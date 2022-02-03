Why are gas bills so high and what's the energy price cap?

Woman reading energy bill

Electricity and gas bills for a typical household will go up by 54% in April.

That's because the energy price cap - the maximum amount suppliers in Great Britain can charge - has been raised.

What is the energy price cap?

Every six months, Ofgem, the energy regulator, reviews the maximum price that suppliers in England, Wales and Scotland can charge domestic customers on a standard - or default - variable tariff.

This is called the energy price cap.

The cap sets the prices that suppliers can charge for each individual unit of energy, but it does not limit how much people have to pay. The more gas and electricity you use, the higher the bill.

About 15 million households saw their energy bills increase by 12% when it was last updated in October.

There is a separate energy market in Northern Ireland, with two gas suppliers, and prices have also risen sharply for consumers there.

How much is the cap going up by?

Under the current cap, a typical gas and electricity customer on a variable deal pays about £1,277 a year.

There is a separate cap for 4.5 million people on prepayment meters, who pay more for their energy. It means a household using a typical amount of gas and electricity pays £1,309 a year.

Ofgem has confirmed the new cap will increase by 54% when it comes info effect in April.

Those on default tariffs who pay by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708, from £1,309 to £2,017.

Prices are expected rise again in October, when the cap is next reviewed.

Graphic showing how the energy price cap has changed

Prices will not rise immediately for customers who are currently on fixed rate deals, but they are likely to see an increase at the end of the term.

Fixed deals which are currently available to new customers are already significantly more expensive than previous price plans.

What help is the government offering?

The government has faced calls from energy companies, the opposition, and even some of its own MPs, to help tackle rising prices.

The Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak will offer more council tax rebates to help offset energy costs.

Ministers are also reported to have plans to provide loans for energy firms to help them cut money from customers' bills.

Other suggestions include:

Fuel Bill

Why have gas prices gone up?

There's been a worldwide squeeze on gas and energy supplies over the past year.

As a result, wholesale gas prices have risen to unprecedented levels.

Reasons for the increase include:

  • a cold winter in Europe in 2020/21, which put pressure on supplies and, as a result, meant stored gas supplies dropped

  • a relatively windless summer in 2021 meant it was difficult to generate supplies from wind energy

  • increased demand from Asia - especially China - for liquefied natural gas

There are a number of technical and geopolitical issues at play as well, which mean many countries across Europe are grappling with the same problems.

But the UK is relatively hard-hit because it is one of Europe's biggest users of natural gas. Around 85% of homes have gas central heating, and it also generates a third of the country's electricity.

Storage capacity in the UK is also lower than in some other European countries.

Graphic showing UK wholesale gas prices

What effect has this had in the UK so far?

Since wholesale gas prices started to spike, 28 retail energy suppliers have collapsed in the UK, affecting more than four million households.

This is largely because the energy price cap prevented retailers from passing on higher wholesale prices to their customers.

Several smaller companies, with fewer reserves, could not absorb the higher costs.

Failed firms include Bulb Energy, with 1.7 million customers. Because of its size, it was put into "special administration", and is now run by the government, through the energy regulator Ofgem.

Graphic showing energy companies which have collapsed

Many households saw their energy prices rise when their supplier went bust, and they were switched over to a more expensive deal with another supplier.

How can I protect myself from rising prices?

In the past, consumers have been encouraged to shop around when energy bills rise.

But at the moment better offers - especially fixed deals - are simply not available.

People already on fixed deals are advised to stay put.

Instead of searching for a cheaper deal, householders are being encouraged to improve the energy efficiency of their homes.

The Energy Saving Trust says that simple changes to our homes and habits could offset the current price rises.

Energy bill savings

How are rising energy prices affecting business?

Many companies face a considerable rise in their bills. That could mean they have to:

  • reduce or pause production - or even cease trading - which could cause job losses

  • pass their increased costs on to customers through higher prices

Energy-intensive industries are particularly exposed, but the problem affects every company that has to pay energy bills - even if it is just to heat an office or shop.

