Why our galleries are powerless against art activists

Activists threw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery - Just Stop Oil / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tomato soup, cake, mashed potatoes, glue. Artworks around Europe have come under attack in recent months, with galleries struggling to slow a wave of protesters intent on making a mess. From the National Gallery to the Courtauld, the Louvre to the Mauritshuis – and more – ad hoc peltings from climate activists have created a security crisis at Europe’s major institutions.

In recent weeks alone, activists have attached themselves to a dinosaur display in Berlin’s Natural History Museum, and hurled fake blood at a Toulouse-Lautrec across town in the Alte Nationalgalerie, while a man glued his head to Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring at the Mauritshuis in the Hague, days after a Monet was covered in mash at Potsdam’s Museum Barberini.

“Art is defenceless,” said a spokesperson from the Mauritshuis in the wake of that particular attack. Following inspection to check Vermeer’s 1665 piece for damage, it was returned to its usual spot a day later, “so that,” director Martine Gosselink said, “our visitors from all over the world can admire her again, which is what art is for”.

Yet behind the scenes, galleries are clearly spooked. The deluge began earlier this summer – a copy of Leonardo’s Last Supper was attacked at the Royal Academy in July – but it accelerated last month, after Just Stop Oil protesters threw tomato soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers in the National Gallery. The actions have forced them either to beef up protection – at a time where few can afford it – or risk a future in which copycat attacks threaten the future of gallery-going altogether.

No gallery I spoke to would delineate the new measures they are bringing in, for fear that it would further compromise their security. But reinforced glass and bag checks, which many British galleries have so far avoided, may not only be inevitable, but also just the beginning of what is to come. Many in the industry fear that governments or trusts that own major pieces will no longer be willing to loan them, and that the cost of insurance will become sufficiently exorbitant to shut the doors of galleries that already face restricted opening hours or closure, due to their energy bills rising by up to 500 per cent.

Activists glued under Monet's Les Meules after throwing mashed potatoes on the painting - HANDOUT/AFP via Getty Images

No matter how much money is given to protecting art, “can we stop someone walking in and throwing a can of tomato soup over it? If someone’s determined, it’s very easy to do,” says Philip Mould, gallerist and curator. He describes galleries as a “soft target … the environment of safety for art is not as secure as it was.”

But, Mould points out, increasing security comes with pitfalls, too. “With ropes, with glass, with distance, that significant visceral attachment to a work of art that you can get in an art gallery when you get up close is denied us.”

Still, there may be no other option. While art attacks previously used to crop up once or twice a year – the greater security concern then being theft, as opposed to social-media-friendly defacement – this issue is now happening “almost every day”, according to Mick Field, senior operations manager at Sec Tech, a private security firm.

Field says that spending more cash on security measures is the only guaranteed precaution. His team, made up of former military servicemen and bodyguards, are six times a year tasked with protecting meetings at Art Fund (the national charity for art), where decisions are made over artefacts worth millions, and whether they should stay in the UK. It is, he says, their training that has allowed such meetings to go without a hitch over the past 12 years. Low-paid workers who are typically hired to man gallery doors – Sec Tech charges a significantly higher £500 per guard, per day – rarely give more than a cursory glance inside bags. Nor, Field adds, do they have any motivation to do more. “It’s a cost issue. If you pay normal industry rates to normal static security guards, that’s exactly what you get.”

But many in the industry fear that turning galleries into airports will be a turn-off for both institutions and punters. And even that grim future isn’t feasible for smaller outfits, where, as art historian and dealer Richard Morris points out, the paintings are typically unprotected and the staff is made up of volunteers. “It’s a big problem, a huge problem,” he says of the randomness of attacks, which could, at the Wolsey Art Gallery in Ipswich, for example, easily destroy the unglazed works on the walls. Ditto National Trust properties, which feature works by artists such as John Constable, whose Hay Wain was targeted at the National Gallery in July. While Just Stop Oil has thus far only taken aim at pieces with protective coverings, “it’s going to spur on copycat attacks”, Morris thinks, “and we don’t know what they’re going to hit”. Given that “more vigilance requires more funding, [and] very few galleries have got that funding … the cost of security will be the final nail in the coffin for some of them.”

Police stand guard outside the Mauritshuis museum after an attempt to smear Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring - Phil Nijhuis / ANP / AFP

Though the frequency of attacks is new, art being a target for destruction is not. When Just Stop Oil protesters glued themselves to Constable’s work in July, they paused in front of Diego Velázquez’s Rokeby Venus, which was in 1914 slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in protest at a fellow activist’s arrest. It triggered so many similar attacks that women were at one stage banned from major museums, and instructed to leave their bags and muffs in cloakrooms before being allowed to go in. The Mona Lisa was repeatedly hit – twice in 1956 alone, damaged by acid and a rock – before it was put behind the bulletproof case that saved it from flying cake in May.

Yet the iconoclasm of Richardson’s protest feels lost in many recent attempts, where the link between the protest and the piece is often unclear. As the orange mulch of a Heinz soup can slid down Van Gogh’s Sunflowers last month, protesters shouted: “Do you feel outraged? Good. Where is that feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very eyes?” – which appeared only to highlight the arbitrariness of the spectacle.

Morris adds that there are myriad hypocrisies with this wave of protests, such as their being filmed on smartphones manufactured in China, “which is one of the highest users of oil in the world. It doesn’t make any sense, really.” Then there is the matter of those left clearing up the activists’ mess – likely to be those paid the least – and the fact that added security and insurance costs may necessitate cuts to wages and staff numbers in other departments – at the height of a cost-of-living crisis. Others to whom I spoke noted that museums, inherently a “safe space”, neutralise much of the shock value these “radical” attempts seek, as well as the harsher consequences that come with action carried out in the open.

Just Stop Oil, whose National Gallery activists will be tried for criminal damage next month, didn’t respond directly to these objections, saying only that they “will end the disruption when the government agrees to drop its toxic and harmful proposals to extract new oil and gas”.

Their statement went on: “The cost of living crisis is being driven by the eye-watering profits of the big energy companies, causing destitution for ordinary everyday people and the loss of our public spaces. Let’s use this wealth to protect what we value, our art and culture, our freedoms and rights and just stop funding the destruction of our future.”

While the galleries’ next steps remain a cause for concern, outcry over these public splatterings are at least proof, Mould says, of “the significance of art within our lives”. He adds that in a perverse way, the Just Stop Oil and their fellow travellers have made us appreciate the targeted pieces all the more. “It’s designed to hurt – and it hurts for a reason.”