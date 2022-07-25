  • Oops!
Why former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops says his return to XFL 'was an easy decision'

Dean Ruhl, Oklahoman
·4 min read
In this article:
ARLINGTON, Texas — It was exactly the reaction you’d expect Bob Stoops to receive in Texas.

There were jeers. There were cheers.

Some stood and clapped. Others flashed thumbs down. By the time Stoops took his seat on the stage at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas, most in attendance had let the former Oklahoma football coach know how they felt about him.

"Hook ‘em Horns," one fan screamed from the crowd.

Stoops glanced over his right shoulder, located the fan and shared a laugh with him.

Because now the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex — the middle ground in the heated Red River Rivalry that Stoops partook in for 18 seasons — will call him their coach.

Bob Stoops coached the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020. The former Oklahoma coach will again join the restructered spring league when it launches in 2023.
On Sunday evening, Stoops was officially announced as the coach of Arlington’s XFL team, a similar title he held in 2020 when he coached the XFL’s Dallas Renegades for five games before COVID-19 prematurely ended the season.

"I’m not coaching at OU anymore," said Stoops, whose team will be one of eight playing in the XFL's 2023 reboot, set for kickoff on Feb. 18. Houston, Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis and Washington, D.C., are the other host cities.

"I’m with the Arlington team, whatever logo they want to give us, or whatever nickname they want to give us and hopefully (the fans) can jump on board."

Returning to the XFL was something Stoops said was an easy decision. After nearly two decades in college athletics, Stoops said he’s happy to no longer deal with academics and also avoid the issues created by NIL and the transfer portal.

"These players are really fun to work with," Stoops said. "They’re really smart, they pick up football really fast.

"It was an easy decision to do it again."

He continued, saying he enjoys creating a fun environment for fans and helping players continue developing to hopefully reach the NFL.

As for himself going to the NFL, Stoops quickly shot down that idea.

"I don’t have an NFL background, and I enjoyed the heck out of what I did for 18 years at OU," he said. “When I stepped away I wanted my own time.

"I’m just at a point where that doesn’t interest me. I don’t need it and if you’re going to be in that position you better need it bad."

Stoops was introduced alongside Hines Ward, a former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current coach of the XFL’s San Antonio team, and Wade Phillips – a seasoned NFL coach who was named the head coach of the Houston XFL team.

Like Stoops, Phillips received a mixed reaction from the DFW crowd. In four seasons as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Phillips amassed a 34-22 record before being fired in 2010.

"I thought you loved me in Dallas," Phillips said jokingly to the crowd as he took his seat.

With all of their teams located in Texas, Stoops, Ward and Phillips have developed a friendship ahead of the season.

The trash-talk between the trio remains lighthearted. Ward, a rookie in the coaching world compared to Stoops and Phillips, said he keeps both on speed dial to ask for advice.

Oklahoma Sooners interim head coach Bob Stoops waves to the crowd before the 2021 Alamo Bowl against the Oregon Ducks at Alamodome.
"I can’t trash talk 'The Godfather,' " said Ward about Phillips and Stoops. “There’s a little trash talking in the back, but I love those guys and I can’t trash talk those guys. It’s more bragging rights for the state of Texas."

Soon, there will be more than just bragging rights at stake.

The three coaches currently are designing a custom cigar box which will go to the coach with the best record at the end of each season. The two losing coaches will be in charge of filling the box with high-quality cigars.

"We just got to talking backstage and we’ve got to have a Texas trophy," Stoops said.

Before coaching in the XFL, Phillips didn’t have a close relationship with Stoops, but Phillips was in attendance when Ward won Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

"It’s going to be tough coaching against these guys," Phillips said.

As for Stoops, who spent 18 years with Texas as a chief rival, he is delighted to be a part of the football culture in the state.

"This area loves their football," he said. "We were supported really well."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bob Stoops, former Oklahoma coach, calls return to XFL 'easy decision'

