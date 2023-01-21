Why Harlequins win over Cell C Sharks bodes well for England

Nick David scored one of the hosts' tries as they beat the South Africans thanks to the attacking flair installed in them by Nick Evans
Harlequins 39 Cell C Sharks 29

This was Nick Evans' final match with Harlequins before heading off to revitalise England's attack and he certainly signed off in style. Five tries in under 50 minutes featured moments of individual skill but also that cohesive quality which so often felt lacking in the final months of Eddie Jones' tenure - a clear attacking plan which Harlequins had stuck to and practised persistently which then bore fruit under pressure, admittedly helped by perfect conditions.

Attack coach Evans and Tabai Matson, Harlequins' head coach, expected an aggressive rush defence and through the quality of their passing, and a deliberate effort to pass deeper in order to work their way around the blitzing defenders, were able to catch out the Sharks defence on more than one occasion.

"On a day like that [Evans] has orchestrated a pretty good gameplan that, when it's executed, looks pretty spectacular, so we wish him and the five players who get to represent England well," Matson said afterwards of Evans.

One of that quintet is Cadan Murley, Harlequins' third try scorer finishing off a team move which stemmed from following the Evans' blueprint to perfection. From Danny Care's pass Andre Esterhuizen crashed up to suck in defenders, with a quick pass to Josh Bassett - who did well to bounce a blitzing tackler having come off his wing to join the attack - giving Harlequins the space they needed. Marcus Smith and Nick David also had passes before Murley dotted down untouched.

"For us, we know South African defences are going to be very physical and come off the line really hard, so it was just about our timing," Murley explained regarding Evans' attacking plan. "You saw a couple of plays where we were pulling it really deep, almost trying to pull them out of the line, and David made a great break for Dommers' [Alex Dombrandt's] try."

Murley's right; David's break was excellent, made this time by the power of an Esterhuizen carry before Harlequins' quick passing gave them room to attack on the outside, the Sharks' defenders trying to cut back in to cover David having no chance before he put Dombrandt over.

"It's the little things like that which are really nice to see," Murley continued. "We practised it and it was nice to see us put it out on the pitch as well."

If there is a buzz word already for the Steve Borthwick era then it is probably 'clarity', so to see Evans' well-orchestrated plan come together so effectively, against a strong defence marshalled by Siya Kolisi and Lukhanyo Am, will have been encouraging.

The importance of this result for Harlequins should not be overlooked, the club's first win since mid-December and with a bonus point to secure their place in the last 16. The Sharks meanwhile will have to wait until the end of Sunday's matches to see if they will have a home tie in that round.

Given the sense of occasion around Care marking his 350th appearance for the club and with Smith and Dombrandt on show, it was pleasing to see that David was still awarded star of the match following an impressive display from full-back capped by his individual try collecting his own grubber kick to score from inside his own 22.

While Harlequins' tries were enjoyable to watch, particularly Care's snipe on his landmark appearance, the most intriguing score came from Eben Etzebeth. Spotting that Joe Marler as the last man was not properly bound with his shoulder to the back of a ruck, only grabbing a shirt, Etzebeth took his opportunity given the ball was technically out of the ruck and poached it off Care before sprinting away to score. Matson described it as "really pedantic and the only reason I say that is you see it 1,000 times every weekend on rugby fields around Europe", even if it was "technically correct".

That moment of sharp thinking from Etzebeth made it 24-22 at half-time but really Harlequins were always the better side, even if they trailed after a minute following Am's opening score.

This was a significant test for Harlequins' pack and they more than rose to the challenge, competing at the scrum under the tutelage of Adam Jones, performing well at the lineout through their captain Stephan Lewies, who re-signed this week, while Will Evans thrived at the breakdown with four turnovers. As Matson noted, that platform allowed Harlequins' backs to shine.

Smith certainly did not look like a player recovering from a long lay-off, with another 80 minutes under his belt ahead of linking up with England following his high ankle sprain.

"To do 80 minutes two in a row like that and be physically in really good condition after that injury is phenomenal, isn't it," Matson added. "It shows his work ethic, his preparation, because you would never have thought he had that much time out of the game." England will be hoping that the Evans and Smith connection will be just as effective over the road at Twickenham in a few weeks time.

