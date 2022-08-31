Why 'generational talent' Wesley Fofana could prove to be a £70m bargain for Chelsea

Wesley Fofana signs for Chelsea image from Twitter @Chelseafc - Chelsea FC

Chelsea have had to pay an astronomical fee for a player with only 14 appearances this year, but Wesley Fofana is a generational talent who could become one of the best defenders in the world.

Compared to other signings made this summer, Fofana is comfortably worth the £70 million fee Leicester have been so determined to demand.

Ever since his first day of training at Leicester, when he is understood to have blown away his new team-mates with his potential, there has been little doubt that Fofana was a star on the rise.

One of his finest performances was in the historic FA Cup Final victory over Chelsea last year, and now he will wear the blue jersey after being identified as Thomas Tuchel's No 1 target at centre-back.

A serious injury last season could have damaged his development but in the European games against Rennes and PSV Eindhoven, it was as if he had never been away.

A quick defender who plays on the front foot, with an excellent reading of the game and wide array of passes, Fofana has all the tools required.

Fofana's stock rose further following his performances in the FA Cup final - AFP

When interviewed by Telegraph Sport before the start of the season, the 21 year old made it abundantly clear that the World Cup was in his sights.

He has not been called up yet to the senior squad, and laughed when we reeled off the names of the centre-backs currently ahead of him. Quite simply, the competition is "crazy".

Naming Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly as one of his favourite defenders in that interview now appears rather prescient.

There will inevitably be disappointment over the manner of his departure. Before moving to Leicester from Saint-Etienne, he went on strike and put in a transfer request so when Chelsea's interest became clear, there was always likely to be trouble ahead.

Fofana's behaviour led to a shift in tone from manager Brendan Rodgers, who seemed to make it clear that he had to leave, after the Carabao Cup game against Stockport on Tuesday night.

Leicester fans will be annoyed, too. Most of those supporters will have predicted that he would eventually go to a Big Six club, but perhaps not until next season.

The club will also argue that they deserved more loyalty, after rewarding him with a lucrative new contract as he recovered from a broken leg.

Leicester did not want to sell Fofana. They envisaged him staying for another year, but when it became clear he wanted to leave it became inevitable.

They will receive a guaranteed £70m, plus substantial add-ons which are realistic and achievable.

Susan Whelan, Leicester’s chief executive, played a huge role in the deal, resolving a stalemate in negotiations to insist on the pay structure.

Due to Leicester’s financial problems, and their determination to avoid punishment in future years, they will not be spending all of the fee.

Indeed, around 25 per cent is due to be paid to St-Etienne as part of a sell-on fee.

Leicester are to replace Fofana with Reims centre-back Wout Faes, who is having a medical at the club on Wednesday.

Now, however, Fofana is following in the footsteps of his idol Didier Drogba and will be operating in the Champions League.

It is a step that he can comfortably make, and Chelsea may have indeed got themselves a bargain.