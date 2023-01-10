Why are the highway lanes closed? Road construction resumes in Miami, and so do detours

Kids are back in school, adults are back at the office — and construction crews are back on Miami highways.

Now that road projects are in gear again after a break during the December holiday weeks, get ready for lane shifts, detours and overnight road shutdowns, not to mention the usual gridlock suddenly made worse as you head back to the commuting routine.

Here’s what to know about early morning and afternoon closings that may affect your commute.

Dolphin Expressway

▪ Single-lane closures eastbound and westbound under Florida’s Turnpike through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ Northbound Northwest 12th Avenue ramp to eastbound 836 closed through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

▪ Eastbound 836 ramp to northbound I-95 closed through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

▪ Full road closures from westbound at northbound Northwest 107th Avenue through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Eastbound entrance ramp from Northwest 137th Avenue closed through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Florida’s Turnpike

▪ Northwest 41st Street eastbound and westbound under turnpike closed through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Westbound Dolphin Expressway at Florida’s Turnpike closed through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Daytime single lane closures, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily through Thursday.

▪ Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance and exit ramps at Northwest 74th Street closed through Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike exit ramps to Sample Road closed through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

▪ Northbound and southbound Florida’s Turnpike entrance ramps from Sample Road closed through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Airport Expressway

▪ Northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps to westbound State Road 112 closed through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

▪ Southbound I-95 express lane off-ramp to westbound 112 closed through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

▪ Multiple lanes on westbound 112 near Northwest 12th Avenue closed through Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.