Why flower arranging is an art we could all do with cultivating

James Wong
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Craig Hanson/Shutterstock</span>
The process of arranging stems and foliage connects us to instinctive design laws and can be calming

I am really just so lucky to have my job. Back in 2017, I was given the privilege of visiting horticulturists all over Japan, from top Chelsea designers to Zen Buddhist monks, for a BBC filming project. These were people I would never otherwise have had the chance to meet, let alone learn from, and goodness me I had so many questions. However, to my great surprise, my most important lesson wasn’t on the subjects I set out wanting to learn more about, but on one of the random recurring themes that kept coming up unprompted in our conversations: their all-consuming love of flower arranging. In particular, I learned how learning to play with different colour, texture and form combinations was thought to be crucial to helping these experts hone their skills.

I say “to my surprise”, not because I was unaware of the centuries of tradition in Japan of floral art, but because it was seen not as a mere decorative hobby– which is how it is often dismissed in the West – but as an essential professional teaching tool with surprisingly broad applications.

I suppose, when it comes down to it, whether you are a gardener, painter, fashion designer or architect, we are all working with arranging natural elements to somehow satisfy instinctive visual preferences that have arisen from millions of years of co-evolution with the natural world. You know how some combinations just look “wrong”, and yet are suddenly calming, striking or pleasing with the tiniest tweaks, even if we can’t articulate exactly why? So it makes sense that experimenting with cut plants would be a perfect way to connect with these instinctive design laws, even if you are applying it to what – at least to Western eyes – are totally different projects. As with so many uniquely Japanese concepts, it can seem quirky until you realise it’s we who are the weird ones for not having appreciated the simplicity and practicality all along.

However, what surprised me even more was the fact that these experts told me not only how to be a better designer, but why. To them, the purpose of creating these pleasing arrangements was not the end result, as we tend to think in the West, but the process itself. When you create these works from pieces of flowers, stems and leaves, forming some kind of mental order from chaos, you are really cultivating your own thoughts. It helps you explore ideas you might otherwise find hard to achieve cognitive clarity on – and you get to convey these to others. It was such a revelation to me.

Ever since then, I keep fancy Japanese secateurs with me to practise what these masters taught me, whether it’s to pause on a local woodland walk to set out some leaves on a fallen log, or to take cuttings from my balcony to create an arrangement to brighten up a mate’s day. I can’t believe I had to travel to the other side of the world to properly appreciate something I had on my doorstep. So if you do one thing this weekend to not only make you a better gardener, but to help calm your mind, wander outdoors with secateurs and gather material to make a masterpiece.

