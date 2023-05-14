Why the foul-mouthed Wagner leader could be Putin's biggest threat

Prigozhin

This week Yevgeny Prigozhin, the foul-mouthed oligarch leading the mercenary army holding Russian frontlines in Ukraine, appeared to take aim at a new target.

His followers online are by now familiar with his tirades - videos posted to his Telegram channel where the bald-headed 61-year-old appears in military fatigues to berate Russian military leadership in the coarsest language, often singling out by name Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

His ability to say, publicly and with impunity, what others have been imprisoned for – namely that the “special military operation” in Ukraine has turned into a quagmire for Russia – led many to conclude that he must be doing so with the blessing of President Vladimir Putin, with whom Mr Prigozhin has cultivated a long relationship.

But in a rant posted this week Mr Prigozhin appeared to turn on his former patron. While making accusations that Russian generals were withholding ammunition while Wagner troops died on the frontlines around Bakhmut – the eastern Ukrainian city that has become one of the bloodiest battlefields of the war – Mr Prigozhin concluded by saying “Happy grandpa thinks this is okay.”

"What if it turns out that grandpa is a complete d______d?" he asked.

As pundits speculated he was dismissively addressing President Putin himself, Mr Prigozhin clarified that he was referring to either Gen Gerasimov or former defence minister Mikhail Mizintsev.

But an increasing number of analysts believe that, with the war progressing so badly and Prigozhin having amassed so much influence through Wagner group, he may be planning to challenge Putin in presidential elections next year.

“I think he’s on a path to getting political power, I think he does have 2024 on his mind,” said Samantha de Bendern, an associate fellow at Chatham House.

“My interpretation is that he’s mocking Putin at this point, he hasn’t managed to say Putin’s name yet but he’s getting closer and closer.”

Russian exile investigative journalism website Meduza reported that the country's senior leadership was "seriously concerned" by Mr Prizoghin's remarks. One source said his comments about the defence ministry were a "serious threat", while another said Prigozhin was not acting "as part of the same team and not out of the same interests" as Russian authorities.

Challenging the Russian leader for power would be a stunning about face for a former petty criminal once known as Putin’s chef. But over the years Prigozhin has repeatedly demonstrated a canny ability for rising above his station.

Like President Putin, Mr Prigozhin was born in Leningrad in 1961, nine years after the Russian leader. After an undistinguished youth, the young Prigozhin fell in with a gang of thugs and was jailed in 1980 for a spree of muggings.

After a decade behind bars, Prizoghin emerged from prison in 1990 during the dying days of the Soviet Union. As the old rules fell away, opportunity abounded for the entrepreneurial-minded and Prizogin quickly rose from running hotdog stands to fine dining restaurants, meeting future president Vladimir Putin along the way.

He later become known as Putin’s chef but the name belied a much closer relationship and much wider business interests fulfilling contracts to cater for the army, the government and Moscow schools.

A prolific PR man with a knack for befriending important people, Prigozhin bankrolled films showing Russian action heroes defending the motherland, and even admitted to running a notorious St Petersburg troll farm pumping out pro-Russian misinformation online.

But it was after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 that Prigozhi took on his most notorious role – as head of the Wagner mercenary group. Although private military companies are technically illegal in Russia, the Kremlin needed plausible deniability for military interventions in Ukraine, and later in the Central African Republic, Libya and elsewhere.

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin makes a statement as he stand next to Wagner fighters - PRESS SERVICE OF "CONCORD"

Prigozhin broadcasts a tirade against Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - Planetpix / Alamy Live News

Since Russia’s conventional forces have faltered in Ukraine, Wagner has emerged as a key fighting force, its ranks of up to 50,000 men bolstered by tens of thousands of convicts freed from prisons to serving as cannon fodder on the frontlines in Ukraine, most notably in the meatgrinder battle of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, Mr Prigozhin’s relentless pursuit of publicity continues to burnish his own image. Residents of the Russian village of Krasnoye near the Ukrainian border recently recorded a video appealing to Prigozhin – and not President Putin – to save them from Ukrainian shelling, complaining that Russian authorities have abandoned them.

Russia expert and former Soviet diplomat Alexandre Melnik describes Prigozhin as a cross between Grigori Rasputin and Donald Trump, gaining influence and pulling strings behind the scenes like the self-proclaimed holy man who beguiled the family of the last Emperor of Russia, Tsar Nicholas II, while gaining a public following like the former US president by being extremely outspoken and making inflammatory remarks to appeal to a populist base.

Russia expert and former Soviet diplomat Alexandre Melnik describes Prigozhin as a cross between Grigori Rasputin and Donald Trump - Mikhail Svetlov

There are signs that the Kremlin is growing increasingly concerned by Prigozhin’s rising star. State media have already received directives to stop reporting on Mr Prigozhin, while the Washington Post has reported that the defence ministry has been collecting material for a negative publicity campaign against him. Meduza reported this week that news agencies have been told to start "portraying him as a traitor" if he keeps criticising the defence ministry.

When President Putin gave a speech on May 9 at a military parade in Moscow to commemorate Victory Day, he gave thanks to the Russian army and other forces in Ukraine but did not mention Wagner.

“He obviously did not want to mention Prigozhin directly,” said Ms de Bendern.

But the key role Wagner troops are playing in Bakhmut gives Mr Prigozhin leverage, as he has alluded to in his repeated threats to withdraw from the battle over disputes with the defence ministry over ammunition supplies.

“If they try to make him go away, the whole frontline will collapse,” said Ms de Bendern.