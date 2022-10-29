Why the Help to Buy experiment has ended in tears

Melissa Lawford
·5 min read
House with mousetrap
House with mousetrap

First-time homeowners who purchased using Help to Buy now must choose between taking big price reductions on their homes or accepting a huge remortgage crunch, experts have warned.

The Help to Buy “equity loan” scheme closes to new applicants on Monday – just as the previous Help to Buy generation has to grapple with 55pc jumps in their monthly payments or sell up.

The government scheme has allowed buyers to purchase new homes with a 5pc deposit and a 20pc loan (40pc in London). This loan was interest-free for the first five years.

Now, Help to Buyers coming to the end of this five-year period have to start paying interest, just as their remortgage bills are soaring.

Natalie Hadlow, 37, bought her first home, a one-­bedroom flat in north London, for £350,000 in 2017, using a 40pc Help to Buy equity loan.

When her five-year interest-free period ended in June she had to take a double hit. Just as she had to start paying interest on her equity loan, she also had to remortgage at a higher rate.

Her monthly payments jumped from £454 to £702 – a rise of 55pc. This included paying £206 on her equity loan. Mrs Hadlow was able to secure a remortgage deal in June.

But anyone remortgaging now will face an even more extreme increase, as rates have soared since then. From the start of June to Oct 27, the average rate on a two-year fix has roughly doubled from 3.25pc to 6.49pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company.

On average, a first-time buyer in London who purchased a £441,000 home five years ago using Help to Buy will see their monthly payments surge from £998 to £1,446 if they remortgage now, according to Hamptons estate agents. They will also start paying £257 per month on their equity loan. Altogether, this will be a 71pc increase in their monthly costs.

In the sixth year, interest is charged on the equity loan at 1.75pc.

This rate then increases by the retail prices index plus one percentage point (or the consumer prices index plus two points on the current scheme). Based on the current RPI of 12.6pc, this means the rate will increase to 1.99pc this year. The rate on the equity loan is therefore much lower than on a mortgage – but the jumps in monthly bills will come all at once.

Hamptons’ calculations incorporate 11pc house price growth over the past five years, which means that the homeowner will be able to reduce their mortgage size from 55pc to 42pc.

But here Help to Buy owners are likely to get caught out by the falling housing market. There are widespread expectations for house price falls, with a range of analysts forecasting drops of 10pc to 15pc.

Homes on the first-time rung of the ladder, particularly in London, are expected to be worst hit. Andrew Wishart of Capital Economics, a research consultancy, warned that homeowners who purchased using Help to Buy could be forced to take big price cuts if they wanted to sell up.

A wave of Help to Buy owners could become trapped by the market. The properties that they live in are primarily entry level flats – homes that are typically bought by other first-time buyers or buy-to-let investors.

These are the two groups of ­buyers that are worst hit by the cost of living crisis and soaring mortgage rates. In the past two weeks, first-time buyer demand was down by 30pc compared with the first two weeks in 2021, according to property website Rightmove.

Landlords are unlikely to step in to fill the gap. Lenders calculate affordability for buy-to-let loans by measuring rental income as a ratio of mortgage interest payments – as rates rise, many buy-to-let properties are becoming unmortgageable. Help to Buy homeowners will also have lost their new-build premium.

Mr Wishart said: “Combined with the possibility that the Help to Buy scheme inflated the value of the property when it was a new-build, it is likely to be difficult for those who used the equity loan scheme to sell their homes without conceding significant price reductions.”

Paul Cheshire, emeritus professor at the London School of Economics and a former government adviser, warned that the Help to Buy scheme itself also brought an added premium.

He said: “There will be big regional variations. The majority of these properties are in London and the South East, where, because of constrained supply, the Help to Buy idiocy pushed up prices by more than their value as a ‘saving’.”

First-time buyers have been worst hit by the mortgage market turmoil. Lenders have relaunched mortgage products since the mass withdrawal in the wake of the mini-Budget on Sept 23 – but 5pc deposit deals, a lifeline for first-time buyers, are still scarce.

The number of available residential mortgage deals has now climbed to 3,066 – 23pc down compared with before the mini-Budget. But there were just 143 95pc mortgages – a 49pc drop compared with Sept 23.

Rocketing mortgage rates have also drastically reduced how much buyers can borrow as a multiple of their income.

This means that even first-time buyers who can save a 5pc or 10pc deposit are likely to be locked out, as their maximum loan sizes shrink.

A spokesman for the Government said: “Lenders must treat customers who are struggling with mortgage costs fairly and homeowners should contact their lender to discuss the options available to them. We remain in constant contact with lenders.”

Latest Stories

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kuzmenko posts two-point night as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Bo Horvat put up a pair of power-play points and the Vancouver Canucks collected their first home win of the season, topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday. Horvat and Andrei Kuzmenko each scored and notched an assist, while Tanner Pearson, J.T. Miller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson all had goals for the Canucks (2-5-2). Ilya Mikheyev contributed a pair of helpers. Rickard Rakell replied for the Penguins (4-3-1), who saw their losing skid stretch to three games, all in regulation. S

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc