Why former USC cornerback Cam Smith is preparing for a ‘surreal’ NFL Draft experience

There will come a time next week when Cam Smith will have a moment to think about his journey and what is ahead of him.

Smith, the former Westwood High and South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback, will certainly hear his name called when the NFL Draft starts next week. The three-day event has the opening round Thursday with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday — and Smith’s expected to go at some point across the first two days.

“I’m probably going to be sitting there for a little minute kind of soaking everything in right before it starts,” he told The State. ”There is so much stuff that could have happened. In the end, it was God who helped me be in the position to succeed.”

Smith said he plans to watch the draft with friends and family including his daughter, Oakleigh.

Smith made the rounds talking to various media outlets last week on behalf of SAXX Underwear, with whom he has an endorsement deal. SAXX signed an NIL deal last year with several Gamecock players, including Smith, who went viral last November for an NSFW postgame quote after USC upset No. 5 Tennessee at Williams-Brice Stadium.

It has been a busy few months for Smith, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in Blythewood, since he declared for the NFL Draft in December. He trained in Frisco, Texas, with several other NFL prospects including South Carolina teammate Darius Rush.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Smith also participated in the NFL Combine in February and USC’s Pro Day in March. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and had the third-best broad jump (11 feet, 2 inches) among cornerbacks there. Since then, he has been doing pre-draft visits with NFL teams. Every team is allowed up to 30 in-house visits with prospects.

Smith said he did pre-draft visits with six teams but declined to say which ones except for Miami, where, he admitted, he was a little in awe seeing Dolphins cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey, two players he admired growing up.

Media reports also had Smith visiting the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It was kind of surreal, but I don’t want to be starstruck because I will either be with them or against them,” Smith said of seeing Ramsey and Howard. “Just kind of have been soaking it in and doing my visits, my kind of homework and stuff like that. I want to stay prepared for what’s coming just knowing my name is going to be called and wanting to stay on top of everything so that I come into camp and be dominant.”

South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith speaks to the meida at the 2023 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Where will Cam Smith go in NFL Draft?

Early mock drafts projected Smith as a first-round pick but most have him going into the second round on Day 2. Sporting News has him going No. 22 to the Ravens and USA Today has him at No. 28 to the Cincinnati Bengals. There are only 31 picks in the first round this year because the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their pick.

ESPN, The Athletic and CBS all have him going in the second round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had him going to the Jaguars with the No. 55 pick.

“Teams are telling me I could go from eight to 31,” Smith said. “Just depends on how the draft goes and how early cornerbacks start going off the board. I have a good chance at still staying in that first round.”

NFL Films’ Greg Cosell wrote on the 33rdTeam website that Smith is definitely one of the top corners in the draft and worthy of a top-60 selection. He thought Smith’s versatility and being able to play outside corner and in the slot last season was a big plus.

“Smith is a strong corner prospect as you project and transition him to the next level, starting with his athletic and physical traits profile that features desired length and sudden twitchy movement,” Cosell wrote. “Then you add his extensive experience playing both outside and the slot, and you have the outside-inside flexibility that has tremendous value in the NFL. What consistently stood out watching Smith on tape was his quick feet and fluid hips, with the easy ability to transition and change direction.”

Smith said playing inside and the slot was a big plus for him and also learning to play in two different defensive systems under coordinators Travaris Robinson and Clayton White at USC also helped with his development.

Smith said he is at his best playing man-to-man coverage.

“I’m an aggressive-style corner that isn’t afraid to press, get into someone’s face,” Smith said. “A corner that is going to eliminate routes, someone that could play inside and outside that isn’t going to be shy of contact.”

Smith is expected to be one of several former Gamecocks to be taken in the draft. Cornerback Rush and defensive lineman Zacch Pickens also are projected to be selected. JoVaughn Gwyn, Josh Vann, Nate Adkins, Eric Douglas and Jalen Brooks also might be drafted or sign free agent deals.

“We stuck together through two coaches and been through the same struggles, the ups and downs at South Carolina through two coaching changes,” Smith said of his USC teammates. “We made a brotherhood there, being at the same struggle with not playing and things not going our way. It is going to be surreal seeing everyone overcome that. I probably am going to cry when they get drafted.”

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

What: 2023 NFL Draft

When: Thursday-Saturday

Where: Kansas City, Mo.

Format and channels to watch:

▪ Round 1: Thursday, April 27, at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

▪ Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)

▪ Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 29, at noon ET (ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network)