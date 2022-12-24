Why There’s a Good Chance You’ll See a UFO This Christmas

Tony Ho Tran
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

There’s no denying the magic of the holiday season, whether it be the look on people’s faces when you give them gifts, the twinkling of red and green lights on every house and evergreen trees, or that mysterious saucer-shaped object whizzing past the night sky at otherworldly speeds and angles.

Okay, that last one is a bit of a stretch—but probably not as much as you would think.

First, some context: UFO sightings are the highest during the summer months, most commonly in July and June. Data provided to The Daily Beast from the UFO Reporting Center found that July 4th takes the top spot when it comes to ET sightings “as people tend to misidentify fireworks,” according to Christian Stepien, the technical director of the organization.

That’s about the same as many other UFO reporting databases. These databases also tend to report more sightings during the merriest time of the year: Christmas.

“We do have a slight uptick twice a year in the summer and around the holidays,” Ron James told The Daily Beast. James is the media relations director of Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), one of the oldest and largest organizations dedicated to studying ET sightings.

“There are a few reasons why people might be paying more attention: they might be off work, they’re doing family activities and things they don’t normally do, so there’s more possibilities for people to encounter things,” he said. “Then of course, there’s always Santa Claus and the reindeer.”

MUFON’s media relations director Steve Hudgeons concurs, telling The Daily Beast, “If there is an uptick, I can understand that because there’s a lot of people out during Christmas time shopping and doing things. They might be looking up in the air so I can understand it if there is.”

NASA Should Just Say It: We’re Looking for Goddamn Aliens

MUFON isn’t the only UFO organization who’s noticed this holiday trend either. Chris Rutkowski, a Canadian UFO researcher with Ufology Research, once told CBC News in 2020 that over the past three decades of compiling data of UFO sightings, he found a “significant” increase in cases in the holiday season—with 75 sightings occurring on Christmas day alone over the course of that time. In some instances, they seemed to be of a most jolly origin.

"Most were simply lights in the sky, and yes, some were of a single red light flying overhead followed by a string of others,” Rutkowski said. “But others did not seem to have a reindeer explanation.”

Anecdotal evidence of this surprising holiday trend provides a bit of support to this idea as well, with scores of UFO reports that have occurred on or around Christmas over the years. While much of them can be logically explained (shooting stars, swamp gas reflecting light from venus, etc.), there are those with a bit more mysterious origins.

Cheryl Costa, an airman first class, spotted what she described as a “bright star-like object zooming from the north” across the sky while she was stationed at a U.S. Air Force base in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam on Christmas Eve 1971. She thought it could have been a meteor or an aircraft before it stopped in its tracks and hovered in the sky for a “minute or two.”

Military’s UFO Database Now Has More Than 400 Reported Incidents

“Then it seemed to dance or dart around before it dashed toward the south at tremendous speed until it winked out,” Costas wrote about the event.

The official National Archives of the United Kingdom even has a collection of holiday-related UFO sightings. For example, on Christmas 1983, there were reports of a pyramid shaped object with three bright orange lights over the skies of Groombridge, England—and a very similar shaped object over Newport just two years later on the same day. On Christmas Eve 2008, there was a report of 15 “red and flickering” lights in Sussex.

Of course, many of the reports of UFOs also have much more logical origins. For example, on Christmas Eve 2011, hundreds of people witnessed a group of Christmas colored lights zooming across the skies of Germany. The glowing orbs moved with tails of green, red, and white—so either the UFOs were celebrating the nation of Mexico or they were feeling particularly merry that day.

But researchers later identified the lights as pieces of a Russian Soyuz rocket falling from Earth’s orbit and nursing into great burning fireballs as it hit the atmosphere. So, still pretty cool, but just not the merry Martians you’re probably hoping for.

One of the earliest instances of a Christmastime ET sighting actually occurred during a NASA mission. It was 10 days before Christmas in 1965 when flight controllers got an ominous message from astronaut Wally Schirra Jr. aboard the Gemini 6 spacecraft orbiting Earth.

"We have an object, looks like a satellite going from north to south, probably in polar orbit,” Schirra said according to his memoir Schirra's Space. “Looks like he might be going to re-enter soon [...] You just might let me pick up that thing.”

Tensions in mission control climbed higher than the star on a Christmas tree. What could they have spotted? What if the Gemini 6 crew were in danger? Before flight controllers could respond though, Stafford said: “I see a command module and eight smaller modules in front. The pilot of the command module is wearing a red suit."

It was then that ground control heard the familiar yet ethereal noises of “Jingle Bells” being played on a tinny harmonica—accompanied by none other than sleigh bells.

“Wally came up with the idea,” Thomas Stafford, a fellow crew member aboard Gemini 6, told Smithsonian Magazine. “He could play the harmonica, and we practiced two or three times before we took off, but of course we didn’t tell the guys on the ground.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>The jingle bells used by astronauts Wally Schirra Jr. and Thomas Stafford during their holiday-themed prank aboard Gemini 6. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">National Air and Space Museum</div>

The jingle bells used by astronauts Wally Schirra Jr. and Thomas Stafford during their holiday-themed prank aboard Gemini 6.

National Air and Space Museum

As for why Christmas time seems to bring out our inner UFO truther, there are plenty of reasons we can point to. For one, there are simply more people out and about during the holidays than normal shopping, visiting friends and family, or gawking at Christmas lights.

For James and Hudgeons and the rest of MUFON, though, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the UFOs aren’t already there—people are just noticing them more.

“My feeling is that there’s not that there’s an actual increase in phenomenon occurring. It’s more that there’s more people in a position to see and experience things that might already be there pretty much consistently,” James said.

There’s also the physical and psychological factor. Studies have shown that alcohol consumption spikes during the holidays along with ET sightings. Pair that with our annual obsession with a jolly fat elf and his flying reindeer, and it could easily lead to drunken visions of sugar plum fairies and dancing lights in the sky where there isn’t really anything at all.

So whether it be Christmas magic, flying extraterrestrials, or you just having one too many egg nogs, there’s plenty of reasons to bundle up and keep an eye out on the stars this holiday season. After all, there’s a good chance you might see something truly unexplainable in the skies—twinkling merry and bright.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Poland coach loses job after team's World Cup performance

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish soccer association will not extend the contact of national team coach Czesław Michniewicz after an analysis of the team's performance at the World Cup in Qatar. Michniewicz's contract ends on Dec. 31. The association said Thursday it will soon start looking for a new coach. The Polish association acknowledged that Michniewicz took over at a difficult time and said he had achieved some success, leading the team to the knockout rounds of the World Cup for the first

  • Maxi Moralez to leave NYC, return to Argentina’s Racing

    Midfielder Maxi Moralez is rejoining Argentina’s Racing after six seasons with New York City in Major League Soccer. The 35-year-old Moralez had 36 goals and 60 assists in 194 games over all competitions, helping NYC win the 2021 MLS title. “My family and I have decided to return to Argentina, my country, after a very long time,” he said in a statement Friday.

  • Carlyle is reportedly struggling to find a new CEO

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the future of Carlyle Group as the private equity group faces economic headwinds and reported struggles to find a new CEO.

  • LA jury convicts Tory Lanez of shooting Megan Thee Stallion

    In a courtroom that turned chaotic after a trial that seethed with tension, a Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The attack left her wounded with bullet fragments in her feet and Lanez' conviction could send him to prison for more than 20 years. Lanez, who was put in handcuffs and led to jail while wearing a powder pink coat with matching pants, showed no visible reaction as the verdict was read.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo Baby' Conversation is 'Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt'

    Jamie Lee Curtis' parents were actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh

  • Here's the Deal on Domino's Christmas Hours

    Find out if Domino's is open or closed on Christmas Day 2022. Get all the details, including your local restaurant's holiday hours.

  • From Walmart to Marie Callender’s and restaurants, what’s open Christmas weekend in Fresno?

    Whether its grocery stores or high-end restaurants, many places will be doing business over the holiday weekend.

  • Even Donald Trump laughed at Sidney Powell when she spouted baseless voter fraud claims: 'This does sound crazy, doesn't it?'

    Hope Hicks, Trump's former communications director, said he muted his speakerphone during a call with Powell and laughed, calling her claims "crazy."

  • Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Step Out for Some Holiday Shopping in Aspen

    Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and their children have been visiting Aspen, Colorado for nearly four decades

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Canada's David Cameron records remarkable comeback win at world darts championship

    LONDON — Canadian David (Excalibur) Cameron, winning nine of the last 10 legs in a remarkable comeback, defeated England’s Ritchie (Madhouse) Edhouse in first-round play Monday at the Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 53-year-old from Fall River, N.S., was one leg away from defeat and had survived six match darts, down two sets and two legs to none, when he rallied. He won the next six legs to even the match at two sets apiece and led 2-0 in the fifth set before Edhouse finally won a leg. Came

  • 6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak?

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h