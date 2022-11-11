Why Heat is confident 3-point shooting ’floodgates’ will soon open despite early struggles

Anthony Chiang
·6 min read
D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

When Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and players have been asked to explain the team’s three-point shooting struggles early this season, there’s been one consistent theme within their answers.

“We got some great looks tonight and we just missed shots,” guard Kyle Lowry said following the Heat’s 117-112 overtime home win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night despite shooting just 10 of 36 (27.8 percent) on threes.

“I feel like we like we had a lot of great shots tonight and a lot of them didn’t fall,” Heat center Bam Adebayo also said late Thursday night.

Takeaways from another close game for the Heat, this one an overtime win over the Hornets

The numbers back up those answers, as the Heat (5-7) entered Friday ranked 20th in the NBA with a team three-point percentage of 33.8 percent through the first 12 games of the season. That’s a big step back after Miami closed last regular season as the NBA’s top three-point shooting team at 37.9 percent on its way to clinching the Eastern Conference’s top playoff seed before making it all the way to the East finals.

“I definitely feel like we’re getting open looks, we’re getting great shots and we live and die with the open ones,” Adebayo said, with the Heat again facing the Hornets (3-10) on Saturday at FTX Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Sun) as part of the teams’ set of back-to-back games against each other in Miami.

According to NBA tracking stats, a league-high 14.3 percent of the Heat’s threes have been classified as “open” (defined as when the closest defender is four to six feet away from the shooter). Miami has made 37.4 percent of those “open” three-point looks, which is the NBA’s 10th-highest three-point percentage on those type of shots.

The big drop-off, though, has been on the Heat’s “wide open” three-point looks.

Only 11.4 percent of Miami’s three-point shots have been labeled as “wide open” (defined as when the closest defender is more than six feet away from the shooter), which is the third-lowest frequency in the NBA. The Heat has shot just 28.2 percent from beyond the arc on those “wide open” shots — only the Los Angeles Lakers have been more inefficient on those type of looks this season.

The number of “wide open” threes the Heat is getting this season is not far off from how many Miami generated last season, when 12.6 percent of its threes were classified as “wide open.” The difference is the Heat shot an efficient 40.6 percent on those shots last season, compared to under 30 percent through the first 12 games this season.

“You just have to trust that process and continue to try to generate the looks that are in our strength zone,” Spoelstra said. “The last four or five games, I felt better about our offense even if we haven’t necessarily made those kind of open shots. I always look at it like, can you generate those open shots? Those floodgates are going to come open soon enough and it’s just like I was telling our team this morning: There’s going to be a time too where those floodgates break open with that second unit, where I don’t even have to put the starters back in. We’re that close to that happening.”

Heat guard Tyler Herro is shooting a team-best 55.6 percent on “wide open” threes this season. But others on the roster haven’t been so efficient on those opportunities: Duncan Robinson has shot 37.5 percent, Lowry has shot 36 percent, Jimmy Butler has shot 35.7 percent, Max Strus has shot 27.3 percent, Gabe Vincent has shot 25 percent and Caleb Martin has shot 23.1 percent on “wide open” threes this season.

“I like that mental discipline of having some losses, but generating better looks and better things offensively and then staying with it,” Spoelstra said. “That takes some discipline as a team and then you build the right habits and then eventually you start to knock down those shots. It’s still way too early to judge whether guys are making open shots or not. The toughest thing in this league is can you get enough open shots.”

The Heat believes its generating enough quality looks, but just not enough have gone in yet.

It’s important that turns around because three-pointers are a big part of Miami’s winning formula. The Heat closed last season with a nearly perfect 32-2 record when shooting 40 percent or better from deep and was just 32-34 when shooting worse than 40 percent from three-point range.

The Heat has shot 40 percent or better on threes in just one of its first 12 games this season. Miami is confident that it will hit that threshold more frequently moving forward because of its personnel and the quality shots it has consistently generated recently.

“We’ll have a couple games where we’re just bombing away and making them all and we’ll have a 45 percent three-point game, and shoot 45 total and make 45 percent of them,” Lowry said. “That would be one of those games. But we just got to continue to work the game and work our offense and just keep having confidence.”

VINCENT TIME

Vincent played the entire fourth quarter and overtime period in Thursday’s win over the Hornets. He has now logged 116 fourth-quarter minutes this season, which is the fourth-highest total in the NBA behind only Adebayo (129 minutes), Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray (118 minutes) and Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale (117 minutes).

Vincent, who went undrafted in 2018, also hit four straight clutch free throws in the final 10 seconds of overtime to extend the Heat’s lead from one to five and clinch the win for Miami. He has made 28 consecutive free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime periods, a streak that began at the start of last season.

“Gabe is not scared. Gabe is built for this,” Butler said. “He’s had an incredible journey and path to get to where he is today, so it’s been way more difficult than two free throws at the end of the game. I love Gabe. He plays so hard, he plays the right way, he tries to do right by everybody. To me, even sometimes that’s wrong because he’s very, very unselfish as well and I’m so glad that he’s on my team because he saves my tail on a lot of possessions both offensively and defensively.”

Latest Stories

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for illegal hit

    Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League folds its franchise in Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The Canadian Elite Basketball League is suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's, N.L. after just one season, the league announced on Friday. CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said the decision to fold the Newfoundland Growlers franchise was made because its home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacked the amenities required by a professional league. The announcement came two days after the league granted an expansion team to Winnipeg for the 2023 seaso

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

    DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay. The charismatic McNab saw an

  • NHL agent releases statement defending decision to represent Mitchell Miller

    Prospect Mitchell Miller's agent, Eustace King of O2K Sports Management, took to social media on Sunday to justify his decision to represent the controversial defenseman.

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Danish teenager Rune stuns Djokovic to win Paris Masters

    PARIS (AP) — Unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune staged a stunning comeback to secure the biggest victory of his career by beating Novak Djokovic 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. Rune denied Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters title. The 19-year-old Rune, who is a friend and former junior doubles partner of top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, saved six break points when serving for the match. Djokovic saved one match point when Rune double-faulted. But the audacious Dane t

  • Canucks have a tough decision to make with Bo Horvat

    Too good to lose yet too valuable to keep, the Canucks face a dilemma with pending free agent Bo Horvat.

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.