What’s the deal with Britney and her conservatorship?

(AFP/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is set to speak publicly about her controversial conservatorship for the first time in thirteen years.

Today (June 23), the singer, who has stayed largely silent on the topic, has requested to make a rare public appearance and will address a Los Angeles courtroom and - unless a last-minute decision is made to seal the proceedings - it will be the first time in over a decade that the star’s feelings about her situation will be made public.

Spears has been living under a court-ordered conservatorship for 13 years whereby her father, Jamie Spears, and other legal guardians have control over her estimated $60m estate, career, personal life and medical decisions. What Spears plans to say is unknown but recent confidential court records obtained by The New York Times reveal that Spears, 39, is opposed to the conservatorship. The NYT reports that Spears said the conservatorship had “too much control” and she was prevented from making decisions about her own life from who she dated to the colour of her kitchen cabinets. “She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report. “She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of’ and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll,” the investigator wrote.

Here’s how Spears, one of the most famous and powerful pop stars in the world, got here…

2007-2008

Spears suffers a public mental health breakdown. She splits from husband Kevin Federline, loses custody of her two sons, shaves her head and is admitted to a psychiatric hospital several times. Her father Jamie Spears and attorney Andrew Wallet are granted temporary conservatorship over the star’s finances and medical decisions, before the order is extended indefinitely.

(Getty Images)

November 2008

A behind-the-scenes documentary about Spears’ life is released on MTV. Britney: For the Record gives a hint at how the megastar feels about the conservatorship. “If I wasn’t under the restraints I’m under right now, with all the lawyers and doctors and people analyzing me every day, if that wasn’t there, I’d feel so liberated. When I tell them the way I feel, it’s like they hear, but they’re really not listening.”

Story continues

2011-2016

She releases three albums: Femme Fatale (2011), Britney Jeans (2013) and Glory (2016) - and pulls off a four-year residency in Las Vegas called Piece of Me which reportedly grossed nearly $138 million. She also appears as a judge on The X Factor and American Idol. In September 2016, she appears on The Jonathan Ross Show to promote her Glory album and is reported to have said: “OK, so I have this conservatorship. I’ve been under this conservatorship for three years and I felt like a lot of decisions were made for me, so I wanted [Glory] to be my baby and I’ve been really strategic about it.” When the interview aired the comments had been edited out.

(Getty Images)

2019

Spears’ father, Jamie, becomes the sole conservator after Andrew Wallet resigns. Spears is due to embark on another Vegas residency called Domination but pulls out and announces an “indefinite work hiatus” due to her father’s health problems. “I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make,” Spears wrote on Instagram.

Jamie is temporarily replaced as conservator by professional conservator Jodi Montgomery, though Jamie still oversees the finances.

(AP)

2020

Spears’ lawyer, Samuel D, Ingham III files an objection stating that the singer is “strongly opposed” to her father being conservator and would like him to be suspended. The judge doesn’t remove Jamie but adds the Bessemer Trust as co-conservator. It’s reported by Variety that Spears’ lawyer tells the judge: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

Jamie hits out at the #FreeBritney movement and addressed allegations he was stealing from his daughter’s estate: “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue,” he told Page Six. “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business. I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” he said, adding, “How the hell would I steal something?”

(Corbis via Getty Images)

2021

The whole matter is dredged up again by The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears which chronicles the traumatic events which led to the conservatorship and also depicts the singer as having a fraught relationship with her largely absent father. The documentary also reignites the #FreeBritney movement (a group of fans who campaign for her to be released from the conservatorship). Spears’ boyfriend writes on Instagram that the singer’s father, Jamie, is “a total d***”. He writes: “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.”

(Getty Images)

Britney writes: “It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged...insulted...and embarrassed by the media...and I still am till this day!!!!” she wrote. “I didn’t watch the [whole] documentary but from what I did see of it, I was embarrassed by the light they put me in... I cried for two weeks and well....I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Today Spears will have her day in court (virtually) - will she get one step closer to freedom?