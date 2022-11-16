This is why fans chanted “Baby Food!” as Norchad Omier led UM to 87-61 win over FAMU

University of Miami power forward Norchad Omier walked off the court at halftime Tuesday night wearing a huge smile. He had just scored 15 points on 7-of-7 shooting against Florida A&M and a group of students near the tunnel were chanting “Baby Food!”

Omier began doing a rock-the-baby motion as he jogged to the locker room for intermission. By the end of the night, Omier had racked up 21 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Hurricanes to an 87-61 win over the Rattlers. Omier went 10-of-12 from the floor.

UM guard Jordan Miller went 8-of-11 for 19 points with nine rebounds. Wooga Poplar added 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Bensley Joseph had 12.

A night earlier, the UM athletic department posted a video of Omier’s teammates doing impersonations of him saying “Baby food” and explaining that it is what he shouts to teammates when he sees a mismatch under the basket and wants the ball. It is his way of saying, “Feed me.”

Don’t be surprised if fans start showing up at the Watsco Center with jars of baby food as the season goes on. Omier, a transfer from Arkansas State, has boundless energy, an infectious smile, and has quickly become a fan favorite and a positive influence in the locker room.

The 6-7 and 250-pound Nicaraguan has also proven to be a valuable addition on the court. Entering Tuesday’s game, Omier led the ACC with 13 rebounds per game. He grabbed 10 rebounds in the first half of his debut against Lafayette and finished with 15 in that game to go with 11 points.

“He’s a monster,” guard Isaiah Wong said of Omier after that game. “The way he jumped is crazy, to get all the rebounds. I’ve never seen that in my four years here. It’s an honor being with him. He helps us a lot.”

Coach Jim Larranaga, asked about Omier after the game Tuesday, said: “The defense was spread out tonight and the first two games the defense was packed in, so it was very difficult toget to the rim. Tonight, teammates found Chad inside, and he was the recipient of several lob passes.”

Story continues

Omier, the first Nicaragua native to play Division I basketball, is delighted to be back in Miami, where he spent one year playing at Miami Prep. He said he feels “en casa” (at home) amongst the large Hispanic community in South Florida and on the UM campus.

The third-year sophomore was the Sun Belt Player of the Year last season at Arkansas State and decided to enter the transfer portal to play in a more competitive conference. Being in Miami is a bonus, he said.

Miami beat FAMU 86-59 when the teams met early last season and the Hurricanes hit 10 three-pointers in that game. The result was the same this time around, but the Canes dominated in the paint (50-26), including eight dunks. Four of them were by Omier, each one an exclamation point announcing his arrival to the UM program.

The Rattlers turned the ball over 22 times and the Canes scored 24 points off those turnovers. Miami had the edge on fast break points (23-3) and steals (15-6).

After opening the season with three home games in a row, the Hurricanes head to Uncasville, Connecticut this weekend for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament. They play Providence on Saturday at 4 p.m. and then play either Maryland or Saint Louis on Sunday afternoon.