Why ‘Golden Bachelor’ Couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Are Divorcing After 3 Months

In news that might not shock you since they never actually moved in together: The Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced after just three months of marriage.

The former couple announced the news on Good Morning America, where Gerry explained: “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and—and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to—dissolve our marriage."

EXCLUSIVE: "The Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce they are getting divorced.



“We’ve looked closely at our situation…and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.” https://t.co/tmeLsD9HqB pic.twitter.com/4rYZw58tGn — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2024

Theresa added, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Gerry went on to say that "The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families…So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”



All that said, these two still love each other: “I still love this person,” Gerry confirmed. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

“Yeah, I still love him,” Theresa added.

Sad Gerry and Theresa couldn't make it work, but happy to hear that they're parting ways so peacefully and still have such strong feelings for each other!

You Might Also Like