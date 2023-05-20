Why the funniest comedians have always punched down

Blackadder Back And Forth

First the world of books was infested by censorious “sensitivity readers”. Now, it seems, the world of comedy could be next.

The Cambridge Footlights troupe, we learned this week, is offering young comedians a “sensitivity reading” service, in order to check that their jokes don’t “punch down” – that is, they don’t make fun of people who are less powerful or privileged than the comedian. In modern progressive circles, “punching down” is considered to be the greatest sin a comic can commit. Good comedy, we’re endlessly informed, punches up, not down.

A nice thought. Well-meaning. But total nonsense. In reality, our funniest comedians have always “punched down”. And we’ve enjoyed it.

Take Blackadder, which is still revered today as one of the finest sitcoms ever written. It punches down all the time. In every episode it invites us to laugh at Baldrick, on the grounds that he is a) ill-educated, and b) poor. The character was created by Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson, two privately educated Oxbridge graduates. Should we cancel Blackadder, in protest?

Or how about Father Ted? After all, Dougal makes Baldrick look like Einstein. He isn’t merely a bit slow on the uptake. He has the IQ of a toast rack. So is it still acceptable to laugh at him? Or would a sensitivity reader argue that the man patently has severe learning difficulties, and thus to mock him for his shortcomings is disgraceful?

Perhaps. But, whether today’s students like it or not, the truth is that comedy audiences love to laugh at characters who are less fortunate than themselves. Harold Steptoe, David Brent, Rigsby from Rising Damp, Wayne and Waynetta Slob, Cliff and Norm from Cheers, Kerry and Kurtan from This Country… All have one thing in common. They’re losers. Failures. Social inadequates. So why do we laugh at them? Mainly because it makes us feel better about our own failings and inadequacies. However badly our life may be going, at least it’s not going as badly as theirs. We do feel some sympathy for them. But not enough to stop us laughing.

“Punching up” – that is, making fun of the rich and powerful – may seem fairer and more righteous. But it can also be terribly limiting. This is why Left-wing comedy has become so repetitive and predictable. Of course there’s nothing inherently wrong with mocking, say, Donald Trump or Elon Musk. But the joke does tend to pall somewhat, after the 15,000th time you’ve heard it.

If TV follows publishing’s lead, and invites sensitivity readers to vet all its scripts, I have no doubt that the comedy of the future will be wonderfully compassionate and inclusive. Whether it will be funny is another matter.

Sewage? Luxury!

One piece of classic comedy that is surely safe from cancellation is the “Four Yorkshiremen” sketch. Although it was written over half a century ago, its influence can still be felt today. But not only in comedy. In politics, too.

It’s a peculiar trend. But in any TV discussion these days about our national woes, there always seems to be some veteran Tory ex-minister loftily reminding us that life was much tougher back in their day – as though today’s voters are cossetted brats who don’t know they’re born.

On ITV’s Peston this week, Damian Green told viewers worried about our polluted seas that when he was a child he used to swim in sewage all the time. On BBC Two’s Politics Live, Ann Widdecombe told viewers worried about the cost of living that sky-high inflation used to be a normal part of everyday life. And on ITV’s Good Morning Britain not long ago, Edwina Currie told viewers worried about energy bills that when she was young she didn’t even have central heating.

It’s as if they’re staging a modern update of the “Four Yorkshiremen” sketch. Perhaps they could get together and perform it at this year’s Conservative party conference.

“’Course, when I were a lad, we were always swimming in sewage. And not just in the sea. Our local swimming pool was full of sewage, too.”

“A pool? You were lucky. We had to swim in the puddle of cold sick outside the local kebab shop.”

“Cold sick? We used to dream of swimming in cold sick! We had to swim in a vat of sulphuric acid.”

“Sulphuric acid? Luxury! Our dad used to take us to Mount Krakatoa and make us do 40 lengths of butterfly stroke in boiling hot lava. And after that, he’d throw a brick in, and make us dive down in our pyjamas and fetch it from the Earth’s molten core.”

“But you try telling the voters of today that… and they won’t believe you.”

Less is more

By 2027, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies, millions more people will be dragged into the 40p higher rate tax band. And among them will be nurses, teachers and other public sector workers.

A grim prospect. And it could have some very strange consequences. We’re used to nurses and teachers striking for higher pay. Now, to avoid being clobbered by all this tax, maybe they’ll strike for lower pay, instead.

Irate trade union leaders will be all over the Today programme.

“This out-of-touch Government has offered a five per cent pay rise. What a slap in the face. Our members pay quite enough tax as it is. That’s why we’re demanding a reduction in salary of at least 10 per cent. These strikes will continue until ministers are ready to get round the table, and give our members the pay cut they deserve.”

