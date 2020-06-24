Why Our Gender Identity Language Isn't Enough

Photo credit: Elaine Chung

From Esquire

In Tomboyland, Melissa Faliveno excavates her conservative upbringing in the American Midwest, considering the myriad ways in which her womanhood, queerness, and class alienated her from the rigid boundaries of her homeland.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Part memoir and part cultural reportage, Tomboyland evaluates the lifelong impact that home leaves on us, particularly for those who don't fit into prescribed modes of identity. At once a love letter, a break-up note, and a coming-of-age story, what emerges from Faliveno's careful study is a gorgeously complicated ode to the land that made her.

Below, Faliveno shares an excerpt from the upcoming Tomboyland, breaking open the language we use to describe gender and explaining how we still have quite a ways to go.

A few years ago, I went out for drinks with a new friend. We’d met at a mutual friend’s birthday party, and it was our first time out alone. When I showed up to the bar, a dimly lit oyster spot in Brooklyn, I quickly realized she thought we were on a date. She wore a semitransparent white shirt and bright-red lipstick, her long hair falling in dark curls around her shoulders. She was attractive. We sat at the bar and talked; she flirted, and I tried not to. I downed a drink and some oysters, then ordered another round. The bar was packed and hot. I peeled off my sweater, and dabbing the sweat off my neck, worked up the nerve to say what I needed to.

“So,” I started, “I should tell you.” She leaned in closer. When we’d first arrived, she had pulled my chair, with me on top of it, closer to hers. It was a bold move, and one I couldn’t help but admire. Our knees were almost touching.

“I’m in a relationship,” I said with a grimace. “A committed one.”

“Ah,” she said, leaning back a little. A flash of disappointment in her eyes, her chin dipped in a slow nod of recognition. But she smiled. “Well, that’s OK,” she said.

Story continues

“The thing is,” I went on, procrastinating, searching the bottom of my glass for any sweet remnant of whiskey that might be hiding in the ice, “it’s with a man.”

To say I watched her face fall would be an understatement. It plummeted headlong off a cliff into a swamp of disbelief and despair.

“No,” she said, stretching out the moan of the oh as she turned from me toward her drink, poured what was left of it down her throat, then planted her elbows on the bar and held her head in her hands. It was an inflated gesture, partly for comic effect—my new friend was funny—but her surprise was genuine.

“No way,” she said, shaking her head.

I nodded, my stomach tight with regret—not for the fact itself but for the thought of disappointing this new person whom I liked so much, this funny queer woman who I hoped might be my friend. I felt an old, familiar fear: that she would no longer want anything to do with me now that she knew the truth.

She looked at me, shook her head, and said: “I can’t believe you’re straight.”

The night we first met, my partner was sure I was gay. (And for what it’s worth, I assumed the same of him, which makes for a pretty funny story to tell at parties.) I don’t talk about my sexuality or gender identity much; I’ve never felt particularly connected to a certain identity, nor has any language ever quite seemed to fit. And where I come from, we’re not raised to talk about ourselves—let alone our sexual proclivities or gender identities. I had never even heard the term gender identity until late in college, when I took a bold leap and enrolled in a women’s studies class. It hadn’t occurred to me a person had a gender identity, let alone that it might be in conflict with their biological sex.

I’m not straight. And my gender identity is complicated. I never really had a coming-out—in part because I never thought I had the right, and in part, as difficult as it is to admit, because I’m still terrified to say some things aloud. But it’s also because I so often feel like I don’t have the words. There are words I use sometimes: words like bisexual, which attempts to define who I am attracted to and who I seek intimacy from; words like genderqueer or simply queer, which attempts to define the ways my body doesn’t conform to traditional notions of gender. I use these words because they’re the best words I have. But sometimes they make me uneasy. And sometimes I feel like I’m still seeking the words that fit, that feel more right, that might help me feel like I belong.

My body is androgynous, both masculine and feminine. My gender expression fluctuates, depending on the day—what I’m wearing, what my hair is doing—but I typically look more traditionally masculine than feminine. The word presentation is often used in this context, but I find the word problematic. It isn’t just the choices I make about my appearance that make me androgynous—that I keep my hair cut short, say, or that my wardrobe is composed of t-shirts and jeans, button-downs and suits—but the body I was born with, the DNA that built me. Equal parts farm-family Midwesterner and swarthy Mediterranean, my body is a stovepipe, long and lean without much curve. My hips are narrow, my back and shoulders broad. My biceps are big and my breasts are small, my cheekbones sharp and my nose large. My body hair is dark and thick; it grows black and wild on my arms and legs, and with obnoxious consistency between my eyebrows and above my upper lip. My voice is deeper than that of many men I know.

Photo credit: Maggie Walsh

On average, I get misgendered at least twice a week. I get called sir far more often than ma’am or miss, a fact that makes itself most apparent in restaurants, where servers still insist on addressing their guests in these binary terms.

“For you, sir?” he will say, for the misgendering server is almost always a man. He might realize his mistake or second-guess his assumption. He’ll stumble, flustered, stammer a bit.

“Oh,” he might say. “Sorry.”

“It’s OK!” I’ll say, my voice bright and cheery and pitched up a notch, an attempt to sound more like a woman. “No worries! Happens all the time!”

I hate myself when I do this. I feel complicit in the system that shames me, complicit in preserving my own shame. But I keep this collection of words and tones in my linguistic toolbox anyway, for just such an occasion, and use them to reassure the perpetrator that I’m not angry, that I’m friendly and unthreatening, that I won’t punish him with a bad tip or a scene. That I will be the one to accommodate him. Sometimes, my dining companions remain oblivious to the small drama unfolding in front of them. But sometimes they notice, and this is even worse.

“What the hell?” they’ll loud-whisper when he scurries away. “Don’t worry about it,” I’ll say, trying to change the subject.



“But seriously,” they’ll insist. “It’s not like”—pause—“it’s hard to tell.”





In the silence that follows, my dining companions—be they friends or family or colleagues or strangers—will look down at their plates, their embarrassment palpable. I’ll sip my drink or stuff calamari into my mouth and know that what lives in that silence, at least for a moment or two, are thoughts about my body. Sometimes, at least, I get a free dessert out of it.

Sometimes I call myself a woman. But sometimes I avoid the word. At various points in my life I’ve wondered what exactly it means, and how I fit—or don’t—into the shape of it. By default, I’ve always checked the “Female” box on applications and medical forms. But my body has never been a simple answer to any question. I don’t look like a woman, and I don’t always feel like one. Uncertainty is hardly unique among those of us born into female bodies, but as my own body moves through the world, it is marked by one common question:What are you? And the honest answer is—I don’t really know.

In the past six months, I’ve been called sir, mister, buddy, bro, fella, and man. Whenever I’m misgendered, I’m not sure how I feel. Sometimes I’m angry; sometimes I’m not. Sometimes it’s shocking; sometimes it’s not. Sometimes a ma’am or a miss or a lady makes me flinch just as much as sir. But what I always feel is embarrassment. It’s a bodily feeling, a quick buzz in the back of my scalp, my guts lurching into my throat. When I walk into a women’s bathroom and the person standing at the sink visibly starts at my presence, a flash of fear in her eyes, and whenever a man calls me sir, I feel like I’m standing naked in front of that bathroom mirror or bare-assed at that restaurant table while a stranger inspects my body. While they cock their heads and question, calculate, perform feats of mental gymnastics required to consider the categories, then place my body into one of them. While they figure out whether I might be some kind of threat. Sometimes I make a joke of it, because at this point in my life, and not least because of where I come from—where we’re taught to avoid conflict, to keep the peace, to deflect attention by way of self-deprecation—a joke seems the only way out.

The truth, of course, is it’s usually not funny. Sometimes it’s frightening. One night, not too long ago, I was buying milk at the bodega on my block in Brooklyn. As I was leaving, a man leaned against the ice cream cooler, scratching a lottery ticket with a dime.

“Have a good night,” I called out to the owner as I pulled open the door. The man with the lottery ticket stopped scratching.

“Good night—mister,” he said, spitting out the word, the hiss of it hanging in the dusty air between us. I glanced over my shoulder at him as I left and watched his lips curl into a sneer. At first I thought I’d misheard him. Of all the things I’ve been called in my life, mister seemed like the furthest from a threat.

But everything I needed to know lived in that man’s face. As I stepped out into the night, the streetlight on my block out as usual, I walked fast, not looking back, ready to run.

There was the boy in the airport Hudson News who pointed at my body and laughed. There was the boy in the gas station in Kansas who tugged on his mother’s skirt as they passed me in the candy aisle and asked, “Mama, is that a boy or a girl?” There was the man at a truck stop in Ohio, who stood in line for the men’s room as I waited for the women’s and said, “I think you’re in the wrong line.”

There was my boss, when I was twenty-two and still in college. I got a job as the editorial assistant to a well-known editor, a man who worked for a major New York publisher. We were throwing a party at an annual feminist literature convention at a hotel in Madison, Wisconsin. I had bought a new pair of dress pants and shiny black Oxfords, a dress shirt and blazer. I was broke, working two jobs to pay my way through school, and had spent the better part of a paycheck on the outfit. As we set up for the party, I ran around the conference room stocking bottles of beer in a tub of ice and setting cocktail tables, as authors and editors I was excited to meet started trickling in. Then my boss found me.

“You’re going to change, right?” he said.



“What?” I asked, unsure of what he was saying.



“You’re going to put on a dress, right?”



“I was just going to wear this—” I stammered, looking down at my outfit, then around the room. It was what most of the men were wearing.













“You need to go home and put a skirt on or something,” he said. “You look like a waiter.”

I would like to tell you I told him to fuck off, that I stayed at the event in the outfit I had just drained my bank account to buy. But what really happened is I left the room, walked out to the parking garage, and drove back to my apartment on the other side of town. I put on a skirt. I put on nylons. I wiped the dust off an old pair of heels. I was twenty-two, it was my first job in an industry within which I hoped to build a career, and the editor I worked for—who would, years later, be fired from the publisher and banned from the convention (mine was not the only experience of its kind)—was at the time a man who possessed a relative amount of power and influence in that industry. I didn’t know what else to do but obey him. I drove back to the hotel, paid for parking a second time, and walked back into the party in my skirt and heels.

When I got there my boss said, “That’s better.”

These are small things on the scale of harm a body can incur. I’m not being raped. I’m not being killed. I’m not being beaten or tortured or shot in the streets. But the small, everyday ways people question and threaten and mock and oppress—the way they try, in the end, to exert power over the bodies of others—this, too, is a kind of violence.

It’s no surprise that when I talk about harassment, I’m talking about men. When I talk about violence, I’m talking about men. Disproportionately, the people committing hate crimes are men. Those beating trans people to death are men. Because, in the end, men are taught to be threatened by those who disrupt their understanding of power. That threat becomes fear, which becomes rage, which becomes violence—and its main target is the very body that threatens them.

In A Room of One’s Own, Virginia Woolf’s famous treatise on the work of being a woman writer, she writes that men are bred with “the instinct for possession, the rage for acquisition.” Such rage, Woolf writes, is “not merely the cry of wounded vanity; it [is] a protest against some infringement of his power to believe in himself.”

If a man looks at my body and can’t tell what I am—whether I am a woman or not, whether he is attracted to me or not, whether I might have sex with him or not, whether I might be some kind of deviant or the dirtiest word—a feminist—he might feel confused. He might feel angry. He might feel like everything he’s been led to believe about himself and the world has been taken away. In the case of a serial rapist who stalked my neighborhood a few years ago, he might decide to start attacking women who look queer, because their bodies contradict his ideas of what women should be. Because their very existence defies his belief that their bodies should belong to him.

These days, I don’t get catcalled when I walk down the street. I don’t get whistled at on my way to the grocery store or standing on the subway platform. I don’t get Hey, baby or What’s up, mama or Give me a smile, sugar, like I did when I looked more feminine. I don’t fear the kind of daily unwanted attention that so many women and femme queer people get just for existing in public. But when I walk out of my apartment at night, when I round dark corners or pass beneath unlit scaffolding, I think of the man in the bodega. He is what I’m afraid of.

Growing up, I was a tomboy. It’s what people called me and what I eventually started calling myself. At first, I resisted the word: I knew when people called me tomboy it was meant to call out my difference, that it set me apart from the other girls in my small midwestern town. And back then, I didn’t want to be different. On more than one occasion I recall my small self, fists on hips, insisting, “I’m a tomgirl,” and campaigning to get the word to stick. But I also secretly loved the word boy attached to me. I played with the boys and acted like a boy. I fought and spat and swore and yelled, climbed trees and built forts and splashed in the mud. I played sports and rode bikes and banged up my knees. I hated anything deemed girly, rejected dresses and dolls and the color pink. When I was in second grade, I insisted my mother let me cut my hair short and spiky, like all the other boys. (After weeks of begging she relented, with the caveat that I leave it long in the back. She cut around my ears and I sculpted my spikes with gel, the rest of my hair cascading down my back, the first of several horrible mullets.)

Photo credit: Maggie Walsh

On a deeper level, I often felt like a boy. I often wished I was a boy. Sometimes I even prayed to be a boy, pleading with a God I wasn’t even sure I believed in that I might wake up the following day and everything would be different. Being a girl made me angry. It felt like a curse to be a girl, a cruel injustice that I had to be anything other than a boy. I fought with the boys who called me girl and with the girls who called me boy. On the school bus, when the older boys called me beast and spat in my hair, I spat back. I plucked the head off the only Barbie I owned, her impossibly proportioned and head- less body serving as the one thing I understood a woman’s body to be: the object of male desire. Alone in the bathtub, I smashed the green muscled bodies of my Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures against the smooth pale skin of my headless plastic woman. In my childhood fantasy, she fulfilled the role of girlfriend to Leonardo, the manliest hero of the sewer-dwelling mutant quartet. Their romance was always narrated from Leo’s perspective, his repressed sexual energies expended deep below the surface of the water, among the bubbles, out of sight even from me.

One day, when I was in preschool or kindergarten in my small Wisconsin town, my friends and I played outside in the sun. It was hot, and the boys ran around with their shirts off. So I took mine off too.

“Girls need to wear their shirts, Melissa,” a teacher said.

Instead of putting my shirt back on, I climbed to the roof of the school. I have no idea how I got there, but in my memory there I stand, shirtless and defiant, bare feet on the hot slate shingles, waving my T-shirt triumphantly in the air and refusing to come down. In one version of the memory, I whip the shirt above my head like a lasso and launch it to the ground, laughing maniacally at my own dissidence. However it happened, what I know for sure is, at least for a little while, I stayed there—a veritable boy of summer, bare chested in the sun.

In sixth grade, a new girl moved to town. We shared the same birthday, and I swore to myself I would make her my best friend. I did, somehow, and for a few years we were inseparable. One night, I sat alone on my bedroom floor with my yearbook open and ran my finger over her photo. Without thinking, I bent down and kissed the page where her lips, in grainy black and white, were locked in a half smile, my little heart hammering in my chest.

In college, there was the girl in my poetry workshop who wrote an ode to new Chuck Taylors. There was the barista with a shaved head and a sleeve of tattoos. At the dawn of social media, when our MySpace pages became Facebook pages, we of the analog childhood discovered such platforms offered a new coded language to describe our sexual and romantic proclivities without actually having to name them. In 2005, during my fourth of a five-year college degree, I put together my first Facebook profile—carefully curating the songs and books and films that painted the best picture of my uniquely subversive and interesting self. With the fear and exhilaration that only the internet—with its new promise of anonymity and opportunity—could bring, I arrived at the “Interested In” section.

I had three options: “Men,” “Women,” or “Men and Women.”

I hesitated. My heart raced. I felt dizzy, and my vision blurred at the edges. I clicked the third option. For a few minutes I panicked, my fingers hovering above the mouse, ready to change it. But eventually I moved my hand away. I sat at my desk, alone in my room, and considered the implications of this little virtual box. The options it offered seem limited now, but it was liberating then. It allowed me to say what I wanted to say—to call myself what I was pretty sure I might be—without having to use the word for it.

When you do a Google search of the word bisexuality, or at least when I last did, the fourth option on the auto dropdown was this: Bisexuality doesn’t exist.

Bisexual erasure is a problem, and one I’ve experienced for years. I’ve gotten it from straight people, who say bisexuals are just deviants, just experimenting, just promiscuous (as if being attracted to multiple genders necessarily means you have more sex). But I’ve gotten it far more from queer people, many of whom have suggested, however subtly or not, that those who claim to be bisexual are repressed or pretending or both.

“That’s not a real thing,” a gay woman once told me.



“Girl, you’re either one or the other,” a gay man once said.



“The straight girls are stealing our signifiers,” a friend once said of a queer-looking woman who was dating a man.



This isn’t anything new. There is a long history of biphobia and erasure in the queer community. Bisexuality has been called antigay and antifeminist; it’s been called a lie. More than once, Pride organizers have attempted to exclude bisexuals and trans people from marching in parades—the irony being that the very first Pride march was organized by a bisexual woman—as if those third and fourth letters in the acronym were just as imaginary as the people they represent.













For me, my body becomes the problem. My body, the lens through which people perceive not just my gender but also my sexuality. Because of how I look—the way I’m built and the signifiers I wear—people can’t look at me and believe I could be anything other than a gay woman, or else a man. They certainly can’t fathom that I might love a man. When I meet new people, queer or straight, I carry this anxiety with me—that as soon as I reveal I’m in a relationship with a man, I will be questioned or invalidated or both. Sometimes I don’t offer this information. Sometimes I get outed. Sometimes I keep it like a secret.

And most of the time, when someone in the queer community tells me I don’t belong there, I believe them.

As a species, we possess the indelible need to categorize, to classify, to contain. We want to look at a thing and know what it is. We want a race and a class and an age and a gender. We can’t know or imagine what we can’t define, so we’ve developed language to do this work for us—to give something a name, and in naming it give it an order, a meaning, a place in the world. But language—like gender, like sexuality—is fluid, not a static thing. And language provides a limited number of options. Beyond that, there is a vast expanse, a tunnel, a cave—a dim gray space without much light, if there’s any light at all. Maybe it’s the job of those of us who live in that liminal space, who live beyond what is already defined, to determine what might exist in the unnamed places between. To be the explorers. To set out into the darkness, strike a match, and get a good look around. To seek not answers, necessarily, but to stand still for a while and listen. And to know, at the very least, we tried. We faced the darkness of the unknown. We looked. We kept our eyes open, even when the match went out.

I wonder sometimes why I feel attached to the word woman at all. I wonder why I can’t separate myself from it. Sometimes I’m sure I want to, and sometimes I’m sure I don’t. I’d like to think of myself as someone who refuses to participate in the system of gender entirely, and yet I still seek its labels and identifiers to help give me meaning, to help me feel like I belong.

I suspect it has something to do with my forebears, my midwestern grandmother and great-grandmothers—women who were farmers and factory workers, who grew up on the land, their bodies broad and strong like mine, their skin turned dark in the sun. With my mother, a feminist and revolutionary in her own right, who was born on a Wisconsin farm and burned her bra, who protested the Vietnam War and argued with her father about his conservative politics, who worked on auto-parts lines and discount-clothing store floors and gas stations, the oldest of eight who would have only one, who taught me about birds and how to plant a garden, who walked with me among the trees.

My own identity as a woman, such as it is, was born of these women. When I think of myself as a woman, I think first of those who came before me.

I am like them, and I am not.

Perhaps, as Rebecca Solnit writes, “There is no good answer to how to be a woman; the art may instead lie in how we refuse the question.”

Adapted from: TOMBOYLAND. Copyright © by Melissa Faliveno. To be published in August by Topple Books.

You Might Also Like