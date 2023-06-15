Here’s why gelato was recalled from Sprouts and Whole Foods Markets nationwide

One lot, or 728 cases, of Gelato Boy’s Chocolate Chuck Gelato has been recalled after a customer notified Gelato Boy of a potentially serious problem.

Gelato Boy’s Wednesday recall notice says “a customer notified Gelato Boy that the pint did not have its normal appearance and that it “tasted like there’s dairy in it.””

A check of a pint from that lot found it had milk — and the ingredients list did not list milk, an allergen. That’s not a problem for most people, but it creates a food allergy danger.

As the Gelato Boy-written, FDA-posted recall notice says: “Customers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.”

The recalled lot is No. 4043T2 with a best by date of 04/25. Check the bottom of the pint for the lot number and best-by date. They went to Colorado chain King Soopers, and nationwide chains, including Sprouts and Whole Foods Market.

If there’s a chance this gelato can be eaten by someone with a milk allergy, either throw it out or return it to the store for a full refund.

Gelato Boy Chocolate Chunk Gelato

If you have questions, call Gelato Boy at 720-548-0416, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Eastern time or email spoon@gelatoboy.com.