Why this vibrant enclave of London may soon be unrecognisable

Whitechapel then and now

When the board game Monopoly came to Britain in 1936, Whitechapel and the Old Kent Road were chosen as the cheapest properties. Poverty preserved some of the old buildings in the real Whitechapel until the Luftwaffe and the developers transformed the place. But now it can be seen as never before – or again – in two magnificent volumes of the celebrated Survey of London.

Volumes in the Survey go by London’s parishes, and I suddenly realised I did not know what the parish church of Whitechapel was. That, I learnt, is because it was bombed in the Second World War, its outline marked out by Altab Ali Park in the High Street. I went to have a look.

‘Is this Altab Ali Park?’ I asked the man on the asphalt path who handed me a copy of Islam at a Glance.

‘Yes, yes. Altab Ali. There. Look.’

I looked. A laminated information board told me that Altab Ali, a 25-year-old clothing worker, was murdered here in 1978 by three teenagers on his way home. He had been born in Sylhet, north-eastern Bengal, like many settlers in this part of London, and came to Britain aged 16.

Altab Ali Park - Jai Toor

The 1970s in east London were often violently racist. ‘If we saw a P--i we used to have a go at them,’ one of those convicted of the murder told police. ‘We would ask for money and beat them up.’ Altab Ali’s death was for activists a turning point in local Bengali resistance. The park was named after him in 1998. Its acre of mown grass, with benches, is of the depressing municipal kind, though in the sunshine tall trees sweep the backdrop of skyscrapers moving in from the City.

The park used to be St Mary’s Gardens, after the whitewashed medieval church that gave Whitechapel its name.

St Mary Matfelon, it was called in full; no one knows why. Old prints show a pretty church. This was replaced by a dour brick thing in 1880. Round the corner, ‘St Mary’s Clergy House’ is still sharply carved in Victorian letters over a door. Whitechapel is full of palimpsests and ghost signs.

The Survey of London decided on Whitechapel for its 54th and 55th volumes, its editor, Peter Guillery, told me, before too much more of it was destroyed. The Survey is a stupendous long-term achievement, having taken since 1900 to reach these two volumes of 966 large-format pages with colour pictures, maps and plans. The British seem good at co-operative publishing projects over decades, like the Oxford English Dictionary or Pevsner’s Buildings of England.

Whitechapel High Street - Jai Toor

The Survey’s founder was that strange man CR Ashbee (1863-1942), an arts and crafts architect, who fits in the new volumes because from 1886 he lived at Toynbee Hall in Commercial Street, Whitechapel. Toynbee Hall now resembles a tall-windowed Tudor rectory on a patch of grass by the trafficky road. It began as a settlement – the first in the East End. The idea was that if middle-class idealists wanted to improve the lot of poor folk, they had better live among them. This was where John Profumo, disgraced by lying to Parliament – or perhaps by sleeping with unsuitable women – spent four decades from 1963 in reparation, helping with the laundry, working in the kitchens, dancing with old ladies at tea parties and comforting meths drinkers (those outcasts of the era).

A hundred years earlier, Ashbee had lived an angular life. His father made a huge collection of historical pornography, volumes of which the British Museum burnt when he bequeathed them. His mother left. Young Ashbee turned to arts and crafts. In 1894, he was provoked by the demolition of the 17th century Old Bromley Palace into publishing the first volume of the Survey, on Bromley-by-Bow, as a record of what had gone.

King Edward VII memorial drinking fountain - Jai Toor

It was a time of energetic committees. The progenitors of Toynbee Hall were the clergyman Samuel Barnett and his wife Henrietta (‘pretty, witty and well-to-do’, her father’s fortune having come from Rowlands’ Macassar Oil, the men’s hair preparation against which antimacassars were invented). He founded the Society for Repressing Mendicity and Organising Charity; she founded the Metropolitan Association for the Befriending of Young Servants.

The Barnetts also founded Whitechapel Art Gallery. They fostered the best in the lives of the teeming Whitechapel poor through education and art. ‘Whitechapel needed lovely colours,’ Mrs Barnett declared.

Today, Whitechapel is an axe-shaped parcel of land with a mile-long handle of Whitechapel High Street and Whitechapel Road, the Roman road to Colchester, and the head reaching south to Cable Street. On the edge of Whitechapel, Petticoat Lane market continues in much reduced form, ‘its Jewish and Cockney identities long gone’, as the Survey observes.

You would form a funny idea of Whitechapel based on the lively High Street. The street market, still known as ‘the Waste’, was first set up on manorial common. When it’s sunny now, the Bengali fruit and veg look decorative: spint gourds, sponge gourds, double beans, amaranth, fat little cucumbers, red dates, black bananas, round lemons, expensive mangoes. Veiled women sit beside the King Edward VII Jewish Memorial Drinking Fountain, ‘erected from subscriptions raised by Jewish inhabitants of East London 1911’.

Many shops sell mithai – sweetmeats, desserts – the categories differ from British preconceptions. Jilapi are golden fried batter spirals; pantua fried balls of flour, curds and ghee in syrup; soan papdi, flaky chickpea-flour cubes.

Mithai are a common sight in Whitechapel - Jai Toor

Charities colonise the High Street too: Spitalfields Crypt Trust (for people with ‘complex alcohol and drug addictions’), Human Appeal, Muslim Aid, Islamic Relief. There are accountants, money-transfer shops, commissioners for oaths, Somali cuisine, Turkish barbers, prayer mats for £5.

Architecture embodies lives, and a new element in compiling these two volumes has been a communal ‘wiki’ approach. A website invited memories and photographs from people who knew Whitechapel. Information trickles away otherwise, once a generation dies.

One contributor, Leigh Dixon, is the granddaughter of Jerzy (‘George the Pole’) and Eileen Wolozynski, who ran the Queen’s Head at 83 Fieldgate Street. In a photo dressed up for a night out, Eileen is smiling, Jerzy looking a little uncertain. The pub closed in 2001 and was taken over by the thriving Punjabi restaurant Tayyabs, expanding from No 85 next door. No 85 had been constructed in 1907 with a galleried synagogue at the back, in use by Hasidic worshippers into the 1950s.

Leigh Dixon’s brother Barry Thurlow put memories online of the pub’s other neighbour, Rowton House, the ‘monster doss house’ as the writer Jack London called it. Thurlow stresses that it was ‘predominately used by travellers and working people paying for their accommodation, not by dossers’ (who used the Salvation Army hostel in Whitechapel Road).

George Orwell, in Down and Out in Paris and London, praised the commercially run institution for offering ‘a cubicle to yourself and the use of excellent bathrooms’. But when Barry and his wife got their first place to live, at Fieldgate Mansions across the road, they took out their fitted bath to make more space and used the one in the pub. Rowton House, once accommodating 816 single men a night, was by 2008 converted into flats for City workers.

Signs of poverty are evident - Jai Toor

There has been a poverty-porn side to Whitechapel for 150 years. Jack London’s novel The People of the Abyss (1903) and Arthur Morrison’s ambivalent A Child of the Jago (actually about a knot of slums off Shoreditch High Street) seven years earlier caught the imagination of more comfortable classes.

Poverty remains today, unseen behind closed doors, more obvious in the street. Booth House shut as a Salvation Army hostel in 2018. In its doorway now a sign says: ‘No congregating in this area,’ with a picture of a bottle crossed out. The dirty steps are strewn with cardboard for lying on – and an empty bottle.

The juicier kind of crime has also attracted Whitechapel tourists. The only long-standing pub left on the north side of the High Street, the White Hart, from the 1720s, has a mural at the back of the bar commemorating the murder of Martha Tabram in 1888, thought to be Jack the Ripper’s first victim. She died around the corner in George Yard, now the narrow Gunthorpe Street.

Ripper fandom seems to me unreal. In 2015 at 12 Cable Street, the Survey remarks, ‘a conversion that had gained planning permission for a “museum of women’s history” opened as the Jack the Ripper Museum’. Calls for it to close went unheeded. On a chirpier level, a successful fish and chip shop in the High Street, sporting a sign with a fish in a top hat, calls itself Jack the Chipper.

The White Hart pub - Jai Toor

As I was passing the Blind Beggar pub, a man with a Cockney voice was making a little crowd’s flesh creep as they eagerly heard about the shooting there of George Cornell by Ronald Kray. Another pub associated with the Krays near Whitechapel Station says ‘The Grave Maurice’ above the first-floor windows. But it closed in 2010, and now has a bookmaker on the ground floor, flats above.

Locally, The Grave Maurice acquired notoriety in 1844 (as pointed out by a volunteer contributor to the Survey, Stephen R Harris) when two customers were convicted at the Old Bailey of grievously assaulting a fellow drinker. They were John McNally, an engine stoker described as wearing a paper cap, and Timothy Tobin, wearing a glazed hat. Hats, worn outside and while drinking, mattered.

The Blind Beggar is beside the old Albion Brewery. From the arch over its grand carriage-gate some of the letters have fallen off the Mann, Crossman & Paulin sign. Norman Goldenberg told the Survey how his family from round the corner in Brady Street sheltered from the Blitz in the cellars. ‘When the sirens sounded,’ he remembered, ‘they opened the gates, everybody rushed to the brewery and we all poured down into the basement, which smelled appallingly from the beer barrels. I was six, all I can remember is the smell.’

In its late 19th century heyday, the brewery produced 250,000 barrels of beer a year, boring its own 410ft well for clean water. This was filled in during construction of the Elizabeth Line, which now whisks travellers to Tottenham Court Road in 12 minutes. Since 1993 the road-frontage has been converted to flats.

In 1730 Whitechapel had 163 licensed alehouse keepers and brandy sellers. By 2020 there were 40 licensees, only half operating pubs. But traces of change through waves of immigrants – Huguenots, Jews, Irish – can be hard to interpret. The huge number of 23,000 Germans in the parish in 1911 left an 18th-century Lutheran church and a German Catholic church rebuilt in 1960 in ultra-modern style.

But what is one to make of the shop in Whitechapel Road, Zam Zam (‘Designer abaya, thobe, books and beauty products’)? Its name comes from the holy well at Mecca. Higher on the façade, below a classical pediment, carved letters proclaim ‘The Lord Napier’. As a pub, it did not switch directly from strong drink to Zam Zam water. A 19th century shop selling birdcages became an alehouse, rebuilt in 1909 with its proud name displayed, only to close 25 years later. From the 1960s to the 1980s it was Kossoff’s kosher bakery.

Zam Zam takes its name from the holy well at Mecca - Jai Toor

Survival is perilous even for pieces of lovely architecture. At the Whitechapel Bell Foundry, with ‘Established AD 1570’ over the door, the last bell was cast in 2017 and proposals for a hotel are locked in acrimonious planning wrangles.

Two miraculous survivals are the Proof House of the Company of Gunmakers, in Commercial Road since 1675, and Wilton’s Music Hall, due for demolition in 1964 but saved in a campaign of decades.

On the old London Hospital’s Georgian pedimented façade, like some grand building in Dublin, giant golden letters now proclaim it as Tower Hamlets Town Hall. A new hospital (with helicopter pad) was built behind.

Change of use is a mixed blessing.

Whitechapel Bell Foundry - Jai Toor

One of the ‘most architecturally ambitious churches in east London’, built in 1888 to designs by Arthur Cawston, St Philip’s soaring pale stone Gothic vaulting is worthy of a cathedral. It has been used since 1988 as the library for the hospital medical school – an inspiring space for a library, a diminished role for such a church.

What I’m more worried by are the residential towers – 23 storeys one, 27 another – sprouting at the City end of Whitechapel. At ground level, chain convenience stores punctuate the street, bare of the oddities, survivals and human mixture that have made Whitechapel a place to want to live.