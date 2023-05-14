Why financial crashes happen – and China could be next

A trader at the New York Stock Exchange on 'Black Monday', Oct 19 1987 - AFP

My favourite financial crisis, if you can have such a thing, is the “Japanese rabbit mania” of 1873. Following the Meiji Restoration, in which the shogunate was dissolved and power returned to the emperors, Japan’s warrior class, the samurai, was effectively disbanded. They received some compensation, and many decided to plough their money into rabbits imported from Europe; apparently those with yellow ears were particularly highly prized. A speculative craze built, until bunnies were changing hands for as much as ¥600, at a time when the average monthly salary was about ¥0.6. There were reports of some people exchanging their daughters for rabbits and one young man killing his father for refusing to sell him his (carrot-munching) asset. The bubble finally burst when Tokyo’s governor imposed a “rabbit” tax.

I first learned about this forgotten chapter of financial history from a book self-published by the billionaire hedge-fund manager David Harding. Winton, Harding’s firm, makes money by using mathematical models to figure out when assets are mispriced. In theory, it shouldn’t work; according to the efficient-market hypothesis, the prices of all assets should accurately reflect all available information. Yet Harding has long considered the theory to be nonsense. Markets are human constructs, and therefore subject to human weakness, especially fear and greed.

Harding’s book came to mind while reading The Great Crashes by Dr Linda Yueh, which (unlike Harding’s rangier book) confines itself to summarising the biggest global financial calamities since the Wall Street Crash of 1929. Her central theme is that we are stuck in a financial doom-loop, and appear cursed to repeat the same mistakes forever. “There is little that is certain in economics,” she writes, “but there will always be another financial crisis.”

That being the case, what (you might well ask) is to be gained from providing yet another lesson that we all seem likely to ignore? Yueh, a fellow in economics at Oxford and a former BBC and Bloomberg journalist, quotes the economist JK Galbraith in the very first line: “There can be few fields of human endeavour in which history counts for so little as in the world of finance.” But her book is entertaining, well-written and remarkably short. She has come up with a three-step framework to help spot when financial problems are brewing and identifies where the next may occur – China, as she writes, “certainly warrants attention”, having allowed “mounting debt to fuel a sizable [property] bubble with the potential to drag down the banking system”.

Story continues

More importantly, she emphasises that the inevitability of financial calamities can’t be allowed to breed fatalism. Apart from wars and global pandemics, financial crises are the most damaging events that can beset the global economy, but while the pathologies of the various crashes of the past century have been similar, they are not identical, and comparing how each mess was cleaned up shows the importance of the policy response in ensuring a bad situation doesn’t get worse.

Financier George Soros, pictured in 1997 - Viktor Korotayev

Yueh also presents something approaching a hierarchy of crises. Depending on the cause, a currency crisis can be shrugged off fairly easily. She points out that when the massive bets against the pound by the hedge-fund manager George Soros forced the UK to exit the Exchange Rate Mechanism in 1992, the sharp depreciation in sterling helped boost the country’s competitiveness: “Some people refer to Black Wednesday as White Wednesday for this reason… there have been calls to put a statue of [Soros] in Trafalgar Square!” A stock-market crash tends to sting a little more. Investors lose their shirts, and this can depress consumer sentiment, with knock-on implications for the wider economy.

But a banking crisis is almost invariably a calamity. These lead to households and businesses paying back the debt they owe in order to deleverage at the same time as banks are unwilling to make fresh loans. The resulting “credit crunch” can cause a deep recession from which it is painfully hard to recover. Yueh, who served on the UK Treasury’s Independent Review Panel on Ring-Fencing and Proprietary Trading from 2021 and 2022, has had the chance to examine bank regulation up close.

What she can’t have known, however, is that her book would come out so soon after another banking scare. In recent months, the authorities have yet again had to step in when first Silicon Valley Bank, a midsized lender in the US, and then Credit Suisse, one of the world’s most venerable financial institutions, got into trouble. The worst appears to have been avoided this time, perhaps because regulators have learned some of the lessons of the past and now know the cost of bungling their response.

“In eighteen post-war banking crises, the aftermath was a slow economic recovery,” writes Yueh. “National output declined for roughly two years, falling by 9 per cent on average. Unemployment rose by seven percentage points over four years. Asset prices dropped steeply: house prices plunged, while equity prices declined by an average of 55 per cent over three and a half years.” Even for those instinctively opposed to regulation, seeing The Great Crashes spell out the numbers in black-and-white makes a powerfully persuasive case for why our banks must be kept on relatively short leashes.

The Great Crashes: Lessons from Global Meltdowns and How to Prevent Them is published by Penguin Business at £22. To order your copy, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.