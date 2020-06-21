Why Father's Day Is Extra Special for Royal Dad Prince William This Year

It's a double celebration for Prince William!

The royal dad of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, will have an extra special Father's Day this year as Sunday also marks William's 38th birthday. As in years past, Prince William will be spending the holiday privately with his family.

Like families around the world, the Cambridges have spent lots of extra time together due to the coronavirus pandemic. They have been quarantining at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, since March, although William headed out to his first in-person royal engagement earlier this week to thank ambulance workers for their dedication over the past months.

BBC Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have given a few glimpses into their life during lockdown during virtual interviews and engagements, including the relatable challenges of homeschooling.

"Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" William joked to other parents during a Zoom call that appeared on the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and Mental Health. "You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can't do the maths questions at home."

The Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty Images Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William

William also volunteered during the pandemic with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, bringing food to older residents near their country home in April. They released a photo of the royal dad carrying an umbrella with his two eldest children as they made the deliveries.

Aaron Chown/Getty Images Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William

In the documentary Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, the prince shared that having his three children was his "biggest life-changing moment."

Former soccer player Marvin Sordell, who suffered from depression and grew up without a father, told the royal that becoming a father "was the hardest time in my life. You know, I found it really tough . . . I grew up without my father . . . I really struggled with my emotions at that time."

"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is," William said. "I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life, and that is like you say, your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds."

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

When Sordell admitted that he "found it really tough" when he became a father, the prince said, "Me and Catherine, particularly, we support each other and we go through those moments together and we kind of evolve and learn together."

"I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming along — it’s one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest."