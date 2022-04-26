Why Hollywood editors still feel insulted by this year's Oscars

Josh Rottenberg
·3 min read
Oscar statuettes backstage at the 86th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, 2014
Oscar statuettes backstage at the 86th annual Academy Awards. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Breathing new life into a controversy that dogged the motion picture academy in the run-up to this year’s Oscars, American Cinema Editors released a video statement on Monday blasting the organization for leaving editing and other vital filmmaking crafts “on the cutting-room floor” at this year’s ceremony.

”We feel cheated, insulted and angry by the way our art was deemed superfluous in favor of bloated performances and spectacle,” said the 1,000-plus member organization in its statement, criticizing the academy’s handling of eight crafts and short-film awards that were handed out off-air in the hour before the telecast began.

Nearly a month after the Oscars, emotions are still running high among many academy members over the academy’s much-maligned decision to hand out eight less starry awards — film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, and sound, as well as the three short-film categories — before the live show began. The winners’ speeches were later edited into the broadcast in truncated form in an effort to trim the often bloated telecast to under three hours.

The ratings-seeking gambit — which was blasted as an offense to cinema by some of the industry’s most prominent figures ahead of the show — ultimately failed, with seemingly minimal time saved in comparison to traditional presentations and the show clocking in a 3 hours and 40 minutes.

In its video statement, which was posted to its website, ACE urged the academy’s leadership — which is desperate to boost the show’s sagging ratings — to change course and find a way to treat all honorees with equal respect going forward.

“ACE calls on production designers, set decorators, costume designers, composers, makeup/hair stylists, short-film creators, sound artists and all creative disciplines to join us in demanding fairness and inclusiveness,” the group said. “Give us a voice in this process. Let us work together to find a solution that truly honors filmmaking and assure this never happens again.”

The academy’s board of governors is set to hold a post-mortem meeting on this year’s show, which was derailed when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The academy declined to confirm the timing and substance of the next meeting. Still reeling from the fallout of that shocking moment — which ultimately led Smith to resign the group and earned him an official ban from all academy events for 10 years — the 54-member board now needs to reckon with a lingering controversy that has bitterly divided its own membership.

In the weeks leading up to the Oscars, the academy’s decision to hand out the eight categories off-air sparked fierce criticism from various guilds, industry organizations and nominees including Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg, Denis Villeneuve and Guillermo del Toro. In an open letter, 70 prominent film professionals, including James Cameron, John Williams and former academy governor Kathleen Kennedy, blasted the plan, saying it would do “irreparable damage” to the Oscars’ reputation by treating some of film’s most vital craftspeople as “second-class citizens.”

On the night of the Oscars, co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes tried to defuse any lingering tension over the changes among the crowd gathered in the Dolby Theatre with a joke, and most in attendance seemed willing to let it go for the moment. But with the very meaning of the Oscars in question, the issue continues to spark strong feelings among many academy members.

The academy has been under pressure to reverse a steep ratings slide in recent years for a telecast that bills itself as Hollywood’s biggest night. This year’s show drew an average of 16.6 million viewers, up about 60% from last year’s pandemic-dampened show. Still, while the bump in viewership was a relief to the academy and ABC, which airs the telecast, this year’s Oscars still ranks as the second-lowest-rated ever.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f

  • Can the Raptors win Game 5 vs. 76ers?

    The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ovechkin becomes oldest player to score 50 goals in a season

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin enjoyed the biggest moment of his career inside T-Mobile Arena in 2018, when he skated the Stanley Cup around the rink after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Final. On Wednesday night, he enjoyed another milestone. With two goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Knights, it marked the ninth time in Ovechkin’s career he scored 50 goals, tying Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for most in NHL history. “Obviously, it’s pretty good company

  • Why Guy Lafleur means so much to Montreal

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the impact of Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur after his passing.

  • Malachi Flynn on playoff experience, guarding James Harden

    Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn discusses what is different about playoff basketball, advice he's received from Raptors vets and the challenges of guarding James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — With the playoffs looming, Dillon Dube continues to heat up for the Calgary Flames as a secondary scoring threat. Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. After scoring just four times in the first 45 games, Dube has 12 goals in his last 31 games, including six in his past six games. “I just needed to be a lot better for this team going into

  • Flyers end six-game losing skid with 6-3 victory over the Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Carey Price may be back but the Montreal Canadiens left the ice in frustration yet again following a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Montreal's playoff hopes are long gone and now the team is immersed in a seven-game losing streak. “I know we don’t have the results but the guys come in at practice, they’re engaged in meetings and we’d like a win to help with that engagement,” said Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis. James Van Reimsdyk scored two

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte

  • Man United hire Erik ten Hag as 5th manager in 9 years

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A model of stability in Alex Ferguson’s long trophy-filled tenure, Manchester United hired a fifth full-time manager in nine years since his retirement by bringing in Erik ten Hag from Ajax. Ten Hag’s arrival was announced by United on Thursday and the 52-year-old Dutchman will join at the end of the season to 2025. He's tasked with awakening a fallen superpower in European soccer that is enduring its longest trophy drought in nearly 40 years. United has been led by in

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold