Why Gabriel Jesus is a better striker than Alexandre Lacazette

After Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in April, their centre-forward Alexandre Lacazette had gone 17 hours and 53 minutes without a Premier League goal from open play. He did not score again in the remainder of the season as Arsenal slipped out of the Champions League places.

On Friday night, Arsenal will start a new Premier League season with their major summer investment Gabriel Jesus starting up front.



The Brazilian scored 95 goals in 234 appearances for Manchester City and was a reliable member of four title-winning squads, but developed into a rotation option across the attack rather than nailing down the No 9 position.



Mikel Arteta's job is to reconnect Jesus with the hungry goalscorer who broke through in Brazilian football as a teenager and was coveted by Europe's biggest clubs.



If Arsenal are to return to the Champions League, greater productivity from centre-forward is an obvious area for improvement and this is how Jesus can help.

Pressing

"He is the best striker/defender I have found to play in three positions," said Jesus' former manager Pep Guardiola, and he certainly offers Arsenal's pressing extra bite.



Lacazette was engaged defensively and quite adept at hooking the ball away from opponents, but struggled to maintain intensity across 90 minutes or pounce on opportunities that required speed over short distances. Jesus can do both.



Arsenal's aggressive defensive strategy - squeezing opponents high up the pitch - has been a notable addition to their game in pre-season, and forcing opponents into mistakes has led to several goals.



"You cannot do that if players at the front are walking, they are not tracking," said Arteta after their pre-season win over Sevilla. "They don't have that instinct and that intention to provoke things that we want and Gabby is phenomenal at that."



In this fixture last season, Arsenal could not cope with Palace's defensive pressure and continuously coughed the ball up. This time they have the chance to turn the tables, with Jesus abetted by the industry of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Dribbling

Before he ran out of petrol, Lacazette's hold-up play proved useful to Arsenal but it was a little one-dimensional.



The Frenchman enjoyed being used as a back-board, setting play with first-time wall passes to his team-mates. He rarely backed himself to turn on the ball and carry it forward himself.



When he was dragging defenders out of position this was effective, but centre-halves quickly found out that they could hold their position because Lacazette was never going to threaten with the ball at feet.



Jesus, on the other hand, has played a significant proportion of his Premier League minutes as a winger and his presence in the team gives Arsenal another dribbler.



There was one delicious turn in Arsenal's friendly win against Chelsea, when he flicked the ball to his right and burst beyond Trevoh Chalobah after receiving the ball with back to goal on halfway.



Lacazette would have set play back to the midfielders or looked for a foul, but Jesus has a broader range of movement.

Second-phase threat

Both Lacazette and Jesus can combine with team-mates in small spaces. This suits Arteta who wants to use his central striker to drop into pockets of space to out-number the opposition's midfield.



The difference with Jesus is once he has played the initial pass, he is capable of covering the ground quickly enough to threaten in the penalty area.



This was captured in his first goal against Sevilla at the Emirates, when he received a Ben White diagonal close to the left touch line.



After finding Granit Xhaka's underlapping run, he managed to sprint to the six-yard box to turn home a rebound. In a comparable situation, Lacazette would have reached the edge of the area by the time the ball hit the net.

Fluidity

A criticism of Arsenal's attacking under Arteta is that they can resemble a Subbuteo team, with players tethered to their positions and little interchanging between them.



Lacazette was not a striker who was at home close to the touchline, but Jesus is far more comfortable on the flanks which could allow the likes of Martinelli and Saka to fill the central zone and be close to goal.



It also makes it easier for Arteta to field both Jesus and striker Eddie Nketiah in scenarios when Arsenal are chasing a goal.



Arteta will always want his team to attack with structure, but the more players who are happy in a variety of zones can make Arsenal more elusive.