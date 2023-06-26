Why was Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Holly Willoughby has presented This Morning with several co-presenters such as Dermot O’Leary since Phillip Schofield’s exit (ITV)

This Morning fans were left scratching their heads today after presenter Holly Willoughby missed the ITV show.

Josie Cunningham and Craig Doyle presented the hit daytime TV show in Willoughby’s absence.

Willoughby has fronted the weekday show alongside Cunningham, Doyle, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary since co-presenter Phillip Schofield’s controversial exit last month.

But the blonde presenter, 42, was nowhere to be seen today.

An Elton John impersonator began the show, following the star’s incredible headline performance at Glastonbury on the last night of the festival on Sunday.

This Morning presenter Craig Doyle announced Willoughby’s absence from Monday’s show (Getty Images)

Doyle said Willoughby’s absence would not be protracted. This was perhaps due to producers being keen to allay any fears about the presenter’s future given recent events.

Doyle said simply: “Holly is off today but she’ll be back tomorrow.”

He gave no further explanation, but fans were quick to put two and two together.

Willoughby attended Glastonbury at the weekend, which led to viewers surmising that she must have booked the day off in advance.

One wrote on Twitter: “Assuming #Holly is recovering from #Glastonbury,” while another added: “Wonder if Holly has an almighty hangover after her fun at Glastonbury.”

Willoughby was with her husband Dan Baldwin at Worthy Farm. The couple were spotted travelling in a helicopter from their home to a landing pad at the event.

Willoughby had last month taken an extended break from This Morning after reports of a falling-out with Schofield. She took an extra week off before her planned half-term break, returning to her presenting duties on only June 5.

The show has been embroiled in controversy after Schofield admitted having an affair with a younger colleague.

Schofield, 61, quit ITV over the scandal after revealing the“unwise, but not illegal” affair. He said he had lied to ITV about it.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”