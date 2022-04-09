Why the Grand Prix of Long Beach is on IndyCar's Mt. Rushmore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martin Henderson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Josef Newgarden
    American racing driver
  • Scott Dixon
    New Zealand race car driver
IndyCars begin the Grand Prix of Long Beach auto race into Turn 1 with Josef Newgarden (2) in the lead Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Josef Newgarden leads the IndyCar field from Shoreline Drive onto Aquarium Way during 2021 running of the Grand Prix of Long Beach. Newgarden is among the favorites to win Sunday. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

The words click off the tip of Alex Palou’s tongue as if he’s clicking off fast laps on a short oval. “The Indy 500,” he says. “Long Beach.”

And then there’s a long pause.

“I get stuck from there.”

That’s all you need to know about the importance of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and the prestige it holds in the hearts and minds of NTT INDYCAR Series drivers. In defending series champion Palou’s mind, his Mt. Rushmore of race tracks has only two heads.

The 47th running of America’s oldest street race takes place Sunday as America’s premier open wheel series highlights a weekend of racing that includes the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Robby Gordon’s Speed Energy Stadium Super Trucks, Formula D Super Drift Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup, and Historic IMSA GTP Challenge.

Palou, at 24 years, became the youngest driver to win the championship since Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon, who was 23 in 2003 when he won the first of six titles. Palou finished on the podium in half of his races despite several instances of adversity. Yet he salvaged his bad days to make chicken salad, which is a really good skill to have at season’s end.

In last year’s race, Palou started 10th but finished fourth, one of 12 times in 16 races (and 11 of the last 12) that Palou finished equal to or better than he qualified.

“There’s many highs and lows in a race weekend, and many times I feel the people who have successful careers, it’s not so much about the highs but the rebounds from the lows,” Dixon said. “That’s what impresses me so much about Alex, it doesn’t faze him. He’s very quick to move on. He’s a young guy but he’s been racing like he’s been in INDYCAR for 10-plus years. He already has the maturity, the race knowledge.”

Palou said he likes his prospects in his Honda-powered Dallara on the high-risk, high-reward, 11-turn, 1.988-mile layout.

“I felt last year we were really good,” he said. “Knowing that it’s the same car and nothing changed, we have a good base car to start with and I got better on street courses.”

NTT IndyCar Series winner Alex Palou, center, celebrates after taking fourth place at the Grand Prix of Long Beach last year.
NTT IndyCar Series winner Alex Palou, center, celebrates after taking fourth place at the Grand Prix of Long Beach last year. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

That could lead to one of racing’s stellar prizes if he can take the checkered flag on Shoreline Drive.

“Obviously, a win is a win and you don’t care where it is, but it adds a little more value when it’s a big event,” said Palou, whose three victories last season were on road courses. “Long Beach is a street course that we know is tough, it’s not easy to drive and win, but it would be more special for me for two reasons. First, we won the championship here last year, and it would be like ‘my place’ if I can win it this weekend. Second, I’ve never won on a street course and it would be awesome to get my first win on a street course here at Long Beach.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 race was canceled and the 2021 race was postponed to the end of the season, when Palou won the championship and Valencia’s Colton Herta won the race.

Practice took place Friday and Palou was seventh-fastest, directly behind Herta. Simon Pagenaud of Meyer Shank Racing took honors in 1 minute 07.1991 seconds followed by Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi — both with Honda power — and series leader Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden in Team Penske’s Chevrolets.

Ganassi’s Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five. The top 13 drivers were separated by less than one second. Several drivers made contact with the wall, including Jimmie Johnson and Pato O’Ward.

Qualifying is Saturday, and the race goes green Sunday about 12:45 p.m.

Palou is currently third in the championship after finishing second and seventh, respectively, on the streets of St. Petersburg and the Texas Motor Speedway oval.

Sebastien Bourdais, who was Palou’s teammate at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona in the Ganassi Racing Cadillac, couldn’t be more impressed.

“He has a very high maturity level for his age, super calm demeanor, really detail-focused, very hard worker, doesn’t like to leave any stones unturned,” said the four-time Champ Car champion who is racing this season in the IMSA series and broke the DPi track qualifying record at 1:09.472, which beat Helio Castroneves' 2019 record of 1:11.332. “I was really impressed with him at Daytona when he jumped into a car he didn’t know at a track he didn’t know.

“There’s definitely a young Scott Dixon there.”

That's an entirely different Mt. Rushmore discussion.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • How the Raptors slowed down Joel Embiid

    On this edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk takes a look at how the Toronto Raptors schemed to keep 76ers MVP candidate Joel Embiid from going off on them in their previous matchup.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • P.K. Subban earns 27 penalty minutes and ejection after standing up for teammate

    P.K. Subban was given an early exit from Sunday's game after fighting Oliver Wahlstrom.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Vancouver Canucks sign goaltender Spencer Martin to one-way, two-year deal

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende

  • Chris Boucher: It feels ‘amazing’ to be back in the playoffs

    Chris Boucher described what it feels like to be back in the playoffs after the Raptors defeated the Hawks on Tuesday. He also discussed his relationship with Precious Achiuwa, smashing through expectations this season, and what’s unique about this Toronto team. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.