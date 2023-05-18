Helen Mirren – queen of the blue rinse at 77

Dame Helen Mirren Cannes - Getty

Calling all clichés: Dame Helen Mirren just popped those tired old preconceptions about blue rinses into bed and gave them a strong drink of cyanide.

On Tuesday night in Cannes, Mirren stepped forth in a lavender blue, corseted gown custom made for her by Daniel Del Core topped with a matching updo that can only be described as Rosheuvelesque. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton franchise (the latest season about the enduring love affair between Charlotte and George III is excellent and touching) has rocked a succession of increasingly artistic ’dos in ever more fanciful colours.

Mirren is not someone who’s trying to be as unobtrusive as possible, in the way women over a certain age were once expected to be. But nor is she promoting the implausibly whooshy hair-of-a-27-year-old-supermodel we saw on Martha Stewart on her Sports Illustrated cover this week.

That (presumably) Photoshopped picture of Stewart, wearing an apricot coloured taffeta cloak over one of those white vests you saw on every Gen Z-er last summer (but more plunging), seems to have confused everyone. Power to 81-year-old Stewart. But what kind of power? Do we celebrate the potential for human agelessness promised by her preternaturally unlined face and oestrogen-plumped body or mourn the fact that as well as having Barbie endlessly shoved at us as a female ideal, no one seems equipped any more to deal with the one certainty in life?

The image Mirren projects on the other hand is one of pure joy. Or as Mae West might have pointed out, impure. Mirren’s not overdoing the vamp factor, but she’s hardly underplaying it either. She’s not trying to look 10, 20 or 30 years younger than she is. She just wants to look great.

That’s what makes the 77-year-old Mirren such a cheering and constantly surprising presence on any red carpet – that and the enjoyment she obviously derives from being there. Whether or not you identify with her fashion choices (no one could accuse her of being sartorially subtle), you can’t fail to be won over by her kick-ass spirit. Given how few other 77-year-olds there are on the red carpet, she’s had to break a few rules, and make the rest up as she goes along. No one could be better equipped.

Humour and perspective

The signs for a rollicking progression into later life were always there. A lauded Shakespearian actress, Mirren would also tackle nude scenes if required. Back then, in the 1970s and 80s, they frequently were. While any actress in those days had to develop an armadillo outer shell while maintaining porcelain skin (the infamous 1975 interview in which the normally avuncular Parkinson letched over a visibly uncomfortable Mirren serves on YouTube as a reminder of how bad things used to be), Mirren tempered her self-defence skills with hefty doses of humour and a healthy sense of perspective.

Crucially, as an actress she lacks vanity (she hardly wore make-up to play DCI Jane Tennison, eats chips and enjoys a glass of wine for God’s sake). That’s a character trait that has probably saved her from the excesses of cosmetic surgery. Yet there’s not an iota of sanctimony about her either.

Sleek but spectacular

When Hollywood stardom finally came her way in the noughties, she was ready. She clearly relishes all the dressing up that comes with her status. Not for her the easy-to-wear, comfy section of her favourite designers. Since joining forces with stylists Lee Harris (who began his career as a costume designer on films including The Princess Diaries 2 and has also styled Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu) and Rachel Fanconi, her naturally ebullient taste has been honed into something sleek but spectacular.

In the past year alone she’s worn a floor-length fuchsia cape over a black catsuit and stiletto ankle boots for the London premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods; a cinched-in Vivienne Westwood tartan coat with mountainous patent shoes for a photocall in Hollywood; a Westwood take on a Winterhalter black gown to the Berlin Film Festival and a couple of floaty floral Dolce & Gabbana long dresses. None of it overwhelms her or looks unbearably uncomfortable. She accessorised Tuesday’s lilac gown with a pair of platform sandals from Sole Bliss, a favourite of Queen Camilla’s and renowned for making comfortable footwear.

The long and short of it: Mirren isn't afraid to get playful with her style on the red carpet - Getty

As for the hair – one minute it’s loose and silvery white with a Disney Princess hairband. The next, it’s a magnificent blonde brioche. Bridgerton’s Charlotte wears ever more outlandish ’dos that conceal a world of pain, pluck and pomp. Mirren’s hair is similarly charged. But hers is defiant and playful. It’s also rather beautiful. Amazingly the Cannes- do was achieved with L’Oreal Paris’s Colorista Spray in Pastel Blue, some Elnett hairspray (she’s a L’Oreal ambassador) and a genius hairdresser.

Magical and ethereal

To be fair, there have been various iterations of blue rinse over the decades, starting with the version popularised in the 1930s with the rise of Jean Harlow and her rival Mae West (whose quip about Jean, “the t in Harlow is silent”, was most unsisterly).

Observant readers will be wondering how anyone knew Harlow’s hair was blue since her films were black and white. Fair point. In fact Harlow’s hairdresser used a blue rinse to keep her platinum locks from turning brassy (something many of us do today). They were blue only in so far as a bright optical white sometimes has a blue-ish tinge.

But the novel concept of a blue rinse – widely recorded in the many fanzines of the day – took hold of the public imagination as a magical, ethereal effect that could be achieved thanks to the modern miracle of hydrogen peroxide and dihydroxynaphthalene.

Reclaiming the blue

Experts began advising women that the blue rinse was the key to youthfully shiny and bright follicles. Left on too long however, the compound left a blue-y residue which many discovered they rather liked, especially after Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s hair began to acquire a faint aura of blue in the 1950s. The growing army of elderly blue rinsers – dubbed the blue rinse brigade – fomented the belief they were staid and fusty. When the late Barry Humphries first conceived Dame Edna, a suburban housewife with Hyacinth Bucket delusions of grandeur, her perm could only be one colour.

In recent years, women of all ages have reclaimed the blue. While some of the effects are polished and highly crafted, others, like Mirren’s, have more of a rough and ready, slightly punkish look to them.

Is that mane composed of extensions? Has she had “work”? Who knows? It doesn’t matter because unlike many in the public eye, she’s not defined by what she has or hasn’t done, how she did or didn’t look in the past, but by who she is now. If only she could have a chat – over a glass of wine – with Madonna.

