Why Hollywood’s finest are queuing up to work with Nabhaan Rizwan

Sitting in the King’s Cross branch of Dishoom, Nabhaan Rizwan is flicking through pictures from ES Magazine’s photo shoot.

He stops on one particularly handsome portrait. Yes, I think, those soft brown eyes, gunslinger cheekbones and a particularly imperious long coat make you look every inch the inveterate film star. ‘See, I look stoic here, but actually this is the face I make when I’m confused,’ he says, his leading man’s mien seamlessly crumpling into a boyish grin.

This is a portrait of an artist as a very young man indeed; one big names fall over themselves to work with. Sam Mendes plucked Rizwan from his breakout role as the slick, streetwise Raza in the BBC intelligence thriller Informer and thrust him into 1917 as the soldier Sepoy Jondalar; Riz Ahmed cast him as rap star RPG in Mogul Mowgli; Lena Dunham snapped up the Ilford boy to play graduate banker Hari for her forthcoming HBO/BBC drama, Industry. Yet he’s still only 23, lives with student friends in a ‘shabby’ flat in north-west London, can’t drive and doesn’t plan to learn. He hops around London instead on a single-gear bicycle he bought with his first week’s pay cheque from Informer. Even his outfit today is casual haute-fashion: mustard-yellow, houndstooth-print top from east London’s Prévu Studio, green Komono watch, charity shop grey coat and faded grey T-shirt.

Does he get recognised? ‘I mean I don’t have a long catalogue,’ he says, modestly, ordering a very down-to-earth cardamom and strawberry lassi. ‘People tend to come up and ask what they’ve seen me in rather than tell me what they’ve seen me in, which can be awkward. But at least people are nice.’

People often say nice things about Rizwan, too. ‘The guy is wise beyond his years,’ Riz Ahmed tells me from Los Angeles. ‘It was the confidence, the swagger, the ease and the elegance of his screen presence that was really exciting to me at first, but he’s not like a kid whose like, “I can act, now let me get famous.” He’s got this burning creativity, curiosity and need to stretch himself.’ Nicolas Brown, executive producer on Informer, agrees: ‘It’s so rare to watch an audition of someone who has no screen acting experience and yet looks like they have been doing it forever.’

On the other hand there’s Laurence Fox, the Lewis actor turned anti-woke culture warrior who protested the ‘incongruous’ casting of Rizwan as a Sikh soldier in 1917 back in January, accusing director Sam Mendes of ‘forcing diversity on people’. Fox later apologised. ‘I honestly didn’t look at it,’ says Rizwan. ‘I think when you’re focusing on the bigger picture, what individuals have to say is of such little value.’ Instead he posted a black-and-white picture on Instagram of his own grandfather, Ahmed Ghazi, a Pakistani film director who fought in the First World War ‘for the British Empire, while never seeing its fruits’ because that dialogue is visual, says Rizwan. ‘The dialogue is you seeing Indians and Caribbeans and West Africans fighting that war. And that’s really what happened. He fought that war, and for this country in many ways, and so have many different groups of people. And if we’re not the home team, then who is?’ Anyway, ‘my job is to create things out of thin air, and anyone who’s job is to only create conflict, to only put down, really isn’t important’. Symbolism has its limits, he readily admits. He joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Trafalgar Square in the summer ‘because that’s showing up, turning up, despite everything. That man really died like that. That really happened. Let’s turn up. Symbols are important. Actions are better.’

