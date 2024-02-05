Why Harry Styles Isn’t at the 2024 Grammys

Harry Styles celebrated his 30th birthday this week—and chose not to spend his birthday weekend at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Styles’ absence is not surprising: He is not nominated for any awards, performing, or presenting. In fact, the singer was photographed on Thursday in London, very far from the ceremony.

Styles had a big year at last year’s Grammys, winning Album of the Year. He also had a viral run-in with his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the star’s relationship with Styles in early February.

“Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly,” the source said. “Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on...She has matured as a person, and things are peaceful and good between them.”

Swift and Styles dated briefly in late 2012. In October 2015, Swift discussed the relationship that inspired her 1989 song “Out of the Woods,” which is believed to be about Styles.

“The number one feeling I felt in the whole relationship was anxiety,” she said at that point. “Because it felt very fragile, it felt very tentative. And it always felt like, ‘Okay, what’s the next road block? What’s the next thing that’s gonna deter this? How long do we have before this turns into just an awful mess and we break up? Is it a month? Is it three days?’ And so, you know, I think a lot of relationships can be very solid and that’s kind of what you hope for, for it to be solid and healthy but that’s not always what you get. And it doesn’t mean that it’s not special and extraordinary just to have a relationship that’s fragile and somehow meaningful in that fragility.”

