Why Hideki Matsuyama likes his chances on a firm, fast Augusta National at the 2024 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — No stranger to Augusta National, Hideki Matsuyama will make his 13th start at the 2024 Masters this week with the seventh best odds to win, tied with Joaquin Niemann and behind Xander Schauffele, two players who have never won a major, let alone the Masters.

Have the oddsmakers been paying attention to the 2021 Masters champion this season? Matsuyama has yet to miss a cut this season and is riding a wave of momentum down Magnolia Lane that hasn’t died out since his victory in February at the Genesis Invitational. After earning his ninth win on the PGA Tour, the 32-year-old has logged finishes of T-12 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, T-6 at the Players Championship and T-7 at last week’s Valero Texas Open.

“You always like to peak for this week. Up until 2021 I always took the week off before the Masters, but now since then I’ve played the week before,” Matsuyama said through an interpreter of his change in preparation for the first men’s major championship of the season. “It’s been able to get me into tournament shape. But then, on other hand, too, you get tired from playing two in a row. So I’m still searching for that perfect preparation method.”

Hideki Matsuyama hits out of a bunker at the practice facility during a practice round for the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network)

He may still be searching for perfection, but he certainly isn’t far off. A back-to-back Asia-Pacific Amateur champion in 2010 and 2011, Matsuyama was the low amateur at the 2011 Masters and has missed the cut just once back in 2014. His worst made-cut performance of T-54 came all the way back in 2014, and he boasts an average finish of 16th.

“Winning the Asian Amateur twice and being invited to the Masters tournament was really life-changing. I always wanted to play here in the Masters. I watched it on TV a lot,” said Matsuyama. “I’m grateful to the members of Augusta National Golf Club for what they have done, not only for me, but for golf in Asia. It’s been quite rewarding. Then to be able to win this tournament was a thrill beyond thrills.”

“Since coming here 13 years ago as a rookie, it was really a long learning process on playing the course and how the course should be played here at Augusta National,” he added. “It’s been a wonderful experience, and I’ve learned a lot. Luckily, I was able to win and now preparing to hopefully get back into the winner’s circle here and another Green Jacket.”

Players have faced cold, soggy conditions in the last two Masters, but this year – knock on wood – the weather forecast looks relatively clean for the week aside from some showers on Thursday. That means a firm and fast Augusta National could return, which plays in Matsuyama’s favor.

“If the course is playing hard and fast, it’s more difficult. Winning score is usually lower – not lower, but higher. When it’s wet, I mean, it can go to 20-under,” he explained. “I like both, but if it goes to 20-under, my chances are – get slimmer. So, I would like a more, tougher setup where it plays dryer, fast and hard. I think I have a better chance when it’s playing that way.”

As if he needed any more help.

