Why Harry and Meghan’s timing is always impeccable

Abigail Buchanan
·5 min read
Just when one is needed, a precision, laser-guided PR bomb drops
Just when one is needed, a precision, laser-guided PR bomb drops

If nothing else, you really have to admire the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s aptitude for timing. Just when one is needed, a precision, laser-guided PR bomb drops. An Exocet missile of melodrama, a lethal Molotov mocktail: subtle enough for the intention to be roundly denied by their spokespeople, but plain enough for the world to comprehend.

The latest is, of course, the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. The timing is canny: it will be published on Tuesday, Jan 10, the day after the Princess of Wales’ 41st birthday.

It follows the release of Harry & Meghan, the couple’s Netflix documentary series, in December. The two trailers to promote it were timed impeccably. In the first, there’s one frame in particular: a still from the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2019. Meghan, angelic in white and neutral in expression, sits behind the then Duchess of Cambridge, who is in the centre of the image looking like the Wicked Witch of the West. And, of course, the trailer's release coincided with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ attempt to charm the US with their visit to Boston for the Earthshot Prize.

Sources insist the timing is accidental, but it’s also everything. You can’t say they’re without form…

October 2018

A few months after their blockbuster wedding, the couple’s first overseas tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand begins with the announcement they are expecting a baby. The happy news had been shared with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding, and was then made public just as a new poll showed an increase in support for a republic in Australia.

The tour was a triumph, though it was later discovered that in the same month, a complaint was made claiming the Duchess drove two personal assistants out of the household, and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member. Prince Harry allegedly pleaded with Jason Knauf, the couple’s communications secretary at the time, not to pursue it.

October 2019

The Sussexes opened up candidly about their struggles in the ITV documentary Harry &amp; Meghan: An African Journey - Dominic Lipinski
The Sussexes opened up candidly about their struggles in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey - Dominic Lipinski

The first of a now seemingly annual bombshell trailer drop from the Sussexes, this time for ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which set in motion the events that eventually led to their departure from the working Royal Family.

Ostensibly meant to cover Harry’s charity work on the continent, following in his late mother’s footsteps, it also contained some marmalade-dropper soundbites. “[William and I] are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me,” Harry said, confirming a conscious uncoupling of the Fab Four.

Meghan, meanwhile, spoke for the first – but not last – time about how difficult she was finding the pressure of being a working royal. This was at the same time as the couple were launching legal action against the Mail on Sunday and Associated Newspapers over articles that reproduced a handwritten letter Meghan had sent her father.

January 2020

Via Instagram, the Sussexes announced their plans to “step back” from their life as working royals. At the time, the BBC said it understood that no other family member was consulted before the statement. Palace officials were “disappointed”, while senior royals were said to be “hurt” by the announcement.

Despite the so-called Sandringham Summit, the damage was done: the Sussexes said they would split their time between the UK and North America and “work to become financially independent.” It later became clear that a key income stream over the next two years would stem from raking through the very act of leaving The Firm.

March 2021

The Sussexes' Oprah interview aired while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital - Joe Pugliese
The Sussexes' Oprah interview aired while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital - Joe Pugliese

The Sussexes’ self-extrication culminated in an earth-shattering 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital. The revelations were many and numerous, ranging from the gravely serious (accusations of racism, Meghan saying she contemplated suicide) to the trivial (they keep chickens). Was she silent, or silenced? “Some recollections may vary,” the Palace responded.

July 2021

Just as the dust settled in a tumultuous year for the Queen, including the Oprah interview, the continuing scrutiny over Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein-adjacent shenanigans and the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry announced he would publish – though not necessarily write – a “raw, unflinching” memoir with Penguin Random House.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he says. It will be called Spare, and is already discounted at WHSmith.

December 2022

A headline-grabbing trailer was dropped just as the Waleses landed in Boston - Netflix
A headline-grabbing trailer was dropped just as the Waleses landed in Boston - Netflix

In the week that the Prince and Princess of Wales attempted to garner themselves some attention, the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast comes to an end and here come not one but two trailers for their “behind the scenes” Netflix documentary, with a telling still at its heart. The Waleses’ tour had been planned for at least six months. They managed to keep the Sussexes off the front pages for about 12 hours.

January 2023

Spare, available at all good Spanish bookshops, arrived with fresh allegations: among them, that Prince William (“Willy”) attacked Prince Harry (“Harold”) in an argument over Meghan, breaking both his necklace and his dog bowl. The timing is, as ever, impeccable, with the book scheduled for publication in the UK the day after the Princess of Wales’ birthday.

Latest Stories

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Browns leave Clowney behind for finale vs Steelers

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's season is officially over — not that there was much of a question. The Cleveland Browns did not bring Clowney on their trip to Pittsburgh for the season finale after the defensive end was sent home from practice Friday for biting remarks he made about the organization and coaching staff. Before departing Saturday, the Browns officially downgraded Clowney to out. Coach Kevin Stefanski was intentionally vague Friday about Clowney's standing, but intimated the Br

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C