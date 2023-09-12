Why this faded spa resort might be the happiest town in Wales

The rural community is hoping to lure tourists in its own right - iStock

In Victorian times, Llandrindod Wells was a bustling spa town attracting thousands of visitors who stayed in half a dozen grand hotels to drink the town’s spring waters and be subjected to needle showers. Now the wells are fenced off – although the chalybeate spring still flows – and most of the hotels are no more.

The two that remain survive on coach parties that use Llandod, as the locals call the town, as a base from which to explore the Elan Valley and Aberystwyth. But now, this rural community (population 5,500) is reinventing itself – and hoping to lure tourists in its own right – as a centre for greener transport and art. And one new form of transport harks back to the Victorian heyday.

It is a horse and carriage, licensed as a taxi cab, that started taking fares last month. The trip from the train station, served by the scenic Heart of Wales Line (with its single-carriage trains), to the town’s lake, just half a mile uphill, will cost you the minimum fare, £15. The owner of 12-year-old gypsy cob, Ozzy, and a smart new four-wheeled carriage, is local resident Penny Nicholson.

“This is zero-emission, grass-fuelled transport at its best,” said Penny, who is keen to promote equine travel on roads. She has even persuaded the landlords of a local hostelry, the Llanerch Inn, to make space available for the likes of Ozzy in the pub’s front garden. If you so wish, you can now arrive in Llandod on four legs, knowing there is somewhere shady to securely tie your trusty steed, with water and a locker for tack.

The owner of 12-year-old gypsy cob, Ozzy, and a smart new four-wheeled carriage, is local resident Penny Nicholson - Courtesy of Penny Nicholson

At the wildflower-fringed lake, which was created for boating by the Pump House Hotel (which is no more), children of all ages enjoy dragon-shaped pedalos and stand-up paddleboards.

“The lake is what makes Llandrindod Wells happy,” said Ali, Ozzy’s groom, as I descended from the comfortable carriage after a ride. Ali, who lives in an off-grid yurt on stilts in a forest, was referring to Llandod’s long-standing reputation for contentment.

It was – until knocked from the top spot last year – the “happiest place to live in Wales” for three years in a row, according to an annual study by the property website Rightmove.

“It’s a beautiful place,” confirmed Penny. “It’s got the architecture of Belgravia plonked in the scenery of mid-Wales. And there’s no crime.”

Kayaks on Llandrindod Wells Lake - Nigel Forster

From the lake, I sampled another form of green transport: an e-bike hired from the boathouse. Uphill I sped, without breaking a sweat, past the golf course (1,000ft above sea level) and along a country lane to a sedum-roofed modern house, all alone but for two holiday lodges in its grounds.

Nicola Margrave-Jones, the owner, kindly showed me around. The comfortable lodges which she designed are built from local timber and have a sleek Scandinavian vibe, with wood burners, solar panels and underfloor heating. The views of sheep-nibbled slopes are relaxing. It’s very quiet.

“People tend to pass through mid-Wales on their way to the coast without stopping,” said Nicola, “which is a shame, as it’s as beautiful as parts of Scotland: all hills, mountains and lakes.”

I continued my ride, the country lane soon sprouting grass along its middle. When I stopped, there was no sound but for wind in the trees; the air was full of the scent of wet bracken and sheep. The road even passed through a farmer’s field where I had to open and close two gates. Then it was back to Llandod where, appropriately, wider pavements and cycle lanes are being introduced to promote such “active travel” as the five-mile circuit I had just enjoyed.

'The lake is what makes Llandrindod Wells happy' - Phil Owen

With more time, I would have ventured further afield, perhaps to the scenic reservoirs of the Elan Valley, just 15 miles away. The whole area is popular with cyclists. The Metropole Hotel hosts groups of them that enjoy its indoor pool, sauna and steam room after a day in the saddle.

Apt, then, that the town is home to the National Cycle Museum. Here, in a splendid Art Deco building, a former car showroom that sold Wales’s first Model T Ford, you can admire more than 200 different bicycles, from a replica of an 1818 wooden Hobby Horse to various penny farthings (so named because the comparative size of an old penny to a farthing was similar to the wheels’ proportions) through to a 1980 e-bike and a carbon fibre machine which, according to the museum, once achieved the astonishing speed of 233mph.

Llandod also attracts artists. During my stay, participants from around the world were at The Metropole, taking part in a four-day ZenTangle workshop, a form of meditative doodling. A certified tutor lives in town.

More significantly for the tourism economy, a defunct department store, Bradleys, with a fine, wrought-iron frontage, is being transformed into the new home of the Kilvert Gallery of contemporary art, formerly based in Hay-on-Wye. The Bradleys building, which had become a roofless ruin in parts, is now a multi-purpose venue “much needed in town”, according to Adam Fuest, its confident new owner.

The Bradleys building, now a multi-purpose venue in the town - Alamy

As well as the nascent art gallery, cafe and tapas bar, there is a recording studio that has already welcomed Peter Gabriel. At the top is a self-catering apartment to let. “You get a lot [of property] for your money here,” said Adam.

This mid-Wales spa town of faded grandeur may well bounce back into the estate agent’s happiness charts before too long. And with a scenic train journey followed by a horse-and-carriage ride to your stylish accommodation, visitors will be smiling from the start.

How to do it

Paul Miles was a guest of The Metropole Hotel, which has B&B doubles from £98 (www.metropole.co.uk; 01597 823 700). To book a ride in Ozzy’s carriage, call Penny Nicholson on 07815 600 882. Llandrindod Wells is also the base for a prototype hydrogen powered car, RiverSimple.

