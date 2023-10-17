Why is former Cowboys great QB critical of Dallas’ new offense?

ESPN Monday Night Football announcer and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman critiqued the Cowboys’ offensive direction under head coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys played their ex-offensive coordinator Kellen Moore who now coaches for the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday at SoFi Stadium.

Moore and the Cowboys parted ways following last year’s playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Late in the third quarter of Monday’s game, Aikman commented on the difference in offensive success for the Cowboys under McCarthy’s play calling as opposed to Moore’s.

“It’s been (was) an offense under Kellen Moore that scored a lot of points,” Aikman said, “They moved the football, And (this new offense) has not. There’s no other way to say it. It has not been as efficient. And I know that Mike (McCarthy) has wanting to run the football, they’ve not run the ball particularly well. here tonight.”

The Cowboys were the top red zone offense in the league last season (71.4%) under Moore but under McCarthy have regressed to the 27th best (36.84%).