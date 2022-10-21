Why is hoarding on the rise? We ask an expert

Coco Khan
·3 min read

Hoarding behaviours are on the rise, with some councils even setting up specialist teams to deal with the issue. But why? And what should you do if you’re worried? I asked Jo Cooke, director of Hoarding Disorders UK and a professional declutterer.

What’s the difference between hoarding, collecting, or having a cluttered space?
It’s about the emotion. Someone who hoards feels genuine distress at the thought of discarding their items. We say they find meaning in the mess; it’s a security blanket. That’s different from a collector who’d proudly swap one vintage car for another, or chronic disorganisation. Generally, if you offer to tidy up someone’s cluttered house they’ll say: “Yes, please!” Whereas someone with hoarding behaviours will say no, because they don’t like the thought of their things being touched. They are emotionally attached.

So I grew up in a cluttered house, and now I’m ruthless about stuff. I’m a “bin first and ask questions later” tyrant – which in itself is emotional behaviour. I don’t know if it’s always been this way or a symptom of our materialistic times, but aren’t objects inherently emotional?
They can be. Objects can give us feelings of status, they come with memories, they’re useful and make us feel safe. So we form attachments. For some, objects can even take on human characteristics.

Am I right in saying hoarding is its own recognised disorder?
Yes, it was recognised in 2018 by the World Health Organization. But it also co-occurs with other issues such as depression or ADHD, OCD, autism, brain fog (eg from menopause or long Covid). What it isn’t, is laziness.

Why do you think there’s been a spike?
Anxiety. Hoarding can be a coping mechanism, like gambling or drinking, for fear for the future: “What if I can’t get another loo roll again?” There’s loneliness: neglecting the home because no one visits. Then there’s compulsively shopping – because what else is there to do? A lot of people go into shops just to have a conversation.

The retail experience as the community centre.
Exactly.

I imagine the cost of living crisis will be another trigger.
Oh, yes. In years gone by, commonly hoarded items were newspapers, tools, gadgets, clothes. Now there’s hoarding food – tins of chicken soup or speciality pickles. I noticed it during Brexit. Some people say: “Isn’t that stockpiling?” but we talk about hoarding when rooms cannot be used for their intended purpose.

What should someone do if they have concerns?
Speak to a GP or a professional hoarding specialist. It’s not as simple as filling a skip – there needs to be therapeutic input or there’ll be relapse.

Right, you can’t just dive in and change someone’s home to be the way you want it.
Exactly. It’s a balance, and one person’s idea of mess might be different from another’s. There’s a set of pictures – the “clutter image ratings” – which measure clutter from numbers one to nine, which is the fullest. When you’re working with someone, you’re not aiming for number one, house-beautiful. You need to respect that person’s wishes of the way they live. It might be different from the way you would, but that’s their right.

