence in which President Truman appears”. The President was far too hasty to drop the bomb, Ross said. MGM leapt into action, writing a new scene where Truman explained his thinking. This didn’t appease the Truman administration which sent its own revisions back, adding lines like: “Thank God we’ve got the bomb and not the Japanese!”

Tom Drake starred as American scientist Matt Cochran in The Beginning or the End - Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

MGM bowed to the censorship and interference, and according to Mitchell that “almost certainly” extended to the sacking of Roman Bohnen from the role of Truman. MGM told the White House it was looking for someone “physically trim, alive and alert… brisk and certain”. The character actor Art Baker was airdropped in.

Facts were twisted to suit the purposes of the American government and the new priorities of the armed forces, most particularly to make the case for dropping the bomb in the first place. “It was always built into the whole project,” says Laucht. “We will use this [bomb] because the expenditure is so high. How can we otherwise justify this to the public?”

There are more basic problems with The Beginning or the End. It’s unbearably, stultifyingly stiff. The staging is lifeless. For the most part, the single most extraordinary and exciting scientific breakthrough is rendered via a lot of quite boring people sitting in rooms explaining how fission works. At one point, a scientist draws on a blackboard and explains nuclear chain reactions in folksy terms – atoms split “like lightning hitting a tree” – in the manner of a public information film aimed at teenagers.

A cinema in Oak Ridge, the city established for the Manhattan Project, showing The Beginning or The End in 1947 - Prisma by Dukas Presseagentur GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo

Almost nothing of what Tompkins or the group of scientists who collaborated with the makers of The Beginning or the End wanted to happen actually came to pass. The film itself was a dud. It opened on March 17 947 and lost MGM $1.6 million, or around $28.8 million today. A preview for scientists held in Chicago in late January 1947 should have been a warning.

The audience were unimpressed by the pro-bomb, pro-Groves sentiment. Some sat in silent disappointment. Some felt angry. Some jeered. Leo Szilard, who had taken some convincing to be involved, was mortified. He sneaked out of the screening through a side-door and hid in fellow scientist Harrison Brown’s car until it was over. Brown found him wedged on the floor behind the front seats, trying not to be seen.

Mitchell records Szilard’s thoughts later: “If our sin as scientists was to make and use the atomic bomb, then our punishment was to watch The Beginning or the End.”

