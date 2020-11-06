Why Hollywood’s finest are queuing up to work with Nabhaan Rizwan

Sitting in the King’s Cross branch of Dishoom, Nabhaan Rizwan is flicking through pictures from ES Magazine’s photo shoot.
He stops on one particularly handsome portrait. Yes, I think, those soft brown eyes, gunslinger cheekbones and a particularly imperious long coat make you look every inch the inveterate film star. ‘See, I look stoic here, but actually this is the face I make when I’m confused,’ he says, his leading man’s mien seamlessly crumpling into a boyish grin.
This is a portrait of an artist as a very young man indeed; one big names fall over themselves to work with. Sam Mendes plucked Rizwan from his breakout role as the slick, streetwise Raza in the BBC intelligence thriller Informer and thrust him into 1917 as the soldier Sepoy Jondalar; Riz Ahmed cast him as rap star RPG in Mogul Mowgli; Lena Dunham snapped up the Ilford boy to play graduate banker Hari for her forthcoming HBO/BBC drama, Industry. Yet he’s still only 23, lives with student friends in a ‘shabby’ flat in north-west London, can’t drive and doesn’t plan to learn. He hops around London instead on a single-gear bicycle he bought with his first week’s pay cheque from Informer. Even his outfit today is casual haute-fashion: mustard-yellow, houndstooth-print top from east London’s Prévu Studio, green Komono watch, charity shop grey coat and faded grey T-shirt.
Does he get recognised? ‘I mean I don’t have a long catalogue,’ he says, modestly, ordering a very down-to-earth cardamom and strawberry lassi. ‘People tend to come up and ask what they’ve seen me in rather than tell me what they’ve seen me in, which can be awkward. But at least people are nice.’
People often say nice things about Rizwan, too. ‘The guy is wise beyond his years,’ Riz Ahmed tells me from Los Angeles. ‘It was the confidence, the swagger, the ease and the elegance of his screen presence that was really exciting to me at first, but he’s not like a kid whose like, “I can act, now let me get famous.” He’s got this burning creativity, curiosity and need to stretch himself.’ Nicolas Brown, executive producer on Informer, agrees: ‘It’s so rare to watch an audition of someone who has no screen acting experience and yet looks like they have been doing it forever.’
On the other hand there’s Laurence Fox, the Lewis actor turned anti-woke culture warrior who protested the ‘incongruous’ casting of Rizwan as a Sikh soldier in 1917 back in January, accusing director Sam Mendes of ‘forcing diversity on people’. Fox later apologised. ‘I honestly didn’t look at it,’ says Rizwan. ‘I think when you’re focusing on the bigger picture, what individuals have to say is of such little value.’ Instead he posted a black-and-white picture on Instagram of his own grandfather, Ahmed Ghazi, a Pakistani film director who fought in the First World War ‘for the British Empire, while never seeing its fruits’ because that dialogue is visual, says Rizwan. ‘The dialogue is you seeing Indians and Caribbeans and West Africans fighting that war. And that’s really what happened. He fought that war, and for this country in many ways, and so have many different groups of people. And if we’re not the home team, then who is?’ Anyway, ‘my job is to create things out of thin air, and anyone who’s job is to only create conflict, to only put down, really isn’t important’. Symbolism has its limits, he readily admits. He joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Trafalgar Square in the summer ‘because that’s showing up, turning up, despite everything. That man really died like that. That really happened. Let’s turn up. Symbols are important. Actions are better.’
Then he’s quick to add, politely, that he finds talking about his race in interviews a ‘bit tired’. It’s always the same sequence of questions about Asian type casting, he says (he can only laugh at the fact that he interviewed for three roles as ‘Reza’, ‘Riz’ and ‘Raza’ in a week before he landed his role in Informer); often a fumbled inquiry as to whether his family would have preferred him to seek more stable employment — a doctor? A lawyer? — outside acting. ‘The clichés are too easy’, he says. ‘It’s too easy to pull that [Asian family stereotype] out. Working with Riz on Mogul Mowgli taught me that art is the most Asian thing I could be doing. It’s so encoded into our DNA. We’re not doing enough art.’
His own family home sounds like a creative powerhouse, though. His mother, Shahnaz, is ‘super artistic, super academic, super everything’ and starred in her father’s films in Pakistan as a child actor. ‘They needed a boy for a film, so they combed her hair over and pretended she was called “Master Jimmy”,’ Rizwan says, laughing. She would insist her sons, and any half-willing tutees from the study groups she hosted at home, perform plays or readings at Christmas, Eid, weeknights — you name it. His older brother, Mawaan, a comedian currently starring in Channel 4’s Taskmaster, began pulling Shahnaz and Nabhaan into YouTube skits before the latter was 10 (google Mawaan’s ‘Mango’ rap for pure, unadulterated joy). His father, Rizwan Siddiqui, now an accountant and interpreter, has long moonlighted as a playwright; he met his wife in Pakistan when auditioning her for one of his plays. ‘That was the operative thing in our house,’ says his son, ‘always be encouraged’.
Acting therefore came naturally. Nabhaan, in Urdu, means outstanding, which fits well. Informer, which aired in 2018, was his first-ever screen role but he felt calm nevertheless (he’d had bit parts in plays at the Almeida and the Royal Court). ‘Well, they cut out all the bits of me crashing bikes and not being able to open doors,’ he says. ‘There’s only a five-second shot of me cycling the bike in the whole series but I fell off it. I was going 10mph on a wet slippery day, hit the front break a bit too hard and went over the top. The bike was fine. I had a few scrapes. It was so pathetic.’ It was his first taste of celebrity, though. ‘Someone sent me a story headlined something like: “Star actor in spectacular, tragic bike incident.”’
Art is what Rizwan likes to talk shop about most. ‘I really get sweaty and panicky if I don’t generate some work in a week,’ he says. A bit pretentious, no? He laughs. ‘This is the longest I’ve gone without quoting [the American music producer Steven Ellison, also known as] Flying Lotus. “Art is poop. You just push it out.”’ He reels off disparate influences like Thundercat, the pianist Robert Glasper, Mos Def, Erykah Badu, Kamaal Williams and Yussef Dayes.
While Rizwan ‘definitely can’t sing’, he raps prodigiously under the pseudonym El Huxley (another thing in common with MC Riz), produces his own beats and has just released his first EP, Fantastic Planet; he’s written poetry since he was a ‘straight-As’ school kid (although says university ‘wasn’t for me’). Can he see himself retraining in ‘Cyber’ if the pandemic-hit art world goes tits up? ‘That shit takes actual skill. Imagine if we started to code tomorrow? Like, our brains would be in crisis. Anyway, I can’t really imagine my life without interacting with art on a deeper level than just consuming it.’
Industry will bring more plaudits: an exhilarating dive into the world of international finance, all ‘sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll’ hitting screens this autumn. It’s timely, as ‘young people are some of the hardest hit by the pandemic and I think that’s why it’s an important time to focus on them as a group’. Being directed by Dunham was a joy, he says. ‘You can just shout suggestions at Lena, really loudly. As an actor she’s super open to that, and she’ll happily shout things back at you.’ He says he learnt a lot from her. What did she learn from him? ‘She still needs to ask about rap lessons. But those services don’t come cheap.’ Rizwan is serious about rap as art. He thinks it should be compared ‘with Botticelli. All the highest forms of art are like code,’ he says. ‘Sometimes the code is created out of necessity. I’m a big fan of the Soviet writer Mikhail Bulgakov and of Oscar Wilde, and these people had to write in code. Sometimes that creates the best art, when you’re not allowed to express everything, or anything.’ He laughs. ‘And all that aside, it’s just too good.’ Yes, I say, but on the other hand he plays a rapper called Rocket Propelled Grenade in Mogul Mowgli with a music video titled ‘Pussy Fried Chicken’. ‘Yes, and as high art as that seems... [it took] one take, believe it or not,’ he says.
There’s no romantic life that Rizwan wants to speak about to me today, he says. Anyway, 2020 has been terminal for most of our social lives. Not that he feels he’s missing out. ‘I haven’t been to one rooftop party in my life and that’s a good thing. I’m more interested in the people.’ Working with the director Hiro Murai (the visionary behind music videos such as Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’) on the forthcoming film Station Eleven is the closest he’s come to feeling starstruck. ‘I’m pinching myself, still. I geeked out, I unapologetically geeked out because he’s worked with some of my favourite musicians,’ he says. ‘Flying Lotus, Thundercat, FKA twigs… I’m just asking him about all these people. What are they like in real life? Am I going to have my heart broken?’
Does he miss going out in London? ‘I’m really boring,’ he insists. ‘Asleep by 10, I don’t drink, I don’t do drugs, I have a mild sugar addiction, which I’m trying to curb as we speak and the lassi didn’t help.’ I don’t believe anyone so interested in people could be called boring, I begin to say, but he interrupts, ‘...Doesn’t do drugs?! I hate it when people say that, man! That’s people’s only justification for something creative coming out of you. It’s like when people say [the cartoon] “Adventure Time, they were all on drugs! Monsters Inc, they were all on drugs!” Come on, man. You can’t pin every genius on that. And that’s problematic, and dangerous. It’s not giving young artists the right idea of what being an artist is. It’s really not like that by and large.’
As he moves to leave I squint at the faded grey T-shirt. It turns out it bears a print of his Year 1 school report on the front, a dizzying sea of full marks across all his subjects, and a sweet picture of him and Mawaan that he drew in that year’s art class on the back. His brother had it made for his 19th birthday. Was he a child genius? ‘My IQ was on a crazy trajectory,’ he laughs. ‘And then I think it kind of stopped when I was 14. I should have been a prodigy and I failed everyone.’ What happened? Was he hit on the head by a cupboard? Was it... drugs? He smiles. ‘No. I decided to become a f***ing artist.’
‘Industry’ airs on BBC Two from 9 Nov
MOGUL MOWGLI will be available on PVOD from Friday 6th November, streaming on BFI Player and Curzon Home Cinema
