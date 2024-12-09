Carson Beck injury update: What we know about Georgia QB's elbow after SEC title win

ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Carson Beck #15 speaks with Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs prior to the game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was injured at the very end of the 2024 SEC championship game's first half against Texas on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

After halftime, the No. 5 Bulldogs were without their starter for all but the final play in overtime as backup quarterback Gunner Stockton led the Bulldogs to a 22-19 victory to win the conference title and clinch a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

The ESPN broadcast reported that Beck was not expected to return because of the injury, however he was forced back into action on the final play of overtime while trainers evaluated Stockton following a brutal hit. Beck handed the ball off to tailback Trevor Etienne, who rushed four yards for a game-winning touchdown.

Stockton completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 71 yards and an interception in relief of Beck.

Carson Beck took a big shot there

What is Carson Beck's status for the College Football Playoff?

Following the win, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was understandably mum on Beck's status.

While he was seen icing his elbow on the sideline during the second half, Beck's ailment was classified only as an "upper body injury", according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He is set to undergo an MRI to further evaluate his status, but no timeline was given for his availability.

Latest update as of Monday: It doesn't sound great, but we're still waiting on an MRI.

The feeling in talking with multiple sources in and around the Georgia Bulldog football program is QB Carson Beck has a UCL elbow injury and will miss the Sugar Bowl.



Still waiting official MRI results from UGA pic.twitter.com/kn0EvFb5CR — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 9, 2024

Update: Speaking to ESPN on Sunday, Smart said that he still didn't know more about Beck's status than he did on Saturday night.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on Carson Beck: "I'm still trying to get that knowledge myself. ... We don’t know much more than we knew last night.”



Smart said Beck had an MRI this morning and Georgia should get the results "in the next few hours" — Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) December 8, 2024

Georgia will not play again until December 31, giving the team some time to weigh its options.

It's an upper body injury for Beck, per Kirby Smart. They'll be an MRI to better understand the extent of the injury. UGA earned a bye with SEC title game win and will be off until at least Dec 31.

Considering the College Football Playoff selection committee punished undefeated Florida State for a season-ending injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis by leaving FSU out of the playoff last season, it's hard to blame the Bulldogs' silence here — even if the Bulldogs are locked into a top four seed.

Who is Georgia QB Gunner Stockton?

Stockton is a sophomore quarterback for the Bulldogs, and prior to Saturday's SEC championship game, he threw passes in just two Georgia games this season: against Tennessee Tech in September and against UMass in November.

On the season, Stockton has completed 13-of-16 passes for 135 yards with one sack and no touchdowns or interceptions.

He threw passes in four games in 2023, including in Georgia's Orange Bowl win against Florida State.

Stockton was a four-star recruit out of Tiger, Georgia, according to 24/7 Sports.

