Why hard-partying Richard Branson may finally be ready for a quiet life

When Sir Richard Branson wants something, he usually gets it pretty quickly.

“I’d really like a Diet Coke,” he says. Within minutes, one of his team produces a bucket-sized cup of the drink.

“I shouldn’t really have this,” Virgin Group’s founder adds. “It’ll keep me up all night.”

It’s a sign that at 72, Branson’s raucous partying days may well be behind him.

Whether it be refraining from lifting Virgin Atlantic air stewardesses over his shoulder, or declining invites to drink into the early hours, the billionaire nowadays seems content with a quieter life.

Likewise, Branson has been trying to rein in his tendency to ruffle feathers.

A launch from Cornwall by Virgin Orbit, Branson’s satellite venture, has repeatedly been pushed back. Originally scheduled for earlier this year, the first launch of an orbital satellite from the UK is officially scheduled for this month. But time is running out.

Branson insists that Virgin Orbit has benefited from the “tremendous support from the UK Government”, speaking to the The Telegraph at Tampa airport following Virgin Atlantic’s inaugural flight from London.

But his praise for the Government – with whom he has clashed on many occasions over the years – are not entirely convincing. “There's maybe one or two more boxes still to be ticked,” he says, letting slip a hint of frustration.

“Oh God,” he exclaims. “You're a journalist! I can’t talk how I’d like to talk!”

Branson gathers himself and says: “Orbit, I believe, has done everything as quickly as possible. The British Government, I believe, has done everything as quickly as possible.

“There is bureaucracy in these sorts of situations where you're the first to launch from a new continent. And bureaucracy…” he pauses, now choosing his words carefully “... can take time.”

If Virgin Orbit is giving Branson a bit of a headache, the same cannot be said for his perennial problem child: Virgin Atlantic.

After flirting with collapse during the pandemic, the transatlantic carrier is going from strength-to-strength. The inaugural flight to Tampa is the second new US route this year. Prior to 2022, Virgin Atlantic had not expanded in America since 2017.

Virgin Atlantic’s cash coffers have swelled by £100m more than expected, chief executive Shai Weiss explains on the flight to Florida from the UK.

Boosted by a surge in demand for air travel after two years in Covid restriction-induced doldrums, Virgin Atlantic has also emerged from the pandemic leaner after Weiss wielded the knife to costs during the crisis.

It appears that the tables have turned when comparing Virgin Atlantic with its bitter rival, British Airways. So often the heavily indebted underdog, Branson reckons his airline is well ahead of BA, whose parent is laden with more than €11bn in debt.

“[We can] be better than them, which we haven't really ever been able to do in the past,” he says.

He claims that “our network is maybe even bigger than theirs” when partner airlines such as KLM, Delta, and Air France are included.

“Interestingly, we’ve got a lot of BA staff that are trying to get jobs with Virgin. I was on the cruise yesterday, and there was a girl who just joined Virgin from BA. And that’s a good sign.”

Heathrow take-off and landing charges continue to irk Branson and Weiss. So far, regulators have resisted the airport’s demands to increase charges. Weiss and Heathrow counterpart John Holland-Kaye have clashed not only on charges, but also on plans to re-introduce a daily passenger cap during peak days of the Christmas holidays to avoid the airport being overwhelmed.

Weiss took particular exception to Holland-Kaye accusing airlines of keeping fares artificially high this summer.

“From a monopolistic player – I am not taking cues on pricing,” the Virgin Atlantic chief executive says. “We are in a competitive market, unlike Heathrow.

“John Holland-Kaye is in a completely different ballgame. He is regulated. And if he is not a monopoly, he is a dominant player. So to get a lesson in supply and demand from a monopolistic player – I don’t usually go to them to understand a competitive marketplace. We are in an ultra-competitive marketplace.”

The plight of Britain’s railways – suffering from the worst industrial action in a generation – has not gone unnoticed by Branson, as he looks on from his Caribbean paradise home of Necker Island.

Virgin Trains ran its last service in December 2019 after being a champion of the post-privatisation era. The west coast main line, the flagship of Virgin’s British rail operations, has been plunged into chaos by its current operator Avanti. Calls have never been stronger to nationalise the line.

Branson says: “I look at the 20 years that Virgin ran Britain’s rail network with much fondness and a lot of happy memories. It’s sad to see what things [have been going on] more recently.”

What would he say if Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, picked up the phone and asked him for help on the railways?

“I’ll let you know,” he laughs. “One day maybe, we'll get the whole [Virgin Trains] team together again. But for the time being, we've got our hands pretty full with other things.”

Despite an apparent desire to tone things down, Branson would not be Branson without a bit of controversy.

At a press conference, a local reporter asks him why Rolls-Royce was printed on the side of one of the plane’s two engines, apparently oblivious to the fact that the British company in question was not a carmaker.

At the time, Branson – donned in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey sent to him by star quarterback Tom Brady – could not help himself. “I’ll have to tell them [Rolls-Royce] to do their PR better than they are currently,” he quipped.

Afterwards, he adds: “I actually felt sorry [for the journalist]. I really got in a muddle.

“And then I went one step too far.”

As the rest of the Virgin Group juggernaut prepares to party in Tampa, Branson is looking forward to a quiet meal with executives from Delta, the American airline that owns a 49pc stake in Virgin Atlantic.

But before that, his marketing team has arranged for him to be filmed riding a jetski in Tampa bay – an appointment he had to be reminded about as we wrap up. “Oh f---,” he says, forlorn. "Can’t we just use the photos from when we did it 20 years ago?”