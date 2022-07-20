Why George Soros is the GOP’s villain in the sale of a Spanish-language radio station

Lesley Cosme Torres
·6 min read
Francois Mori/AP

Following the announcement that a left-leaning group of investors is buying Radio Mambí, the longtime talk-radio station of choice for Miami’s exile community, conservative media and Republican politicians seem to agree: George Soros is trying to take over Cuban radio.

Soros, a global philanthropist and substantial Democratic Party donor, has been name-dropped by members of Congress opposed to the deal, which Fox News has labeled a “Soros Takeover.” Some of Mambí’s hosts have cited his links to the sale in their decision to resign.

And this month, an unsolicited text blast from a conservative media startup warned that “the international socialist billionaire” Soros is “trying to silence conservative Spanish voices with the purchase of” WAQI-710 AM Mambí.

The fixation on Soros — the frequent subject of internet conspiracies — is rooted in fact: A company involved in the financing of the purchase of Mambí is linked by corporate management to Soros Fund Management, the principal asset manager for the organization through which Soros has distributed billions in funding to political and social causes around the world.

But Soros and the company purchasing Mambí say the assertion that he will exert editorial control over Miami’s Spanish-language radio is false — illustrating how, in a medium dominated by controversy over misinformation, the line between fact and fiction can be difficult to find.

“Scapegoats are really easy to come by and manipulate. So you just grab one issue and twist it as much as you can and repeat it,” said Julio Ligorría, a vice president at the public relations firm Balsera Communications who specializes in crisis communication and monitors misinfomation. “That’s why radio is so effective, because you have this 24/7 mechanism for repeating information that has a very active portion of the electorate who’s going to listen.”

So far, what is known publicly about Soros’ financial involvement in the privately funded deal comes from the information volunteered by Latino Media Network, the media startup purchasing Mambí and 17 other radio stations across the country in what has been described as a $60 million, all-cash deal with TelevisaUnivision.

Latino Media Network publicly stated on the day of the announcement that it had secured financing for the sale “from a diverse set of investors,” and debt financing from Lakestar Finance LLC, the investment entity affiliated with Soros Fund Management.

LMN has otherwise declined to answer questions about Lakestar Finance. But both LMN and Soros deny assertions that he’ll decide how the station will be run, or what is said on its shows. “Mr. Soros was not personally involved in the transaction,” his personal spokesman told the Miami Herald.

Read Next: Disinformation vs. censorship in Spanish-language radio fight

Still, critics of the deal say Soros’ financial ties to the deal are important, given the way he influences policy with money. They also note with umbrage that Mambí’s hosts have been accused of spreading misinformation, and that some of the investors in the company purchasing Mambí have been among the foremost voices warning that manipulated messaging in Spanish-language media is influencing Latino voters.

“We are legally alerting the conservative Hispanic media audience to the realities of the Soros takeover of Radio Mambí on multiple platforms,” Jorge Arrizurieta, the president of Americano Media, said of the Soros text blast sent as part of an effort to promote the outlet. “We will continue with this marketing campaign.”

Who will own Radio Mambí?

Mambí continues to be operated by TelevisaUnivision, and its sale must be approved by the Federal Communication Commission.

To be sure, some of LMN’s equity partners are supporters of Democratic causes. But information filed with the FCC shows that Soros is not among them.

Stephanie Valencia, a co-founder of Latino Media Network and former special assistant to President Barack Obama, is a 55% owner of LMN. Another co-founder, Jess Morales Rocketto, who led Hillary Clinton’s 2016 digital fundraising strategy, is a 37% owner. Both are associated with EquisLabs, which conducts focus groups and polling among Latinos in the U.S. and has built a reputation as an authority on disinformation in Spanish-language media.

Minority owners, also listed in FCC documents, include Republicans and Democrats, but not Soros or Lakestar Finance LLC.

Soros and Politics

Soros’ seed money has made him controversial around the globe for decades.

A Holocaust survivor who was born in Hungary in 1930, Soros built his wealth through hedge fund investment and currency speculation, and since the 1980s has funneled billions into NGOs and social causes. In the U.S., Soros has been a major contributor to Democratic candidates and progressive causes, including criminal justice. Last September, he personally contributed $125 million to a political committee called Democracy PAC II.

His money, often funneled through his Open Society Foundations organization, has earned him enemies, who sometimes portray Soros as a global puppet master and a villain. In 2018, Soros was among the people who received a pipe bomb in the mail from a South Florida man and Trump supporter now known as the MAGA bomber.

Eduardo Gamarra, a politics and international relations professor at Florida International University, said Soros has been the target of right-wing groups and white supremacists since the 1980s, when the Open Society Foundations tried to look for alternative ways to fight the war on drugs. Conspiracies about Soros aren’t confined to English-language media, he said.

“If you tune into any social media outlet in Latin America, you’ll find George Soros,” he said.

Gamarra and many others see anti-Semitic overtones in the frequent mentions of Soros, a Jew who as a teenager survived the Holocaust in Hungary by keeping his true identity secret. State Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Jewish Democrat from Miami running for Congress, called on Republicans to “stand up and say, ‘This is not okay.’”

“So many people say they’re pro-Israel but yet don’t say anything about the anti-Semitic attacks, including what’s spread about George Soros,” Taddeo said.

But critics of the deal say that Soros speaks with his money, and promotes ideals that don’t align with Miami’s political and social beliefs.

“I know we talked a lot about freedom for Cuba, we need to start worrying about freedom for America with these voices that coming, especially being funded by George Soros,” Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez said last month during a press conference to denounce the sale of Mambí.

Lourdes Ubieta, a former Mambí host who resigned and now hosts a program on Americano Media, told the Herald that Soros “would never give money if he was not involved....”

Whatever Soros’ involvement, Gamarra said he doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

“What are they accusing George Soros of? Of buying a radio station in the United States to promote a liberal agenda?” said Gamarra. “What’s the difference between that and the creation of Americano Media?”

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal replacing injured Altuve at All-Star Game

    Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ