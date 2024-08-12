Why Genoa could delay Nico Gonzalez Juventus move despite agreement

Juventus and Fiorentina have agreed a fee for the transfer of Nico Gonzalez, but La Viola do not want to let the Argentine go before securing a deal for Albert Gudmundsson, who Genoa do not want to lose until they find a suitable replacement themselves.

Nico Gonzalez part of Serie A transfer merry-go-round

Reports on Monday morning confirmed that Juventus have agreed to pay a fee of €30m to sign Nico Gonzalez from Fiorentina.

The player has informed his current employers of his desire to leave the club in order to play Champions League football.

Sky Sport Italia add that Fiorentina ‘promised’ they would allow Gonzalez to leave the club in the right circumstances after turning down offers from Brentford and Leicester City in the past.

However, despite the fact that Juventus have got the all clear from Fiorentina, there could still be a slight delay while Rafaelle Palladino’s side negotiate with Genoa for Gudmundsson.

The Iceland international has been a Fiorentina target since the start of the transfer window, but they have not yet been able to seal a deal.

To add another layer to this transfer merry-go-round, Genoa have become even more reluctant to part ways with Gudmundsson after selling fellow striker and Italy international Mateo Retegui to Atalanta last week.

So, if Genoa are unable to find suitable replacements, Fiorentina could see their attempts to sign Gudmundsson fall through, which would make them even more reluctant to sell Nico Gonzalez to Juventus.