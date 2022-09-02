Why Freevee Needs to Double Down on Original Content Beyond the ‘Bosch’ Franchise | Charts

Freevee, Amazon’s FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) platform, has noticeably received more attention from its parent company lately. It was rebranded from IMDb TV to the sleeker sounding Freevee in April and has begun expanding into international markets — first to the U.K. in 2021 and to Germany just this month.

Amazon isn’t alone in focusing on ad-supported streaming. FAST has been growing and shaking up the streaming world. As this model of monetizing viewer attention is catching on, it’s looking like everything old is new again. After all, broadcast TV was the original free ad-supported platform. Today, even Netflix and Disney+ are talking about bringing ads to their subscription models by the end of the year. FAST platforms, which have built their core strategy around an entirely ad-supported model, are suddenly looking prescient.

Also Read:

Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video

Perhaps one of the best indicators of Amazon’s increased focus on its FAST platform was the announcement that it plans on growing the number of Freevee originals by 70%. In general, with their focus on value, FAST platforms haven’t been major players in original content. At a price point of $0, it’s a lot easier to convince subscribers to sign up without premium original content. Amazon’s commitment to expanding its originals slate could be a signal that competition for viewers in the FAST space will be heating up.

10 most in-demand shows on Freevee, U.S., July 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

The most in-demand show available to stream on Freevee in July was the ever-popular NBC sketch show “Saturday Night Live,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

It’s frequently at the top of most in-demand shows on other platforms like Hulu and Peacock. A deep catalog of nearly 50 seasons of content means that there’s plenty of content to spread across multiple platforms. For a platform like Freevee, having a slice of the “SNL” pie is a valuable asset. Even if only a handful of seasons are available on the platform, the iconic status of its cast and content make its bite-sized sketches infinitely rewatchable.

Story continues

Series with multiple seasons to binge through are clearly a key component of the strategy of a free streamer like Freevee. Nine of the 10 most in-demand shows on Freevee have more than five seasons (the exception being “Mr. Bean”). This makes perfect sense given the niche a FAST platform is trying to fill in the streaming landscape. These streamers don’t need the latest content to convince subscribers to cough up a monthly fee but they do need them to stay on the platform watching through content to generate ad revenue. A reality cooking show like “Hell’s Kitchen” (20 seasons) or classic network drama “The X-Files” (11 seasons) are perfect candidates for FAST viewers to binge through with ads.

Also Read:

Amazon Freevee Content Chiefs Say Rebranding IMDb TV Goes Beyond Highlighting That It’s Free

Conspicuously absent from the top 10 shows are any Freevee originals. While the platform has promised to grow its original offerings, none of its current shows are among the 10 most in-demand shows on its platform. The most in-demand Freevee original for the month was “Bosch: Legacy,” which had 9.6 times the average series demand. This show looks like a strategic synergy play with Prime Video. It’s a spinoff of the Prime Video original, “Bosch,” so it should draw over existing fans of the original show from Prime Video to its sister FAST platform.

Movies might not seem like a natural fit for an ad-based streamer compared to linear shows with built-in ad breaks. However, these films can still draw viewers in while the FAST model provides a new way of monetizing this content.

10 most in-demand movies on Freevee, U.S., July 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

On Freevee, the most in-demand movie available to stream in July was “Deadpool,” while “Deadpool 2” was close behind in third place. Similarly, both “The Matrix” and “The Matrix Reloaded” made the top 10 on Freevee.

While older films make up the bulk of the top movies on Freevee, we may eventually see a Freevee original movie making the cut. Roku’s upcoming original movie, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” has been generating a lot of interest so Freevee may have some ground to make up in the FAST original movie race.

For more from WrapPRO content partner Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Also Read:

Streamers Find New Life in the ‘FAST’ Lane: Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV Is Growing, Well, Fast | Video