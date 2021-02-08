Why Four Seasons Landscaping — of Trump Press Conference Fame — Is in a Super Bowl Ad

Fiverr. Inset: Chris McGrath/Getty A Super Bowl ad featuring Four Seasons Total Landscaping

In November, Marie Siravo was standing on top of a trailer observing the enhanced security that had overtaken the parking lot of her Philadelphia landscaping business for a press conference about the presidential election when she got the sense that her life might soon change.

"I was just watching everything unfold and I suddenly thought, 'What is going on and where are we going to go from here?' " Siravo, 65, tells PEOPLE.

There are two halves in the timeline of Siravo's Four Seasons Total Landscaping: everything before the Nov. 7 press conference — and then everything that came after.

The location was a strange one for a press conference delivered on behalf of the president of the United States, even one as prone to unusual theatrics as Donald Trump.

One of the most circulated sets of photos from the event shows Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani at a podium in front of a garage door that was not quite covered over by Trump signs. Everyone was standing in the business' dirt-and-gravel parking lot. A crematorium and a sex shop were nearby.

That Saturday in November, Trump had initially tweeted about a press conference at the "Four Seasons, Philadelphia" and then soon corrected himself.

Siravo's phone immediately began to ping.

"I looked at my phone, and saw that my friend had sent [the tweet] to me and said, 'Is this you?' " she says. "I said, 'That's me. I gotta go.' "

After the camera crews had packed up and Trump's attorneys had left the press conference, Siravo and her team (which includes her son, Michael, and his best friend Sean) sat down and determined that they would ride the wave of the notoriety that was sure to follow.

The event had initially been seen by many as a bit of inadvertent comedy, given that it was timed at the exact moment Trump was losing to Joe Biden. Trump's deleted tweet hadn't helped the perception of a scheduling snafu. (A press conference... where?)

Story continues

While some corners of the internet dissected Siravo's past pro-Trump posts on social media, the company soon said in a statement that they would have gladly welcomed any presidential candidate to host an event on their property.

What's more, the business got in on the joke.

They did some interviews, explaining how the event was booked only hours beforehand and what they were making of all the attention.

They also released Four Seasons-branded merchandise riffing on some of Trump's favored slogans: "Make America Rake Again," "Lawn & Order" and so on.

And now — why not? — now they've done a Super Bowl ad.

RELATED: Trump Team Insists President Still 'Loves' Rudy Giuliani, Reportedly Wants to Stiff Attorney on Legal Fees

Opportunity knocked, @therealfstl1992 answered. Their incredible story is exactly why we teamed up to make our big game commercial. With the right talent, you can build anything—even a press conference parking lot. #GoBigWithFiverr pic.twitter.com/dpqo09wXFH — Fiverr (@fiverr) February 8, 2021

The now-recognizable garage door of Four Seasons (which has been turned into a Zoom background and served as a backdrop for countless selfies in the wake of the November press conference) can be seen in the first few seconds of a commercial that aired Sunday night for Fiverr.

Fiverr, which connects businesses with freelance services such as website and logo design and writing services, reached out to Siravo several weeks ago, connecting the Four Seasons landscaping business to vendors who could help them with new merchandise and ideas to revamp their business in light of COVID-19 and in the wake of their newfound recognition.

To use Siravo and her landscape company as the star of its Super Bowl commercial — a 30-second version aired Sunday with a 60-second version released online — made sense considering the company's mission, says Gali Arnon, Fiverr's chief marketing officer.

The ad is part of Fiverr's "It Starts Here' Campaign, which the company says aims to "celebrate "the hardworking, smart, and savvy small businesses that form the backbone of America."

"We wanted to document how businesses have shifted and adapted to new circumstances," Arnon tells PEOPLE. "The way Marie and her team were able to really move quickly, in an agile way, after this opportunity came knocking on their garage door, quite literally — that's something to be celebrated."

As the ad opens, the camera pans over the garage door of Four Seasons with Siravo turning to the camera and saying, "Success: It's often right place, right time."

As the Four Seasons garage door opens, Siravo heads inside, hopping inside a small car and navigating through a fictional, over-the-top version of the company she has owned for nearly 30 years.

"Fiverr gets that," she says. "From graphic design, to web development, or even a PR expert for things like — I don't know — booking a press conference."

Later in the ad, a woman can be seen milling about the business, asking, "Is this the lobby?"

Siravo responds (wink wink) with "this is not a hotel."

Landscaping ✅ Snow Removal ✅ Press Conferences ✅ #SuperBowl Commercial w/ @fiverr ✅ — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@therealfstl1992) February 2, 2021

RELATED: Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Backs Biden in Stinging Essay: 'None of Us Can Afford to Be Silent'

Though she has been recognized by passerby, interviewed by reporters and seen her business endlessly memed, it was the act of filming the commercial that was most indicative of the enormity of how her life has changed in recent months, says Siravo.

"The set was the exact replica of my building — I cried when I saw it. And there were 300 people there, for me and my company. How humbling is that?" Siravo says. "At one point I got caught on the mic, talking to my mom and dad in heaven. I'm not an actor, you know? I told them, 'You gotta give me some strength here, all these people are counting on me. I can't do this 22 times.' "

While more merchandise is in the pipeline — and, likely, more interviews after the ad — the next thing on Siravo's list, she tells PEOPLE, is vacation. She has a condo in Naples, Florida, where she says she plans to post up with a martini once time allows.

For now, though, she says she's happy to relish in the payoff of all her work ... and the result of answering a phone call in November that changed her life.

"I'm a 65 grandmother who owns a landscaping company," Siravo says. "I'm proof that when opportunity knocks on your door, you should answer it."